Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy, Vol. 3, 15th ed., English/Latin

Sobotta - Atlas of Human Anatomy with online access to www.e-sobotta.com: the exam atlas for understanding, learning, and training anatomy

The English-language Sobotta Atlas with Latin nomenclature is specifically adapted to the needs of preclinical medical students. Right from the start, the book and the Internet content concentrate on exam-relevant knowledge.

The new study concept simplifies learning-understanding-training: Descriptive legends help the student identify the most important features in the figures. Clinical examples present anatomical details in a wider context. All illustrations have been optimized, and the lettering reduced to a minimum. An additional booklet containing 100 tables on muscles and nerves supports systematic study.

Volume 3 "Head, Neck and Neuroanatomyâ€ includes the following topics:

Head

Eye

Ear

Neck

Brain and Spinal Cord

Image database: All Sobotta figures including the figures of the previous edition in high resolution.

All Sobotta figures including the figures of the previous edition in high resolution. Exam coach: For selected, exam-relevant figures nomenclatures can be matched by drag & drop and evaluated immediately.

For selected, exam-relevant figures nomenclatures can be matched by drag & drop and evaluated immediately. Diss2go: Figures relevant for dissection can be printed and taken along to the dissection course. Additional tips help to avoid mistakes during dissection.

complements your personal exam preparation with additional contents - ideal for printing and taking along: