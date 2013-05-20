Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy, Vol. 3, 15th ed., English
15th Edition
Head, Neck and Neuroanatomy
Description
Sobotta – Atlas of Human Anatomy: the exam atlas for understanding, learning, and training anatomy
The English-language Sobotta Atlas with English nomenclature is specifically adapted to the needs of preclinical medical students. Right from the start, the book and the Internet content concentrate on exam-relevant knowledge.
The new study concept simplifies learning—understanding—training: Descriptive legends help the student identify the most important features in the figures. Clinical examples present anatomical details in a wider context. All illustrations have been optimized, and the lettering reduced to a minimum.
Volume 3 "Head, Neck and Neuroanatomy" includes the following topics:
- Head
- Eye
- Ear
- Neck
- Brain and Spinal Cord
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Urban & Fischer 2013
- Published:
- 20th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Urban & Fischer
- eBook ISBN:
- 9783437296796
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702052538