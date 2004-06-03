Snort 2.1 Intrusion Detection, Second Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836043, 9780080480992

Snort 2.1 Intrusion Detection, Second Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Caswell Jay Beale
eBook ISBN: 9780080480992
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 3rd June 2004
Page Count: 608
Description

Called "the leader in the Snort IDS book arms race" by Richard Bejtlich, top Amazon reviewer, this brand-new edition of the best-selling Snort book covers all the latest features of a major upgrade to the product and includes a bonus DVD with Snort 2.1 and other utilities.

Written by the same lead engineers of the Snort Development team, this will be the first book available on the major upgrade from Snort 2 to Snort 2.1 (in this community, major upgrades are noted by .x and not by full number upgrades as in 2.0 to 3.0). Readers will be given invaluable insight into the code base of Snort, and in depth tutorials of complex installation, configuration, and troubleshooting scenarios. Snort has three primary uses: as a straight packet sniffer, a packet logger, or as a full-blown network intrusion detection system. It can perform protocol analysis, content searching/matching and can be used to detect a variety of attacks and probes. Snort uses a flexible rules language to describe traffic that it should collect or pass, a detection engine that utilizes a modular plug-in architecture, and a real-time alerting capability. A CD containing the latest version of Snort as well as other up-to-date Open Source security utilities will accompany the book.

Snort is a powerful Network Intrusion Detection System that can provide enterprise wide sensors to protect your computer assets from both internal and external attack.

Key Features

  • Completly updated and comprehensive coverage of snort 2.1
  • Includes free CD with all the latest popular plug-ins
  • Provides step-by-step instruction for installing, configuring and troubleshooting

Readership

This audience is comprised of engineers and administrators, who: 1. Protect their network and storage data from theft and/or corruption. 2. Ensure both Web-based and internal application and data availability to customers, business partners, and employees. 3. Optimize network hardware, software, storage, and bandwidth resources. The audience for this book includes the thousands of people who download Snort for the first time every day, as well as for anyone whou is familiar with the first edition of the book. They accomplish these tasks by installing, configuring, troubleshooting, and maintaining a combination of commercial and open source firewalls/VPNs, security appliances, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDSs), Packet Analyzers (Sniffers), and AntiVirus applications. This audience is task oriented and focused on executing IT objectives mandated by their ever-changing business needs.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080480992

About the Author

Brian Caswell

Affiliations and Expertise

Snort.org webmaster, USA

Jay Beale

Affiliations and Expertise

Series Editor of the Jay Beale Open Source Security Series, lead developer of the Bastille project, Seattle, WA

Ratings and Reviews

