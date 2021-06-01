Smith's Recognizable Patterns of Human Malformation

Section/Chapter 1 Recognizable Patterns of Malformations

1. A Chromosomal Abnormality Syndromes Identified on Routine Karyotype

2. B Deletion, Duplication And Microduplication Syndromes Identifiable Using Molecular Technology

3. C Very Small Stature, Not Skeletal Dysplasia

4. D Moderate Short Stature, Facial and Genital

5. E Senile-Like Appearance

6. F Early Overgrowth with Associated Defects

7. G Unusual Brain and/or Neuromuscular Findings with Associated Defects

8. H Facial Defects as Major Feature

9. I Facial-Limb Defects as Major Feature

10. J. Limb Defect as Major Feature

11. K. Osteochondrodysplasias

12. L. Osteochondrodysplasia with Osteopetrosis

13. M. Craniosynostosis Syndromes

14. N. Other Skeletal Dysplasias

15. O. Storage Disorders

16. P. Connective Tissue Disorders

17. Q. Hamartoses

18. R. Ectodermal Dysplasias

19. S. Environmental Agents

20. T. Miscellaneous Syndromes

21. U. Miscellaneous Sequences

22. V. Spectra of Defects

23. W. Miscellaneous Associations

SECTION/CHAPTER 2 Genetics, Genetic Counseling and Prevention

SECTION/CHAPTER 3: Minor Anomalies: Clues to More Serious Problems and to the Recognition of Malformation Syndromes

SECTION/CHAPTER 4: Normal Standards

Appendix I

27. Appendix 1: Pattern of Malformation Differential Diagnosis by Anomaliees