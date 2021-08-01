Smartphone-Based Detection Devices
1st Edition
Emerging Trends in Analytical Techniques
Description
Smartphone usage has created a new means for detection, analysis, diagnosis and monitoring through the use of new apps and attachments. These breakthrough analytical methods offer ways to overcome the drawbacks of more conventional methods, such as the expensive instrumentation that is often needed, complex sample pre-treatment steps, or time-consuming procedures. Smartphone-Based Detection Devices: Emerging Trends in Analytical Techniques gathers these modern developments in smartphone analytical methods into one comprehensive source, covering recent advancements in analytical tools while paying special attention to the most accurate, highly efficient approaches.
Serving as a guide not only to analytical chemists but also to environmentalists, biotechnologists, pharmacists, forensic scientists and toxicologists, Smartphone-Based Detection Devices: Emerging Trends in Analytical Techniques is an important source for researchers who require accurate analysis of their on- and off-site samples. Students in these fields at the graduate and post-graduate level will also benefit from this topical and comprehensive book.
Key Features
- Provides an integrated approach for advanced analytical methods and techniques using smartphones
- Covers the usage of smartphones in sample prep, integration and detection stages of analytical chemistry
- Applicable for researchers of all levels, from graduate students to professionals
Readership
Researchers conducting fieldwork and other professional scientists in the fields of analytical sciences, smartphone technology, forensic sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, environmental analysis, toxicology, green chemistry, sustainability, materials science, device engineering, etc. All levels of learners from graduate students to high-level researchers and professors in academics
Table of Contents
Introduction-Smartphone a new perspective in analysis
SECTION 1: Use Smartphone in Sample Preparation Stage of Analysis
SECTION 2: Smartphone as an Interface for Instruments
SECTION 3: Smartphones as Microscopes or Test Result Readers
SECTION 4: Chemometric applications of Smartphones
SECTION 5: Applications of Smartphones in Analysis
SECTION 6: Detection with Smartphone
SECTION 7: Commercialization and Standardization Challenges
Conclusion: Future of Analysis: Smartphone
Details
- No. of pages:
- 365
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128236963
About the Editor
Chaudhery Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry and EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA. His research is focused on the applications of nanotechnology and advanced materials in environment, analytical chemistry and various industries. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks in his research areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry and EVSc Labs, Department of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, NJ, USA
