Soccer Hooliganism
1st Edition
A Preliminary Report
Soccer Hooliganism: A Preliminary Report focuses on the study of the intrusion of hooliganism into sports, especially football.
This book begins with a description of the methods of inquiry that surveys and evaluates existing opinions regarding the problem of football hooliganism, followed by a discussion of its extent and seriousness. The nature of football hooliganism, which includes rowdysim, horseplay and threatening behavior, foul support, soccermania, football riots, and vandalism are also reviewed in detail. Injuries resulting from hooliganism are also elaborated. Other topics include the characteristics of convicted hooligans, causes and epidemiology of hooliganism, and ethological study of football crowds. This text concludes with a deliberation of the control and prevention of hooliganism, including a summary of the main findings and recommendations of the problem.
This publication is suitable for specialists and medical practitioners concerned with the psychiatric studies of convicted hooligans or misbehavior among spectators.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Methods of Inquiry
Opinion Poll by Questionnaires
Information Given by Police
Other Methods
2. The Extent of the Problem
Is Hooliganism Increasing?
How Serious is the Problem ?
Table I (Analysis of Questionnaire)
3. The Nature of the Problem
Types of Soccer Hooliganism
Injuries Resulting from Hooliganism
4. The Offenders
Sampling Problems
Types of Offender
Characteristics of Convicted Hooligans
Tables II, III, IV (Convicted Hooligans)
5. Causes of Hooliganism
Individual Psychological Factors
Alcohol
Crowd Psychology
Fan Groups
Violent Gangs
Chanting and Chant Leaders
6. Epidemiology of Hooliganism
Success or Failure of Teams
Special Games and Teams
Visiting Teams
Influence of Foreign Teams and Supporters
The Interval
Delayed Reactions
Night Games
Overcrowding and Small Attendances
The Weather
Religion
Family Background
Society and the Football Hooligan
7. Other Correlates of Hooliganism
Disturbances on the Field
Ethological Study of Football Crowds
Standard of Refereeing
Publicity and the Mass Media
Ground Facilities
8. The Control of Hooliganism
Crowd Control
Identification and Arrest of Offenders
Public Attitudes and Co-operation with the Police
Legislation
Punishment of Offenders
9. Public Transport and the Hooligan
The Railways
Motor Coaches
10. Prevention of Hooliganism
11. Hooliganism and the Future of Football
12. Summary of Main Findings and Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 64
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183343