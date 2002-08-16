Sniffer Pro Network Optimization & Troubleshooting Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836579, 9780080480985

Sniffer Pro Network Optimization & Troubleshooting Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080480985
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 16th August 2002
Page Count: 560
Description

Sniffer Network Optimization and Troubleshooting Handbook introduces the reader to the vast functionality of the suite of Sniffer Solutions from Network Associates but ultimately focuses on the affordable and most widely used Sniffer Product - Sniffer Pro LAN Network Analyzer. This book begins with the basic features of Sniffer Pro LAN and then moves the reader through the impressive tips and tools available for gathering data, analyzing, troubleshooting, resolving and securing problems on their network.

Sniffer from Network Associates is a suite of tools including Sniffer Portable Analysis Suite, Sniffer Distributed Analysis Suite, Sniffer Reporting, Sniffer Optical, and Sniffer Wireless. With a clear market leadership, Sniffer Solutions are employed in over 80% of the enterprise networks of the Fortune 100. Sniffer has also received wide industry acclaim from the experts and its everyday users. In 2000 Sniffer was named one of the 10 most computer products of the decade by Network Computing Magazine. It also received the "Editor's Choice" award from PC Magazine during the second quarter of 2001.

Over 60,000 individuals have taken advantage of the educational services offered by Sniffer Technologies - aptly named Sniffer University. Coupled with the introduction of the Sniffer Certified Professional Program (SCPP) as a replacement for the popular CNX (Certified Network Expert) certification, an aptitude with Sniffer Solutions is a "must-have" for system administrators.

Key Features

  • Offers comprehensive coverage of Sniffer Pro LAN
  • Supplemental study materials for the SCPP certification track. As of April 2001, the CNX certifications track became inactive. Current CNXs looking to update their certifications to the new SCPP track are going to need to bring themselves up to speed on the new offerings from the Sniffer family of products before desertification
  • Up to the Minute Web-based Support. Once the reader understands the concepts of network hardware, configuration, and implementation, they can receive up-to-the minute links, white papers, and analysis for one year at solutions@syngress.com

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Sniffer Chapter 2: Installing Sniffer Pro Chapter 3:The Sniffer Pro Interface Chapter 4: Configuring Sniffer to Monitor Network Applications Chapter 5: Monitoring the Performance of the Network Chapter 6: Capturing Network Data for Analysis Chapter 7: Analyzing Network Issues Chapter 8: Triggers & Alarms Chapter 9: Reporting Chapter 10: Using Filters Chapter 11 Troubleshooting Network Techniques Chapter 12: Troubleshooting Traffic & Applications with Security in Mind Chapter 13: Troubleshooting Traffic for Network Optimization

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080480985

