Social Aspects of Drug Discovery, Development and Commercialization

Dr. Odilia Osakwe has published 25 titles, including 1 book (edited), 24 articles in peer reviewed platform including journal articles, scholarly magazines, newsletters and technical notes. And has authored 10 papers/posters and oral presentations in major international professional meetings. Odilia has reviewed numerous manuscripts for different academic journals. Aside from those activities, she served as an editorial board member with Pharmaceutical Science Group of Canada for 3 years reviewing and editing articles with active contribution towards several of the published front cover topics. Odilia received her undergraduate degree from Abia state University and her Masters in Chemistry from Tennessee State University. Within this period, she worked with the Tennessee State Department of Laboratory Services. Following completion of a Master Degree in Chemistry, she took on a two-year post graduate fellowship, which was granted by Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee; completed in the department of pharmacology of Vanderbilt University Medical Centre. She joined a doctoral program with the department of pharmaceutical Sciences of Mercer University, Atlanta, Georgia and earned a PhD degree. During much of this period, starting from the second year into the doctoral program, she joined the Georgia Perimeter College, Atlanta, Georgia, teaching Chemistry courses for two years till the end of the program. During the all-but-dissertation stage, (ABD), Odilia received a Student Research Fellowship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, Georgia where she worked as a researcher with the immunology laboratories of National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) in the Division of Bacterial Diseases (DBD), using the state-of-the-art instrumentation for validation of immunological assays. Further on, Odilia received a competitive National Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) award for Industrial Research and Development Postdoctoral Fellowship (IRDF-NSERC). The two-year training was accomplished at the University of Toronto Hospital Network, Industrial BioDevelopment Laboratory (IBDL) department where she took the lead of the Research and Development activities which include technical oversight and training of the University of Toronto undergraduates on various projects, with published results. Odilia works with Devik Pharma Inc., also a board member of the North American Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada where she undertakes administrative and scholarly duties in the industrial pharmaceutical sector. She is an Adjunct Faculty with Ryerson University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Seneca College of Arts and Technology, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, teaching several courses in the Industrial Pharmaceutical Technology program.