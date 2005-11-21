Smith's Anesthesia for Infants and Children
7th Edition
Description
The gold standard in pediatric anesthesia references is back in a thoroughly revised and updated New Edition. Once again, renowned contributors offer exhaustive discussions of basic science and clinical practice for every aspect of the specialty. A wealth of new chapters, new content, and a new DVD-ROM featuring video and color-slide presenta-tions make this resource a must-have. Anesthesia & Analgesia called the previous edition "a modern classic" and noted that "each chapter is well written, clear, and concise."
Key Features
- Examines nearly every area of pediatric surgery, from cardiac operations through oral procedures.
- Integrates the latest practice guidelines throughout the text.
- Features useful appendices that detail drug dosages, growth curves, normal values for pulmonary function tests, and a listing of common and uncommon syndromes.
- Includes a DVD-ROM containing video and color-slide presentations on airway management, cardiac anesthesia, single-lung ventilation, regional anesthesia, neonatal surgery, and fetal surgery.
Table of Contents
Part One: Basic Principles in Pediatric Anesthesia
1. Special Characteristics of Pediatric Anesthesia
2. Respiratory Physiology in Infants and Children
3. Cardiovascular Physiology in Infants and Children
4. Regulation of Fluids and Electrolytes in Infants and Children
5. Thermoregulation—Physiology and Perioperative Disturbances
6. Pharmacology for Pediatric Anesthesia
Part Two: General Approach to Pediatric Anesthesia
7. Psychological Aspects of Pediatric Anesthesia
8. Preoperative Preparation for Infants and Children
9. Pediatric Anesthesia Equipment and Monitoring
10. Induction of Anesthesia and Maintenance of the Airway in Infants and Children
11. Pediatric Intraoperative and Postoperative Management
12. Blood Conservation in Children
13. Pain Management in Infants and Children
14. Pediatric Regional Anesthesia
Part Three: Clinical Management of Special Surgical Problems
15. Anesthesia for Fetal Surgery
16. Anesthesia for Neonates and Premature Infants
17. Anesthesia for Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgery
18. Anesthesia for Pediatric Neurosurgery
19. Anesthesia for General Abdominal, Thoracic, Urologic, and Bariatric Surgery in Pediatric Patients
20. Anesthesia for Pediatric Plastic Surgery
21. Anesthesia for Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
22. Anesthesia for Pediatric Ophthalmic Surgery
23. Anesthesia for Pediatric Otorhinolaryngologic Surgery
24. Anesthesia for Pediatric Dentistry
25. Anesthesia and Sedation Pediatric Procedures Outside the Operating Room
26. Office-Based Pediatric Anesthesia
27. Anesthesia for Pediatric Same-Day Surgical Procedures
28. Anesthesia for Pediatric Organ Transplantation
29. Anesthesia for Children with Burns
30. Perioperative Management of the Pediatric Trauma Patient
Part Four: Associated Problems in Pediatric Anesthesia
31. Malignant Hyperthermia
32. Systemic Disorders in Infants and Children
33. Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
34. Safety and Outcome in Pediatric Anesthesia
35. History of Pediatric Anesthesia
36. Medicolegal and Ethical Aspects of Pediatric Anesthesia
Appendices
A. Pediatric Drug Dosages
B. Recommendations for SBE Prophylaxis
C. Growth Curves
D. Normal Pulmonary Function Values
E. Index of Syndromes and Their Anesthetic Implications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 21st November 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323026475
About the Author
Etsuro Motoyama
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Department of Pediatrics (Pulmonology), University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Attending Anesthesiologist and Pulmonologist, Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
Peter Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Anesthesiologist-in-Chief, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania