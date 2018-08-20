Sobotta Atlas of Anatomy, Vol.1, 16th ed., English/Latin

Sobotta - More than just an Atlas: Learn, Understand and Test your Knowledge

Volume 1 of the Sobotta Atlas covers the areas of General Anatomy and the Musculoskeletal System, providing in-depth insights into human anatomy to students and professionals alike.

The 16th edition introduces the brand new Sobotta Study Loop. A deeper focus on clinical relevance and actively supporting students prepare for medical exams makes the Sobotta - Atlas of Anatomy more relevant than ever. In 1,300 pages the atlas offers even more insights into the human body, 500 new exam questions to help consolidate learning and support exam preparation, as well as, a guiding hand to medical students new to the subject.

Discover its new didactic backbone: the Sobotta Study Loop

Overview: Dive into each chapter via an introduction, where crucial information is highlighted

Focused Topic Highlights : Enables medical students to reflect on the knowledge they will have gained by the end of the chapter – in terms of anatomical structure and function

: Enables medical students to reflect on the knowledge they will have gained by the end of the chapter – in terms of anatomical structure and function Clinical Relevance : Typical medical case histories actively support the transfer of theoretical knowledge into practical application during rotation

: Typical medical case histories actively support the transfer of theoretical knowledge into practical application during rotation Dissection Tips : Experts present valuable hints and practical know-how on human dissection - great practice for the dissection lab

: Experts present valuable hints and practical know-how on human dissection - great practice for the dissection lab The Anatomy Figures: Key anatomical terminology and facts are further highlighted in bold in both legends and captions

Key anatomical terminology and facts are further highlighted in bold in both legends and captions Practice Exam Questions: Typical oral exam test cases enable the student to gain confidence through practicing options

Due to its focus on General Anatomy and the Musculoskeletal System Vol.1 is also the perfect reference and study tool for physiotherapists and orthopedists.