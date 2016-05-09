Smart Textiles and Their Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Textile Institute and Woodhead Publishing
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- 1. Introduction to smart textiles and their applications
- 1.1. Definitions of smart textiles
- 1.2. Main domains of applications
- 1.3. Smart textiles and their readiness for the market
- 1.4. Achievements
- 2. Smart textiles in health: An overview
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. What can textile electrodes monitor?
- 2.3. How do textile-based electrodes and sensors work and what can they measure?
- 2.4. What textile-based actuators are (or can be) used for in health applications?
- 2.5. Conclusions
- 3. Smart shirt for obstacle avoidance for visually impaired persons
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. E-textile architecture for obstacle avoidance
- 3.3. Smart shirt concept model
- 3.4. An algorithm for obstacle avoidance and data transfer in a smart shirt
- 3.5. Sensing performance of the smart shirt
- 3.6. Conclusions
- 3.7. Trends in future challenges
- 4. Light emitting textiles for a photodynamic therapy
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Fabric types
- 4.3. Future of light-emitting fabrics
- 5. Controlled release of active agents from microcapsules embedded in textile structures
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Controlled release of active agents
- 5.3. Microencapsulation of active agents
- 5.4. Embedding of microcapsules into textile structures
- 5.5. Controlled release of microencapsulated active agents from textile structure
- 5.6. Future trends
- 5.7. Conclusions
- 6. Medical back belt with neuromuscular electrical stimulation
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Medical background information
- 6.3. Medical back belt
- 6.4. Results and conclusions
- 7. Communication protocols for vital signs sensors used for the monitoring of athletes
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. System overview and network characteristics
- 7.3. Wireless communications technologies and standards
- 7.4. Security and reliability issues
- 7.5. Conclusions and future perspectives
- 8. Shape memory compression system for management of chronic venous disorders
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Chronic venous disorders
- 8.3. Shape memory materials for compression
- 8.4. Smart compression system using shape memory fibers
- 8.5. Conclusions
- 9. Wearable body sensor network for health care applications
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Biomedical sensors for wearable body sensor network
- 9.3. Wearable body sensor networks and wireless data acquisition
- 9.4. Wireless biomedical computing and applications
- 9.5. Future trends
- 9.6. Conclusions
- 10. Bioinspired control of a multifingered robot hand with musculoskeletal system
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Five-fingered robot hand
- 10.3. Bioinspired control
- 10.4. Experiment
- 10.5. Conclusions and future research
- 11. Psychotextiles and their interaction with the human brain
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Psychology and art
- 11.3. Colour and pattern in human emotions
- 11.4. The human brain
- 11.5. Self-evaluation of human emotion
- 11.6. A study of changing patterns
- 11.7. Experimental methodology
- 11.8. Brain data acquisition and processing
- 11.9. Data analysis and results
- 11.10. Discussion and conclusions
- 12. Fiber-based hybrid structures as scaffolds and implants for regenerative medicine
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Biopolymers
- 12.3. Fibers from biopolymers
- 12.4. Definition of hybrid structures
- 12.5. Flock scaffolds as a single material system
- 12.6. Fiber-based additive manufacturing technology for open porous implants with complex geometries
- 12.7. Uniform hybrid scaffolds
- 12.8. Implants for complex defects affecting multiple types of tissues or different tissue structures
- 12.9. Electrospun implants for tubular grafts
- 12.10. Conclusions
- 13. Smart features in fibrous implantable medical devices
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Structural biocompatibility of fibrous implantable devices
- 13.3. Material biocompatibility of fibrous implantable medical devices
- 13.4. Current challenges and future prospects for smart textile implantable devices
- Abbreviations
- 14. Smart textiles for structural health monitoring of composite structures
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. The piezoresistive behaviour of polymer composites based on conductive fillers
- 14.3. Fibrous sensor for compression and traction detection in laminated composites
- 14.4. Sensing layer for the detection of damage in laminated composites
- 14.5. Conclusions
- 15. Carbon fibre sensors embedded in glass fibre-based composites for windmill blades
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Functional principle of textile-based piezoresistive carbon filament yarn sensors for application in a wind turbine blade
- 15.3. Experimental details
- 15.4. Results and discussion
- 15.5. Conclusions
- 16. A complex shaped-reinforced thermoplastic composite part made of commingled yarns with an integrated sensor
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Complex shaped-reinforced thermoplastic composites
- 16.3. Sensors technology
- 16.4. Testing
- 16.5. Results and discussion
- 16.6. Conclusions
- 17. Fibrous sensors to help the monitoring of weaving process
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Observation of the kinematics of the weaving process
- 17.3. Sensor yarns to measure the mechanical stress during the weaving process
- 17.4. Dynamic measurements of the weaving process with sensor yarns
- 17.5. Conclusions
- 18. Flexible photovoltaic cells embedded into textile structures
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Textile with embedded photovoltaic cells
- 18.3. Performance
- 18.4. Conclusions
- 19. Developing thermophysical sensors with textile auxiliary wall
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Heat and mass transfers in textiles
- 19.3. Heat fluxmeters
- 19.4. Textile heat fluxmeter
- 19.5. Conclusions and future trends
- 20. Performance of different types of yarn electrodes in PEDOT: PSS charge storage devices
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Background of textile-based batteries and capacitors
- 20.3. Developed PEDOT:PSS capacitors
- 20.4. Device fabrication
- 20.5. The general charge–discharge procedure
- 20.6. Results of charge–discharge experiments
- 20.7. Devices with silver-coated PBO yarn electrodes at fixed voltage and different charging time
- 20.8. Devices with stainless steel yarn electrodes at fixed voltage and different charging times
- 20.9. Comparison of devices with silver-coated PBO yarn electrodes versus devices with pure stainless steel filament yarn electrodes
- 20.10. Experimental results with devices connected to load resistors
- 20.11. Proposed charge storage mechanism in the developed cells
- 20.12. Conclusions
- 21. Lightguide fibres–based textile for solar energy collection and propagation
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. State of the art
- 21.3. Problems of the study
- 21.4. Experimental part
- 21.5. Results
- 21.6. Conclusions
- 22. Smart materials for personal protective equipment: Tendencies and recent developments
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. Key trends in product development
- 22.3. Developments of PPE products and technologies
- 22.4. Consequences on PPE testing and specifications
- 22.5. Conclusions
- 23. Wearable technologies for personal protective equipment: Embedded textile monitoring sensors, power and data transmission, end-life indicators
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Power and data transmission
- 23.3. Embedded textile monitoring sensors
- 23.4. End-life indicators
- 23.5. Conclusions and future trends
- 24. Electrochromic textile displays for personal communication
- 24.1. Introduction
- 24.2. Emissive textile devices
- 24.3. Reflective devices
- 24.4. Applications and the need for communicative textiles
- 24.5. Conclusions and future work
- 25. Textile electronic circuits based on organic fibrous transistors
- 25.1. Introduction
- 25.2. Materials
- 25.3. Fibrous transistors
- 25.4. Textile electronic circuits
- 25.5. Conclusions and perspectives
- 26. Latest developments in the field of textile antennas
- 26.1. Introduction to textile antennas
- 26.2. Textile antenna fundamentals
- 26.3. Challenges and adverse effects related to textile antennas
- 26.4. Overview of the state of the art on textile antennas
- 26.5. Conclusions and future outlook
- 27. The design of smart garments for motion capture and activity classification
- 27.1. Introduction
- 27.2. Physical design
- 27.3. Network and hardware/software architecture
- 27.4. Applications
- 27.5. Lessons learned and future work
- 28. Electroconductive textiles and textile-based electromechanical sensors—integration in as an approach for smart textiles
- 28.1. Introduction
- 28.2. Fundamental sensorics
- 28.3. Electroconductive textile structures
- 28.4. Textile-based electromechanical sensors
- 28.5. Future perspectives
- Index
Description
Smart Textiles and Their Applications outlines the fundamental principles of applied smart textiles, also reporting on recent trends and research developments. Scientific issues and proposed solutions are presented in a rigorous and constructive way that fully presents the various results, prototypes, and case-studies obtained from academic and industrial laboratories worldwide.
After an introduction to smart textiles and their applications from the editor, Part One reviews smart textiles for medical purposes, including their use in health monitoring, treatment delivery, and assistive technologies. Part Two covers smart textiles for transportation and energy, with chapters covering smart textiles for the monitoring of structures and processes, as well as smart textiles for energy generation.
The final section considers smart textiles for protection, security, and communication, and includes chapters covering electrochromic textile displays, textile antennas, and smart materials for personal protective equipment.
Key Features
- Scientific issues and proposed solutions are presented in a rigorous and constructive way regarding various results, prototypes, and case-studies obtained from academic and industrial laboratories worldwide
- Useful for researchers and postgraduate students, and also for existing companies and start-ups that are developing products involving smart textiles
- Authored and edited by an international team who are experts in the field ensure comprehensive coverage and global relevance
Readership
R&D managers, academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the field of textile science and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 9th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005835
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005743
Reviews
"Scientific issues and proposed solutions are presented in a rigorous and constructive way regarding various results, prototypes and case studies obtained from academic and industrial laboratories worldwide." --Asian Textile Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Vladan Koncar Editor
Professor Vladan Koncar is head of research at ENSAIT and director of the GEMTEX research laboratory. He has authored more than 200 scientific articles, including journal papers, book chapters and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of research, ENSAIT and director, GEMTEX research laboratory