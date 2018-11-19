Like the Sobotta Atlas of Anatomy, this textbook guides students through the anatomy in a clear, structured manner that is easy to remember. Sobotta excels at comprehensibly explaining the fascinating world of anatomy and carries you safely through every test and your initial patient interactions.

Clinical Cases: Presents a relevant practical medical case as it will be encountered during rotation . It highlights how students can gain valuable insights into the case by taking structured notes during patient examination.

Clinical Remarks: Indicate functional and clinical aspects that help to identify a topic’s relevance and put it in context for subsequent patient diagnosis and treatment

Skills Boxes: Provide a quick overview of competency-based study objectives, which help you build a contextualised knowledge useful in exams and applicable to future professional practice.

Regular Note Boxes: Highlight particularly important exam knowledge to be retained throughout the book

The textbook fosters integrated learning by linking macroscopic anatomy, where relevant, to embryology. The detailed chapter on the anatomy of the head makes this textbook particularly suitable for students of dental medicine.

The Sobotta Anatomy Textbook enables you to develop a true contextualised understanding of the subject and thus not just pass anatomy exams, but build a foundation for your future clinical work!