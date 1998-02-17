Smithells Light Metals Handbook
1st Edition
Description
The Smithells Metals Reference Book is one of the best known and most trusted sources of reference for the professional metallurgist or materials scientist, and has been so since its inception in 1949. Drawing upon the data contained within this respected work, and completely updating and revising it where necessary to bring the information completely up to date, the editors have created a new book which is dedicated to the most commonly used and popular light metals.
The Smithells Light Metals Handbook, with its combination of comprehensive data on properties, standards and international materials specifications coupled with other unique features like the extensive section of binary phase diagrams, will no doubt become a standard reference work for the industrial and theoretical metallurgist. Containing all the data that you will ever need with respect to Aluminium, Magnesium and Titanium, this book will be an invaluable tool for anyone working in the design, manufacture or use of components or raw materials in these areas.
Key Features
- The standard reference work for metallurgists
- Contains all data for researchers and professional metallurgists
- Fully updated
Readership
Metallurgists and materials researchers in universities and industry
Table of Contents
General physical and chemical constants
Metallography
Equilibrium diagrams
General physical properties
Mechanical testing
Mechanical properties of metals and alloys
Sintered materials
Casting alloys and foundry data
Heat treatment
Guide to corrosion control
Electroplating and metal finishing
Welding
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 17th February 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750636254
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541280
About the Author
G B Brook
About the Editor
E A Brandes
Reviews
"..a very important tool for anyoneone working in the design, manufacture or use of components or raw materials in these areas." --ERZMETALL (GERMAN)
"The data collection is a most useful packaging exercise from the much more comprehensive, but physically unwieldy Smithells Metals Reference Book" --Aluminium Industry Abstracts
"Much information is presented here in a compact, logical format." --E-Streams, Vol. 3, No. 4