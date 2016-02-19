Social Accounting Systems: Essays on the State of the Art contains essays prepared during a workshop aimed at the development and promulgation of objectives for future work on social accounting, and the making of recommendations to achieve them by evaluating existing demographic and time-based accounting models. The essays describe and evaluate the state of the art of extant empirically based approaches to social accounting. The book opens with an overview chapter that describes the organizations of the Workshop on Social Accounting Systems at which the essays were presented and discussed, the nature of the tasks assigned to authors, and the major themes of workshop discussions. This is followed by separate chapters on time-based social accounting systems and demographic accounting; how subjective social indicators can be related to social accounting systems; and general evaluations of the systems described in the previous chapters. This book will be primarily of interest to social scientists and statisticians concerned with the development and integration of national data systems and with social indicator analyses. They also will be germane to the interests of students of contemporary social change and the quality of life.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Social Accounting Systems: An Overview

Introduction

The Workshop on Social Accounting Systems

Different Interpretations of Social Accounting

Uses of Social Accounting Systems

Alternative Data Strategies

Conclusions and Next Steps

References

2 The Theory and Measurement of Well-Being: A Suggested Framework for Accounting and Analysis

Introduction

Resources, Activities, and Outcomes

Framework of the Accounts System

Empirical Analysis

Appendix A: The Value Added Problem in Measuring Net Social Output

Postworkshop Reflections on Level of Aggregation Issues

References

3 A Social Production Framework for Resource Accounting

The Approach

The Social Production Concept

An Illustration of Social Production as a Historical Process

Outline of a System of Social Cost Accounting

Conclusions

References

4 A Behavior Setting Approach to Social Accounts Combining Concepts and Data from Ecological Psychology, Economics, and Studies of Time Use

The Current Status of Our Approach

Derivation and Implications of a Scalar Measure of Total Income for Individuals and Population Aggregates

Social Accounts for Urban-Centers Regions

Behavior Settings as Basic Units in Social Accounts for Complete Communities

Behavior Mechanisms as a Link between Barker's Methods of Behavior Setting Surveys and the Dictionary of Occupational Titles (DOT) System for Describing Jobs

The Dictionary of Occupational Titles and Handbook for Analyzing Jobs (DOT-HAJ) System for Describing Jobs

Descriptive Uses of Dot and Census Variables within the Framework of Gainful Employment at United States and Subnational Levels

Assigning Equivalent Dollar Values to Behavior Inputs Used in Gainful Employment

Estimating the Values of Behavior Inputs Made by the Entire Population of the Des Moines BEA Economic Area

A National Linkage of the DOT-HAJ System with the SRC Survey of Time Use

Prospects for a Comprehensive System of Social Accounts Linking Barker's Concepts with Published Data Systems

Suggestions for Data Development and Implications for Social Indicators Research

References

5 Social Accounts Based on Map, Clock, and Calendar

Introduction

Divisibility, Proximity, and Recurrence as Organized Features of the Physical World

Recurrence and Surprise in Human Activities

Human Physical Coordination

Systematic Accident

Gradual versus Abrupt Change

The Rhythmic Structure of Human Life

Physical Precedence

Four Basic Principles

A Strategy for Social Environmental and Public Service Accounts

Accounting Tactics

Some Examples

Discussion

References

6 Demographic Accounts and the Study of Social Change, with Applications to the Post-World War II United States

The Demographic Approach to Social Accounting

Social Change in a Demographic Accounting Framework

Problems in the Construction of Empirical Demographic Accounts for the Post-World War II United States

Concluding Comments—A Research Agenda for Demographic Accounting

References

7 The Relationship of Demographic Accounts to National Income and Product Accounts

Introduction

Demographic Accounts and Models

Economic Accounts and Models

Relating the Two Sets of Accounts and Models

Evaluation and Commentary

References

8 Subjective Social Indicators, Objective Social Indicators, and Social Accounting Systems

Introduction

Conceptualization and Measurement of Perceived Well-Being

Subjective Social Indicators and Social Accounting Systems

Relationships between Subjective and Objective Social Indicators

The Formation of Perceptions of Well-Being

Some Promising Lines of Further Inquiry

Summary

References

9 Social Indicators, Social Change, and Social Accounting: Toward More Integrated and Dynamic Models

Social Indicators and Social Change: Promise and Problems

The General Approach of Social Accounting

Time-Based, Economic Accounting

Demographic Accounting

Integration and Extension

Postworkshop Reflections

References

10 The Conceptual and Empirical Strengths and Limitations of Demographic and Time-Based Accounts

Alternative Proposals for Social Accounting Systems

Comparisons of Alternative Approaches to Social Accounting

References

Subject Index