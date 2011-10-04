Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy, Vol. 3, 15th ed., English/Latin - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9780723437338, 9783437296888

Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy, Vol. 3, 15th ed., English/Latin

15th Edition

Head, Neck and Neuroanatomy with online access to www.e-sobotta.com

Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 4th October 2011
Page Count: 384
Description

Sobotta - Atlas of Human Anatomy with online access to www.e-sobotta.com: the exam atlas for understanding, learning, and training anatomy
The English-language Sobotta Atlas with Latin nomenclature is specifically adapted to the needs of preclinical medical students. Right from the start, the book and the Internet content concentrate on exam-relevant knowledge.
The new study concept simplifies learning-understanding-training: Descriptive legends help the student identify the most important features in the figures. Clinical examples present anatomical details in a wider context. All illustrations have been optimized, and the lettering reduced to a minimum. An additional booklet containing 100 tables on muscles and nerves supports systematic study.
Volume 3 "Head, Neck and Neuroanatomyâ€ includes the following topics:

  • Head
  • Eye
  • Ear
  • Neck
  • Brain and Spinal Cord
Access to the Sobotta website www.e-sobotta.com complements your personal exam preparation with additional contents - ideal for printing and taking along:
  • Image database: All Sobotta figures including the figures of the previous edition in high resolution.
  • Exam coach: For selected, exam-relevant figures nomenclatures can be matched by drag & drop and evaluated immediately.
  • Diss2go: Figures relevant for dissection can be printed and taken along to the dissection course. Additional tips help to avoid mistakes during dissection.

Table of Contents

8 Head

9 Eye

10 Ear

11 Neck

12 Brain and Spinal Cord

