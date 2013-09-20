Social and Ethical Aspects of Radiation Risk Management, Volume 19

A companion series to the Journal of Environmental Radioactivity

Preface

Contributors

Chapter 1. Introduction

Abstract

1.1 Part I. Ethical Principles for Radiation Protection

1.2 Part II. Putting Protection to Practice

1.3 Part III. Nuclear Accidents

1.4 Part IV. Proliferation and the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

1.5 Part V. Public Participation

Chapter 2. Radiation Risks and the ICRP

Abstract

2.1 What is ICRP?

2.2 The Aims and Scope of ICRP Recommendations

2.3 The Early History and Development of ICRP Recommendations

2.4 The Development of the System of Radiological Protection and Current ICRP Recommendations

2.5 Ethical Underpinning of the Evolution of ICRP Recommendations

2.6 Some Moot Points

References

Chapter 3. Moral Thinking and Radiation Protection

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Individual vs Collective Approaches

3.3 Weighing vs Limit-Setting

3.4 The de minimis Issue

3.5 Valuing Future Effects

3.6 Protecting the Most Sensitive People

3.7 Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. A Cross-Cultural Approach to Radiation Ethics

Abstract

4.1 Background

4.2 Ethics of Radiation Protection in a Globalizing World

4.3 “Principles of Biomedical Ethics” as an Example

4.4 Possible Sources of Cross-Cultural Ethics

4.5 The Need for Cross-cultural Discourse

4.6 The Relevance of the “Four Principles” for Cross-Cultural Radiation Protection Ethics

4.7 Further Cross-Culturally Accepted Principles with Relevance for Radiation Protection

4.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 5. Ethical Aspects of Ecological Risks from Radiation

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Valuing the Environment: Philosophical Theories

5.3 Common Ethical Principles

5.4 Harms and Values in Practical Radiation Protection

5.5 Assigning Monetary Value to the Environment

5.6 Conclusion: Relevance of the Value Debate to Ecological Radiological Protection

References

Chapter 6. Why Chemical Risk Assessment can Learn from Radiation Risk Assessment

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Some Principles and Presumptions of Radiation Protection

6.3 Contamination

6.4 The Developmental Basis of Disease

6.5 Contamination of Developing Children

6.6 Adverse Health Effects

6.7 Particular Substances have No Obvious Thresholds

6.8 A Unified Approach to Dose-response Assessment

6.9 Conclusion

References

Chapter 7. Ethical Issues in Clinical Radiology

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ethics in Medical Radiology

7.3 Medical, Social, and Legal Context for Radiology

7.4 Risk, Uncertainty, Communication, and Skeptical Doctors

7.5 Justification Issues

7.6 Some Special Concerns

7.7 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Ethics in Practice—Protecting Workers

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Radiation Protection in Workers

8.3 Ethical Requirements for Occupational Radiation Health Research

8.4 Radiation Science and Workers

8.5 Summary

References

Chapter 9. ALARA: What is Reasonably Achievable?

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 ALARA and Optimization in the Radiation Protection System

9.3 A Three-Levelled Model

9.4 What is “Reasonably Achievable?”

9.5 The Scope of Economic Compromises

9.6 ALARA and Cost-Benefit Analysis

9.7 Related Principles of Protection

9.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 10. Lessons Learned from the Chernobyl Accident in Norway

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Radioactive Contamination—A Societal Challenge

10.3 Early Lessons from the Chernobyl Accident

10.4 Long-Term Challenges and Lessons Learned

10.5 Health Concerns

References

Chapter 11. Lessons from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Disaster

Abstract

11.1 What Happened at Fukushima

11.2 “Safety Culture” as a Monoculture

11.3 Applied Ethics for Nuclear Science

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 12. Environmental Injustice Inherent in Radiation Dose Standards

Abstract

12.1 Introduction

12.2 The Fukushima Accident

12.3 Fukushima Environmental-Injustice Victims

12.4 Poor People: EIJ Victims

12.5 Poor People and Nuclear/Radiation Regulations

12.6 Children: FD EIJ Victims

12.7 Children and Nuclear-Radiation Regulations

12.8 Nuclear Workers: FD EIJ Victims

12.9 Workers and Nuclear-Radiation Regulations

12.10 Future Generations, FD, and Nuclear-Radiation Regulations

12.11 Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Safety Culture and Safety Quality

Abstract

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Personal and Organizational Values

13.3 Safety Culture/Climate

13.4 Safety Quality and Human Reliability Analysis

13.5 Implications for Safety Management

13.6 General Discussion

References

Chapter 14. The Legacies of Soviet Nuclear Testing in Kazakhstan: Fallout, Public Health and Societal Issues

Abstract

14.1 The Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site

14.2 Research into Radiation Effects of Nuclear Testing Near Semipalatinsk during Soviet Time

14.3 Radiation Risk Research in Kazakhstan during the Early Post-Soviet Years

14.4 Addressing Nuclear Legacies in the New Economy of Kazakhstan

14.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 15. Moral Dilemmas of Uranium and Thorium Fuel Cycles

Abstract

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Existing Nuclear Fuel Cycle: Uranium

15.3 The Closed Fuel Cycle and Intergenerational Justice Dilemmas

15.4 Is Thorium a Viable Substitute or Supplement for Nuclear Fuel?

15.5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 16. Social Identities and Public Uptake of Science: Chernobyl, Sellafield, and Environmental Radioactivity Sciences

Abstract

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Sheep Farmers, Scientists, and Radiation Hazards: The Background

16.3 Scientific Knowledge and Social Identities

16.4 Public Belief and Private Dissent

16.5 Credibility: The Social Dimension

16.6 Conclusions: Lay Reflexivity and Social Identities

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 17. Stakeholder Engagement in Regaining Decent Living Conditions after Chernobyl

Abstract

17.1 Introduction

17.2 A Key Feature of the Situation of the Population in the Contaminated Territories: The Loss of Control on Daily Living Conditions

17.3 The ETHOS Project

17.4 Key Lessons

17.5 New Approach to Long-Term Rehabilitation

17.6 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

ANNEX

References

Chapter 18. Public Participation—Potential and Pitfalls

Abstract

18.1 Introduction

18.2 What is Participation?

18.3 The Role of Participation in Democracy

18.4 Two Ways to Justify Participation

18.5 Quality Criteria for Participative Procedures

18.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 19. Compensation or Bribery? Ethical Issues in Relation to Radwaste Host Communities

Abstract

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Host Communities

19.3 Ethical Acceptability and Public Acceptability

19.4 Site Selection

19.5 Effects on the Host Community—Negative Impacts

19.6 Positive Impacts

19.7 Appropriate Compensation: Process

19.8 Appropriate Compensation: Outcome

19.9 The Inadequacy of Existing Guidelines

19.10 Compensation, Bribery, and Incentives

19.11 Is Bribery Unavoidable in This Context?

19.12 Mitigation and New Build

19.13 Bribery, Benefits, and Independence

19.14 Financial Compensation

19.15 Ethical Decision Making and Commensurability: Against Algorithms

19.16 Responses

19.17 Problems with Cost-Benefit Analysis

19.18 Conclusions

19.19 Afterword

Acknowledgments

References

Index