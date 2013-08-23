Sobotta Flashcards Muscles
1st Edition
Muscles
Authors: Lars Bräuer
ISBN: 9780702052583
Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 23rd August 2013
Page Count: 318
Description
The Sobotta flashcards provide you with a fun way to prepare for tests and exams in the subject area of muscles.
New training concept:
- The exemplary exam question on each card will help you familiarise yourself with the exam situation. The question is answered on the back of the card.
- One side of the card shows a labelled anatomical illustration, the other side shows the picture without the labels for a memory check.
- Information boxes and tables contain concise summaries of clinical and other relevant aspects (e.g. origin and insertion of individual muscles).
- Important structures are emphasised for quicker orientation.
- The Latin terms are in accordance with the current Terminologia Anatomica.
For study on the go and preparation for exams and tests!
Table of Contents
Allgemeine Muskellehre
Kopf und Hals
Obere Extremitäten
Rumpf
Untere Extremitäten
About the Author
Lars Bräuer
