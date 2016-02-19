Social Accounting Systems
1st Edition
Essays on the State of the Art
Social Accounting Systems: Essays on the State of the Art contains essays prepared during a workshop aimed at the development and promulgation of objectives for future work on social accounting, and the making of recommendations to achieve them by evaluating existing demographic and time-based accounting models. The essays describe and evaluate the state of the art of extant empirically based approaches to social accounting.
The book opens with an overview chapter that describes the organizations of the Workshop on Social Accounting Systems at which the essays were presented and discussed, the nature of the tasks assigned to authors, and the major themes of workshop discussions. This is followed by separate chapters on time-based social accounting systems and demographic accounting; how subjective social indicators can be related to social accounting systems; and general evaluations of the systems described in the previous chapters. This book will be primarily of interest to social scientists and statisticians concerned with the development and integration of national data systems and with social indicator analyses. They also will be germane to the interests of students of contemporary social change and the quality of life.
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Social Accounting Systems: An Overview
Introduction
The Workshop on Social Accounting Systems
Different Interpretations of Social Accounting
Uses of Social Accounting Systems
Alternative Data Strategies
Conclusions and Next Steps
References
2 The Theory and Measurement of Well-Being: A Suggested Framework for Accounting and Analysis
Introduction
Resources, Activities, and Outcomes
Framework of the Accounts System
Empirical Analysis
Appendix A: The Value Added Problem in Measuring Net Social Output
Postworkshop Reflections on Level of Aggregation Issues
References
3 A Social Production Framework for Resource Accounting
The Approach
The Social Production Concept
An Illustration of Social Production as a Historical Process
Outline of a System of Social Cost Accounting
Conclusions
References
4 A Behavior Setting Approach to Social Accounts Combining Concepts and Data from Ecological Psychology, Economics, and Studies of Time Use
The Current Status of Our Approach
Derivation and Implications of a Scalar Measure of Total Income for Individuals and Population Aggregates
Social Accounts for Urban-Centers Regions
Behavior Settings as Basic Units in Social Accounts for Complete Communities
Behavior Mechanisms as a Link between Barker's Methods of Behavior Setting Surveys and the Dictionary of Occupational Titles (DOT) System for Describing Jobs
The Dictionary of Occupational Titles and Handbook for Analyzing Jobs (DOT-HAJ) System for Describing Jobs
Descriptive Uses of Dot and Census Variables within the Framework of Gainful Employment at United States and Subnational Levels
Assigning Equivalent Dollar Values to Behavior Inputs Used in Gainful Employment
Estimating the Values of Behavior Inputs Made by the Entire Population of the Des Moines BEA Economic Area
A National Linkage of the DOT-HAJ System with the SRC Survey of Time Use
Prospects for a Comprehensive System of Social Accounts Linking Barker's Concepts with Published Data Systems
Suggestions for Data Development and Implications for Social Indicators Research
References
5 Social Accounts Based on Map, Clock, and Calendar
Introduction
Divisibility, Proximity, and Recurrence as Organized Features of the Physical World
Recurrence and Surprise in Human Activities
Human Physical Coordination
Systematic Accident
Gradual versus Abrupt Change
The Rhythmic Structure of Human Life
Physical Precedence
Four Basic Principles
A Strategy for Social Environmental and Public Service Accounts
Accounting Tactics
Some Examples
Discussion
References
6 Demographic Accounts and the Study of Social Change, with Applications to the Post-World War II United States
The Demographic Approach to Social Accounting
Social Change in a Demographic Accounting Framework
Problems in the Construction of Empirical Demographic Accounts for the Post-World War II United States
Concluding Comments—A Research Agenda for Demographic Accounting
References
7 The Relationship of Demographic Accounts to National Income and Product Accounts
Introduction
Demographic Accounts and Models
Economic Accounts and Models
Relating the Two Sets of Accounts and Models
Evaluation and Commentary
References
8 Subjective Social Indicators, Objective Social Indicators, and Social Accounting Systems
Introduction
Conceptualization and Measurement of Perceived Well-Being
Subjective Social Indicators and Social Accounting Systems
Relationships between Subjective and Objective Social Indicators
The Formation of Perceptions of Well-Being
Some Promising Lines of Further Inquiry
Summary
References
9 Social Indicators, Social Change, and Social Accounting: Toward More Integrated and Dynamic Models
Social Indicators and Social Change: Promise and Problems
The General Approach of Social Accounting
Time-Based, Economic Accounting
Demographic Accounting
Integration and Extension
Postworkshop Reflections
References
10 The Conceptual and Empirical Strengths and Limitations of Demographic and Time-Based Accounts
Alternative Proposals for Social Accounting Systems
Comparisons of Alternative Approaches to Social Accounting
References
Subject Index
