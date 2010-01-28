Smart Textile Coatings and Laminates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693794, 9781845697785

Smart Textile Coatings and Laminates

1st Edition

Editors: William Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781845697785
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693794
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th January 2010
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Part 1 Fundamentals of textile coatings and laminates: Overview of textile coating and lamination; Coating and laminating processes and techniques for textiles; Base fabrics and their interaction in coated fabrics; Testing heat and mass transfer through membranes and coatings for textiles. Part 2 Smart and intelligent coatings and laminates for textiles: Microencapsulation technology for coating and lamination of textiles; Conductive coatings for textiles; Intelligent breathable coatings and laminates for textile applications; Shape memory polymers in coatings and laminates for textiles; Phase change materials and their application in coatings and laminates for textiles; Nanotechnology-based advanced coatings and functional finishes for textiles; Smart flame retardant textile coatings and laminates.

Description

Smart coatings can produce coatings that offer above and beyond the normal functions of a coating, these range from improving the performance of fabrics, producing new forms of materials to providing decoration. This book reviews a variety of topics about textile coatings and laminates and aims to provide a stimulus for developing new and improved textile products.

The first part of the book introduces the fundamentals of textile coatings and laminates, addressing general areas such as coating and laminating processes and techniques, as well as base fabrics and their interaction in coated fabrics. Part two discusses different types of smart and intelligent coatings and laminates for textiles. Topics include microencapsulation technology, conductive coatings, breathable coatings and phase change materials and their application in textiles.

With its highly distinguished editor and array of international contributors, Smart textile coatings and laminates is a valuable reference book for chemists, textile technologists, fibre scientists, textile engineers and all those wishing to improve and understand the developments in textile coating and laminating technology. It will also be suitable for researchers in industry or academia.

Key Features

  • Reviews a number of issues surrounding textile coatings and laminates
  • Discusses the fundamentals of textile coatings and laminates addressing processes and techniques
  • Examines types of smart and intelligent coatings and laminates for textiles, including microencapsulation technology, conductive and breathable coatings

Readership

Chemists; Textile technologists; Fiber scientists; Textile engineers and all those wishing to improve and understand the developments in textile coating and laminating technology; Researchers in industry or academia

About the Editors

William Smith Editor

William C. (Bill) Smit, President and founder, began the consulting firm Industrial Textile Associates in 1986 to assist companies to enter and/or expand the presence in the technical textiles industry. He has over 46 years experience in technical textiles. He is active in several professional organizations and serves as the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Industrial Textiles, formerly the Journal of Coated Fabrics. He organized and ran the groundbreaking International Conference on Textile Coating and Laminating for 15 years, along with over 50 other professional development conferences related to technical textiles. As symposium Director and consultant for Techtextil North America (TTNA), Bill has developed the largest and most acclaimed industry symposium in North America.

Industrial Textile Associates, USA

