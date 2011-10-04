Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy, Vol. 3, 15th ed., English/Latin
15th Edition
Head, Neck and Neuroanatomy with online access to www.e-sobotta.com
Description
Sobotta - Atlas of Human Anatomy with online access to www.e-sobotta.com: the exam atlas for understanding, learning, and training anatomy
The English-language Sobotta Atlas with Latin nomenclature is specifically adapted to the needs of preclinical medical students. Right from the start, the book and the Internet content concentrate on exam-relevant knowledge.
The new study concept simplifies learning-understanding-training: Descriptive legends help the student identify the most important features in the figures. Clinical examples present anatomical details in a wider context. All illustrations have been optimized, and the lettering reduced to a minimum. An additional booklet containing 100 tables on muscles and nerves supports systematic study.
Volume 3 "Head, Neck and Neuroanatomyâ€ includes the following topics:
- Head
- Eye
- Ear
- Neck
- Brain and Spinal Cord
- Image database: All Sobotta figures including the figures of the previous edition in high resolution.
- Exam coach: For selected, exam-relevant figures nomenclatures can be matched by drag & drop and evaluated immediately.
- Diss2go: Figures relevant for dissection can be printed and taken along to the dissection course. Additional tips help to avoid mistakes during dissection.
Table of Contents
8 Head
9 Eye
10 Ear
11 Neck
12 Brain and Spinal Cord
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Urban & Fischer 2011
- Published:
- 4th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Urban & Fischer
- eBook ISBN:
- 9783437296888
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723436393
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723437338
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723437321
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723437314
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702052507