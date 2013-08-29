Smith and Aitkenhead's Textbook of Anaesthesia
6th Edition
2014 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Anaesthesia category!
Smith and Aitkenhead’s Textbook of Anaesthesia has become the book of choice for the trainee anaesthetist and is essential reading for candidates for the Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and similar examinations. It is also a highly trusted, practical guide for all anaesthetists and other health care professionals involved in the perioperative period.
Building on previous worldwide success, this sixth edition has been thoroughly updated and reorganised to reflect current anaesthetic practice and the basic sciences that directly underpin it. The inclusion of several new chapters continues to ensure complete coverage of key and evolving areas and new, experienced authors also add a fresh perspective to this edition. For the first time, Smith & Aitkenhead’s Textbook of Anaesthesia comes with complementary access to the complete contents online at expertconsult.com, making it more flexible and easy to use than ever before.
- Clear and concise coverage of the full range of modern clinical practice - from anaesthetic equipment and pre-operative assessment through to post-operative care, local anaesthesia, anaesthesia for individual specialties, intensive care and the management of chronic pain.
- New chapters on resuscitation; management of the difficult airway; management of the high-risk patient; anaesthetic considerations in transplant patients; consent and information; safety and quality improvement and education and training (appendix)
- Clinically relevant basic sciences integrated throughout - including the principles of pharmacology, anaesthetic agents and physics for the anaesthetist
- Take it with you anywhere – rapid access to the full electronic text, downloadable image library and more at expertconsult.com
General principles of pharmacology and pharmacokinetics. Inhalational anaesthetic agents. Intravenous anaesthetic agents. Local anaesthetic agents. Analgesic drugs. Muscle function and neuromuscular blockage. Sedative and anticonvulsant drugs. Drugs acting on the cardiovascular and autonomic nervous systems. Drugs acting on the respiratory system. Drugs used in renal disease. Basic physics for the anaesthetist. Clinical measurement. Anaesthetic apparatus. The operating theatre environment. Preoperative assessment and premedication. The practical conduct of anaesthesia. Local anaesthetic techniques. Monitoring. Complications during anaesthesia. Metabolism, the stress response to surgery and perioperative thermoregulation. Fluid, electrolyte and acid-base balance. Bleeding disorders and blood transfusion. Intercurrent disease and anaesthesia. Postoperative care. Postoperative pain. Postoperative nausea and vomiting. Day case anaesthesia. .Emergency anaesthesia. Anaesthesia for gynaecological and genitourinary surgery. .Anaesthesia for orthopaedic surgery. Anaesthesia for ENT, maxillofacial and plastic surgery. Anaesthesia for ophthalmic surgery. Dental anaesthesia. Anaesthesia outside the operating theatre. Obstetric anaesthesia and analgesia. Pediatric anaesthesia. Anaesthesia for endocrine and vascular surgery. Neurosurgical anaesthesia. Anaesthesia for thoracic surgery. Anaesthesia for cardiac surgery. Management of chronic pain. Appendices: Clinical trials and statistics. Clinical data
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 29th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056918
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702041921
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780808924296
Alan Aitkenhead
Professor, Department of Anaesthesia, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK
Jonathan Thompson
Honorary Professor and Consultant in Anaesthesia and Critical Care, University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, Leicester, UK
David Rowbotham
Professor of Anaesthesia and Pain Management, University Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management, Leicester Royal Infirmary, Leicester, UK
Iain Moppett
Professor of Anaesthesia & Perioperative Medicine, Honorary Consultant Anaesthetist, Anaesthesia and Critical Care Section, Division of Clinical Neuroscience, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK.