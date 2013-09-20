Social and Ethical Aspects of Radiation Risk Management, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1. Introduction
Abstract
1.1 Part I. Ethical Principles for Radiation Protection
1.2 Part II. Putting Protection to Practice
1.3 Part III. Nuclear Accidents
1.4 Part IV. Proliferation and the Nuclear Fuel Cycle
1.5 Part V. Public Participation
Chapter 2. Radiation Risks and the ICRP
Abstract
2.1 What is ICRP?
2.2 The Aims and Scope of ICRP Recommendations
2.3 The Early History and Development of ICRP Recommendations
2.4 The Development of the System of Radiological Protection and Current ICRP Recommendations
2.5 Ethical Underpinning of the Evolution of ICRP Recommendations
2.6 Some Moot Points
References
Chapter 3. Moral Thinking and Radiation Protection
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Individual vs Collective Approaches
3.3 Weighing vs Limit-Setting
3.4 The de minimis Issue
3.5 Valuing Future Effects
3.6 Protecting the Most Sensitive People
3.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. A Cross-Cultural Approach to Radiation Ethics
Abstract
4.1 Background
4.2 Ethics of Radiation Protection in a Globalizing World
4.3 “Principles of Biomedical Ethics” as an Example
4.4 Possible Sources of Cross-Cultural Ethics
4.5 The Need for Cross-cultural Discourse
4.6 The Relevance of the “Four Principles” for Cross-Cultural Radiation Protection Ethics
4.7 Further Cross-Culturally Accepted Principles with Relevance for Radiation Protection
4.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Ethical Aspects of Ecological Risks from Radiation
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Valuing the Environment: Philosophical Theories
5.3 Common Ethical Principles
5.4 Harms and Values in Practical Radiation Protection
5.5 Assigning Monetary Value to the Environment
5.6 Conclusion: Relevance of the Value Debate to Ecological Radiological Protection
References
Chapter 6. Why Chemical Risk Assessment can Learn from Radiation Risk Assessment
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Some Principles and Presumptions of Radiation Protection
6.3 Contamination
6.4 The Developmental Basis of Disease
6.5 Contamination of Developing Children
6.6 Adverse Health Effects
6.7 Particular Substances have No Obvious Thresholds
6.8 A Unified Approach to Dose-response Assessment
6.9 Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Ethical Issues in Clinical Radiology
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ethics in Medical Radiology
7.3 Medical, Social, and Legal Context for Radiology
7.4 Risk, Uncertainty, Communication, and Skeptical Doctors
7.5 Justification Issues
7.6 Some Special Concerns
7.7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Ethics in Practice—Protecting Workers
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Radiation Protection in Workers
8.3 Ethical Requirements for Occupational Radiation Health Research
8.4 Radiation Science and Workers
8.5 Summary
References
Chapter 9. ALARA: What is Reasonably Achievable?
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 ALARA and Optimization in the Radiation Protection System
9.3 A Three-Levelled Model
9.4 What is “Reasonably Achievable?”
9.5 The Scope of Economic Compromises
9.6 ALARA and Cost-Benefit Analysis
9.7 Related Principles of Protection
9.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Lessons Learned from the Chernobyl Accident in Norway
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Radioactive Contamination—A Societal Challenge
10.3 Early Lessons from the Chernobyl Accident
10.4 Long-Term Challenges and Lessons Learned
10.5 Health Concerns
References
Chapter 11. Lessons from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Disaster
Abstract
11.1 What Happened at Fukushima
11.2 “Safety Culture” as a Monoculture
11.3 Applied Ethics for Nuclear Science
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Environmental Injustice Inherent in Radiation Dose Standards
Abstract
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Fukushima Accident
12.3 Fukushima Environmental-Injustice Victims
12.4 Poor People: EIJ Victims
12.5 Poor People and Nuclear/Radiation Regulations
12.6 Children: FD EIJ Victims
12.7 Children and Nuclear-Radiation Regulations
12.8 Nuclear Workers: FD EIJ Victims
12.9 Workers and Nuclear-Radiation Regulations
12.10 Future Generations, FD, and Nuclear-Radiation Regulations
12.11 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Safety Culture and Safety Quality
Abstract
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Personal and Organizational Values
13.3 Safety Culture/Climate
13.4 Safety Quality and Human Reliability Analysis
13.5 Implications for Safety Management
13.6 General Discussion
References
Chapter 14. The Legacies of Soviet Nuclear Testing in Kazakhstan: Fallout, Public Health and Societal Issues
Abstract
14.1 The Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site
14.2 Research into Radiation Effects of Nuclear Testing Near Semipalatinsk during Soviet Time
14.3 Radiation Risk Research in Kazakhstan during the Early Post-Soviet Years
14.4 Addressing Nuclear Legacies in the New Economy of Kazakhstan
14.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Moral Dilemmas of Uranium and Thorium Fuel Cycles
Abstract
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Existing Nuclear Fuel Cycle: Uranium
15.3 The Closed Fuel Cycle and Intergenerational Justice Dilemmas
15.4 Is Thorium a Viable Substitute or Supplement for Nuclear Fuel?
15.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. Social Identities and Public Uptake of Science: Chernobyl, Sellafield, and Environmental Radioactivity Sciences
Abstract
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Sheep Farmers, Scientists, and Radiation Hazards: The Background
16.3 Scientific Knowledge and Social Identities
16.4 Public Belief and Private Dissent
16.5 Credibility: The Social Dimension
16.6 Conclusions: Lay Reflexivity and Social Identities
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Stakeholder Engagement in Regaining Decent Living Conditions after Chernobyl
Abstract
17.1 Introduction
17.2 A Key Feature of the Situation of the Population in the Contaminated Territories: The Loss of Control on Daily Living Conditions
17.3 The ETHOS Project
17.4 Key Lessons
17.5 New Approach to Long-Term Rehabilitation
17.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
ANNEX
References
Chapter 18. Public Participation—Potential and Pitfalls
Abstract
18.1 Introduction
18.2 What is Participation?
18.3 The Role of Participation in Democracy
18.4 Two Ways to Justify Participation
18.5 Quality Criteria for Participative Procedures
18.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 19. Compensation or Bribery? Ethical Issues in Relation to Radwaste Host Communities
Abstract
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Host Communities
19.3 Ethical Acceptability and Public Acceptability
19.4 Site Selection
19.5 Effects on the Host Community—Negative Impacts
19.6 Positive Impacts
19.7 Appropriate Compensation: Process
19.8 Appropriate Compensation: Outcome
19.9 The Inadequacy of Existing Guidelines
19.10 Compensation, Bribery, and Incentives
19.11 Is Bribery Unavoidable in This Context?
19.12 Mitigation and New Build
19.13 Bribery, Benefits, and Independence
19.14 Financial Compensation
19.15 Ethical Decision Making and Commensurability: Against Algorithms
19.16 Responses
19.17 Problems with Cost-Benefit Analysis
19.18 Conclusions
19.19 Afterword
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Social and Ethical Aspects of Radiation Risk Management provides a comprehensive treatment of the major ethical and social issues resulting from the use of ionizing radiation. It covers topics such as nuclear fuel cycles, radioactive waste treatment, nuclear bomb testing, nuclear safety management, stakeholder engagement, cleanup after nuclear accidents, ecological risks from radiation, environmental justice, health and safety for radiation workers, radiation dose standards, the ethics of clinical radiology, and the principles of radiation protection and their ethical underpinnings. With authors ranging from philosophers to radiation protection officials and practitioners, the book spans from theoretical to practical implications of this important area of radiation risk assessment and management.
- Covers all the major social and ethical issues in relation to radiation protection
- Information is easily accessible and non-technical
- Authors include leading radiation protection officials as well as specialists who are more independent of the radiation protection system, thus presenting both authoritative and more critical views
- Includes theoretical perspectives as well as practical experience
Health physics specialists, radiation protection authorities, industry and regulators, risk assessors and managers, students in applied ethics
"…quick and easy to read, as the chapters are quite short and do not contain equations, sophisticated graphs, or very technical language…This book definitely serves its stated purpose: it is indeed a response to the much-needed discussion between the public and government and scientists and stakeholders about radiation risk management." --Health Physics, July 2014
M. Baxter Series Editor
Isle of Seil, Argyll, UK
Deborah Oughton Editor
Deborah Oughton is professor in nuclear and environmental chemistry, and research director of the Centre of Environmental Radioactivity, at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (UMB). Since the early 1990s, through the support of the Norwegian Ethics Programme, she has combined a career in science with study and research on the ethical implications of radiation risk. She currently holds an associated professorship in Research Ethics at the University of Oslo, is deputy head of the National Committee on Research Ethics in Science and Technology, and ethics coordinator at UMB. She has published widely in both science and ethics, and has been a strong advocate of putting ethics into practice in radiation risk management.
Center for Environmental Radioactivity (CERAD), Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Aas, Norway
Sven Hansson Editor
Sven Ove Hansson, professor in philosophy, is a leading expert in the ethics of risk and one of the few moral philosophers who have written extensively on the ethics of radiation protection. In addition to being a moral philosopher, he is also a logician and a decision theorist. He is editor-in-chief of Theoria and editor of the book series Studia Logica Library: Outstanding Contributions. He is a member of the editorial boards of Synthese, Studia Logica, and the Journal of Philosophical Logic; member of the scientific editorial board of Philosophy & Technology; and area editor of the book series Logic, Argumentation & Reasoning. His books include The Structure of Values and Norms and Ethics at Peril. He is the author of well over 250 articles in refereed journals. He is member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA) and President of the Society for Philosophy and Technology.
Division of Philosophy, Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Sweden