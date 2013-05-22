Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy, Vol. 2, 15th ed., English - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9780702052521, 9783437296789

Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy, Vol. 2, 15th ed., English

15th Edition

Internal Organs

Authors: Friedrich Paulsen Jens Waschke
Paperback ISBN: 9780702052521
eBook ISBN: 9783437296789
Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 22nd May 2013
Page Count: 272
Description

Sobotta – Atlas of Human Anatomy: the exam atlas for understanding, learning, and training anatomy

The English-language Sobotta Atlas with English nomenclature is specifically adapted to the needs of preclinical medical students. Right from the start, the book concentrate on exam-relevant knowledge.

The new study concept simplifies learning—understanding—training: Descriptive legends help the student identify the most important features in the figures. Clinical examples present anatomical details in a wider context. All illustrations have been optimized, and the lettering reduced to a minimum. An additional booklet containing 100 tables on muscles and nerves supports systematic study

Volume 2 "Internal Organs" includes the following topics:

  • Viscera of the Thorax
  • Viscera of the Abdomen
  • Pelvis and Retroperitoneal Space

Table of Contents

Internal Organs

5 Viscera of the Thorax

6 Viscera of the Abdomen

7 Pelvis and Retroperitoneal Space

