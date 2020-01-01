Smokeless Tobacco Products
1st Edition
Characteristics, Usage, Health Effects, and Regulatory Implications
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Wallace B. Pickworth
2. Smokeless Tobacco Product Design and Marketing
Vaughan Rees, Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, and Richard J. O’Connor
3. Epidemiology of Smokeless Tobacco Use in the United States and Other Countries
Kevin C. Conway and Gretchen McHenry
4. Pathology and Clinical Implication of Smokeless Tobacco Use
5. Clinical Laboratory Studies of Smokeless Tobacco Use
Bartosz Koszowski, Lynn C. Hull, and Wallace B. Pickworth
6. Treatment for Smokeless Tobacco Use: Measures, Methods, and Challenges
Herbert H. Severson and Judith S. Gordon
7. Chemical Characterization of Smokeless Tobacco Products and Relevant Exposures in Users
Irina Stepanov
8. Analysis of Metabolites and DNA Adducts of Carcinogenic Tobacco-Specific Nitrosamines in Smokeless Tobacco Products
Stephen S. Hecht
9. Reducing Carcinogens in Smokeless Tobacco Products
Stephen B. Stanfill
10. The Future of Smokeless Tobacco Use in a Harm Reduction Tobacco Policy
Wallace B. Pickworth and Mark Parascandola
Description
Smokeless Tobacco Products: Characteristics, Usage, Health Effects, and Regulatory Implications—a title in the Emerging Issues in Analytical Chemistry series—presents an overview of research on the second most dangerous tobacco product. This book presents findings on public health risks emanating from the complex interaction between smokeless tobacco products and their users. It covers the key components of assessment and provides insight into scientific and public health considerations. The book does not take a simplistic condemnatory position, but rather conceptualizes tobacco use in terms of graduated public health danger and harm reduction.
The book begins by introducing smokeless tobacco, its history of use, marketing, and implications for public health. It then continues with coverage of epidemiology, pathology and clinical implications, addiction, and treatment, and includes laboratory studies of human use. The following section explains the chemistry, biochemical mechanisms of carcinogenesis, and role of plant cultivation and manufacturing in toxicity. Finally, the book concludes by addressing regulatory considerations, the scientific basis of regulations, and the role of these products in harm reduction for smokers. This is the first resource of its kind to cover these topics together and in language appropriate to both specialists in the research community and informed persons responsible for legislative, funding, and public health matters in the community at large.
Key Features
- Brings attention to smokeless tobacco product use and its association with addiction and disease
- Considers smokeless tobacco use historically and currently, as well as its place in a future harm-reduction conceptualization of tobacco
- Includes contributions from a distinguished, internationally recognized group of tobacco researchers from academia, independent research organizations, and the federal government, with expertise in the various disciplines covered
Readership
Analytical chemists, pharmacologists, plant scientists, legislators, tobacco regulators, policy personnel, educators, public health officials, medical practitioners, and tobacco researchers. Courses in public health, medicine, advanced undergraduate and graduate level pharmacology, medicinal chemistry, and plant chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181584
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Wallace Pickworth Series Volume Editor
Wallace Pickworth, Ph.D., directs clinical research on tobacco and nicotine. Over a career of more than 30 years— including nearly 30 years with the NIH— he has made numerous contributions to the field of drug addiction and tobacco dependence, and is a recognized expert in the measurement of smoking topography, toxicant exposure, and the physiologic and psychological effects of nicotine/tobacco exposure. He has acted as Principal Investigator on numerous studies for academic and health care institutions, private industry and national and international scientific and regulatory agencies, and published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, book chapters and technical reports. Wallace serves as an adjunct faculty at two colleges of pharmacy and is on the presidential advisory council at the Albany College of Pharmacy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Leader, Battelle Memorial Institute, MD, USA