Sobotta Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy, one volume, English

The Sobotta Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy is tailored specifically to the needs of medical and health professional students.

It utilizes a regional approach for learning human anatomy that integrates core concepts of anatomical structure and function with modern methods of diagnostic imaging, cross-sectional anatomy, illustrations of real world functions, clinically relevant surface anatomy and key examples of how anatomical knowledge informs clinical practice.

The 'Clinical Remarks' and 'Structure/Function' sections provide important and easily identifiable practical examples, which reinforce clinical application of anatomical knowledge. Moreover, all anatomical images are accompanied by descriptive text and summary tables which serve to highlight the key concepts associated with each specific image.

Key features of the atlas include: