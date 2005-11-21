Smith's Anesthesia for Infants and Children

Part One: Basic Principles in Pediatric Anesthesia

1. Special Characteristics of Pediatric Anesthesia

2. Respiratory Physiology in Infants and Children

3. Cardiovascular Physiology in Infants and Children

4. Regulation of Fluids and Electrolytes in Infants and Children

5. Thermoregulation—Physiology and Perioperative Disturbances

6. Pharmacology for Pediatric Anesthesia



Part Two: General Approach to Pediatric Anesthesia

7. Psychological Aspects of Pediatric Anesthesia

8. Preoperative Preparation for Infants and Children

9. Pediatric Anesthesia Equipment and Monitoring

10. Induction of Anesthesia and Maintenance of the Airway in Infants and Children

11. Pediatric Intraoperative and Postoperative Management

12. Blood Conservation in Children

13. Pain Management in Infants and Children

14. Pediatric Regional Anesthesia



Part Three: Clinical Management of Special Surgical Problems

15. Anesthesia for Fetal Surgery

16. Anesthesia for Neonates and Premature Infants

17. Anesthesia for Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgery

18. Anesthesia for Pediatric Neurosurgery

19. Anesthesia for General Abdominal, Thoracic, Urologic, and Bariatric Surgery in Pediatric Patients

20. Anesthesia for Pediatric Plastic Surgery

21. Anesthesia for Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery

22. Anesthesia for Pediatric Ophthalmic Surgery

23. Anesthesia for Pediatric Otorhinolaryngologic Surgery

24. Anesthesia for Pediatric Dentistry

25. Anesthesia and Sedation Pediatric Procedures Outside the Operating Room

26. Office-Based Pediatric Anesthesia

27. Anesthesia for Pediatric Same-Day Surgical Procedures

28. Anesthesia for Pediatric Organ Transplantation

29. Anesthesia for Children with Burns

30. Perioperative Management of the Pediatric Trauma Patient



Part Four: Associated Problems in Pediatric Anesthesia

31. Malignant Hyperthermia

32. Systemic Disorders in Infants and Children

33. Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

34. Safety and Outcome in Pediatric Anesthesia

35. History of Pediatric Anesthesia

36. Medicolegal and Ethical Aspects of Pediatric Anesthesia



Appendices

A. Pediatric Drug Dosages



B. Growth Curves

C. Normal Pulmonary Function Values

D. Index of Syndromes and Their Pediatric Anesthetic Implications

