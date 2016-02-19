Soccer Hooliganism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723601999, 9781483183343

Soccer Hooliganism

1st Edition

A Preliminary Report

Authors: Denis Howell J. A. Harrington
eBook ISBN: 9781483183343
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 64
Description

Soccer Hooliganism: A Preliminary Report focuses on the study of the intrusion of hooliganism into sports, especially football.

This book begins with a description of the methods of inquiry that surveys and evaluates existing opinions regarding the problem of football hooliganism, followed by a discussion of its extent and seriousness. The nature of football hooliganism, which includes rowdysim, horseplay and threatening behavior, foul support, soccermania, football riots, and vandalism are also reviewed in detail. Injuries resulting from hooliganism are also elaborated. Other topics include the characteristics of convicted hooligans, causes and epidemiology of hooliganism, and ethological study of football crowds. This text concludes with a deliberation of the control and prevention of hooliganism, including a summary of the main findings and recommendations of the problem.

This publication is suitable for specialists and medical practitioners concerned with the psychiatric studies of convicted hooligans or misbehavior among spectators.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Methods of Inquiry

Opinion Poll by Questionnaires

Information Given by Police

Other Methods

2. The Extent of the Problem

Is Hooliganism Increasing?

How Serious is the Problem ?

Table I (Analysis of Questionnaire)

3. The Nature of the Problem

Types of Soccer Hooliganism

Injuries Resulting from Hooliganism

4. The Offenders

Sampling Problems

Types of Offender

Characteristics of Convicted Hooligans

Tables II, III, IV (Convicted Hooligans)

5. Causes of Hooliganism

Individual Psychological Factors

Alcohol

Crowd Psychology

Fan Groups

Violent Gangs

Chanting and Chant Leaders

6. Epidemiology of Hooliganism

Success or Failure of Teams

Special Games and Teams

Visiting Teams

Influence of Foreign Teams and Supporters

The Interval

Delayed Reactions

Night Games

Overcrowding and Small Attendances

The Weather

Religion

Family Background

Society and the Football Hooligan

7. Other Correlates of Hooliganism

Disturbances on the Field

Ethological Study of Football Crowds

Standard of Refereeing

Publicity and the Mass Media

Ground Facilities

8. The Control of Hooliganism

Crowd Control

Identification and Arrest of Offenders

Public Attitudes and Co-operation with the Police

Legislation

Punishment of Offenders

9. Public Transport and the Hooligan

The Railways

Motor Coaches

10. Prevention of Hooliganism

11. Hooliganism and the Future of Football

12. Summary of Main Findings and Recommendations

About the Author

Denis Howell

J. A. Harrington

