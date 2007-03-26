Smith's Recognizable Patterns of Human Deformation - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780721614892, 9781437713138

Smith's Recognizable Patterns of Human Deformation

3rd Edition

Authors: John Graham
eBook ISBN: 9781437713138
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721614892
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th March 2007
Page Count: 384
Description

Smith's Recognizable Patterns of Human Deformation is the only book devoted to the diagnosis and management of birth defects resulting from mechanical forces in late gestation. It equips you with the evidenced-based guidance you need to intervene in a timely and effective manner to avoid long-term adverse secondary consequences.

Key Features

  • Guides you through the initial clinical approach to suspected deformation problems, and then walks you through pathogenesis, diagnostic features, management, prognosis, and counseling for each condition.
  • Addresses a full range of lower extremity deformations · joint dislocations · nerve palsies · chest and spinal deformations · head and neck deformations · craniosynostoses and cranial bone variations · problems associated with abnormal birth presentation, birth palsies, and procedure-related defects · infant head shape variations and torticollis.
  • Helps you to distinguish deformations from malformations so you can manage them appropriately.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

1. Clinical Approach to Deformation Problems

PATTERNS OF DEFORMATION

Foot Deformations

2. Foot Deformations: General

3. Calcaneovalgus (Pes Planus)

4. Metatarsus Adductus (Metatarsus Varus)

5. Talipes Equinovarus (Clubfoot)

6. Deformed Toes

7. Flexible Flatfoot

Other Lower Extremity Deformations

8. Tibial Torsion

9. Femoral Anteversion

Joint Dislocations

10. Joint Dislocation: General

11. Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (Congenital Dislocation of the Hip)

12. Knee Dislocation (Genu Recurvatum)

13. Dislocation of the Radial Head

Neurapraxias (Palsies)

14. Facial Palsy

15. Brachial Plexus Palsy

16. Diaphragmatic Paralysis

17. Other Peripheral Nerve Palsies

Thoracic Cage and Spinal Deformations

18. Lung Hypoplasia

19. Pectus Carinatum or Excavatum

20. Scoliosis

Head and Neck Deformations

21. Nose Deformation

22. External Ears

23. Mandibular Deformation

24. Congenital Muscular Torticollis

25. Torticollis-Plagiocephaly Deformation Sequence

26. Infant Sleeping Position and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

27. Positional Brachycephaly

28. Other Postnatal Head Deformations

Craniosynostosis

29. Craniosynostosis: General

30. Sagittal Craniosynostosis

31. Coronal Craniosynostosis

32. Metopic Craniosynostosis

33. Lambdoidal Craniosynostosis

34. Multiple Sutural Craniosynostosis

Cranial Bone Variations

35. Vertex Birth Molding

36. Craniotabes

37. Anterior Fontanelle Bone

38. Parietal Foramina

39. Aplasia Cutis Congenita

40. Cephalohematoma

41. Wormian Bones

Abnormal Birth Presentation

42. Breech Presentation Deformation

43. Transverse Lie Deformation

44. Face and Brow Presentation Deformation

Whole Body Deformation

45. Small Uterine Cavity Deformation

46. Oligohydramnios Sequence

47. Fetal Akinesia Sequence

48. Abdominal Pregnancy (Extrauterine Pregnancy)

49. Early Embryonic Compression/Disruption

50. Obstetric Procedure-Related Defects

MECHANICS IN MORPHOGENESIS

51. Principles of Human Biomechanics

About the Author

John Graham

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Pediatric Specialist, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California; Professor Emeritus, Departments of Pediatrics and Biomedical Sciences, Medical Genetics Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California; Professor Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Los Angeles, California

