Sobotta Flashcards Bones, Ligaments, and Joints - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702052576

Sobotta Flashcards Bones, Ligaments, and Joints

1st Edition

Bones, Ligaments, and Joints

Authors: Lars Bräuer
ISBN: 9780702052576
Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 23rd August 2013
Page Count: 288
Description

The Sobotta flashcards provide you with a fun way to prepare for tests and exams in the subject area of bones, ligaments, and joints.

New training concept:

  • The exemplary exam question on each card will help you familiarise yourself with the exam situation. The question is answered on the back of the card.
  • One side of the card shows a labelled anatomical illustration, the other side shows the picture without the labels for a memory check.
  • Information boxes and tables contain concise summaries of clinical and other relevant aspects (e.g. origin and insertion of individual muscles).
  • Important structures are emphasised for quicker orientation.
  • The Latin terms are in accordance with the current Terminologia Anatomica.


    • For study on the go and preparation for exams and tests!

Table of Contents

Allgemeine Knochenlehre

Schädel

Obere Extremitäten

Rumpf

Untere Extremitäten

Bänder und Gelenke

 

About the Author

Lars Bräuer

