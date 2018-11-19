Sobotta Anatomy Textbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702067600, 9780720676174

Sobotta Anatomy Textbook

1st Edition

English Edition with Latin Nomenclature

Editors: Friedrich Paulsen Tobias M. Böckers Jens Waschke
eBook ISBN: 9780720676174
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702067600
Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 19th November 2018
Page Count: 840
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Like the Sobotta Atlas of Anatomy, this textbook guides students through the anatomy in a clear, structured manner that is easy to remember. Sobotta excels at comprehensibly explaining the fascinating world of anatomy and carries you safely through every test and your initial patient interactions.

Clinical Cases: Presents a relevant practical medical case as it will be encountered during rotation . It highlights how students can gain valuable insights into the case by taking structured notes during patient examination.

Clinical Remarks: Indicate functional and clinical aspects that help to identify a topic’s relevance and put it in context for subsequent patient diagnosis and treatment

Skills Boxes: Provide a quick overview of competency-based study objectives, which help you build a contextualised knowledge useful in exams and applicable to future professional practice.

Regular Note Boxes: Highlight particularly important exam knowledge to be retained throughout the book

The textbook fosters integrated learning by linking macroscopic anatomy, where relevant, to embryology. The detailed chapter on the anatomy of the head makes this textbook particularly suitable for students of dental medicine.

The Sobotta Anatomy Textbook enables you to develop a true contextualised understanding of the subject and thus not just pass anatomy exams, but build a foundation for your future clinical work!

Table of Contents

I GENERAL ANATOMY AND EMBRYOLOGY

1 General anatomy

2 General embryology

II MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

3 Torso

4 Upper extremity

5 Lower extremity

III INTERNAL ORGANS

6 Chest viscera

7 Abdominal viscera

8 Pelvic viscera

IV HEAD AND THROAT

9 Head

10 Neck

V NEUROANATOMY

11 General neuroanatomy

12 Special neuroanatomy

13 Functional systems

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Urban & Fischer 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Urban & Fischer
eBook ISBN:
9780720676174
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702067600

About the Editor

Friedrich Paulsen

Tobias M. Böckers

Jens Waschke

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.