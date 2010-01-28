Smart Textile Coatings and Laminates
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of textile coatings and laminates: Overview of textile coating and lamination; Coating and laminating processes and techniques for textiles; Base fabrics and their interaction in coated fabrics; Testing heat and mass transfer through membranes and coatings for textiles. Part 2 Smart and intelligent coatings and laminates for textiles: Microencapsulation technology for coating and lamination of textiles; Conductive coatings for textiles; Intelligent breathable coatings and laminates for textile applications; Shape memory polymers in coatings and laminates for textiles; Phase change materials and their application in coatings and laminates for textiles; Nanotechnology-based advanced coatings and functional finishes for textiles; Smart flame retardant textile coatings and laminates.
Description
Smart coatings can produce coatings that offer above and beyond the normal functions of a coating, these range from improving the performance of fabrics, producing new forms of materials to providing decoration. This book reviews a variety of topics about textile coatings and laminates and aims to provide a stimulus for developing new and improved textile products.
The first part of the book introduces the fundamentals of textile coatings and laminates, addressing general areas such as coating and laminating processes and techniques, as well as base fabrics and their interaction in coated fabrics. Part two discusses different types of smart and intelligent coatings and laminates for textiles. Topics include microencapsulation technology, conductive coatings, breathable coatings and phase change materials and their application in textiles.
With its highly distinguished editor and array of international contributors, Smart textile coatings and laminates is a valuable reference book for chemists, textile technologists, fibre scientists, textile engineers and all those wishing to improve and understand the developments in textile coating and laminating technology. It will also be suitable for researchers in industry or academia.
Key Features
- Reviews a number of issues surrounding textile coatings and laminates
- Discusses the fundamentals of textile coatings and laminates addressing processes and techniques
- Examines types of smart and intelligent coatings and laminates for textiles, including microencapsulation technology, conductive and breathable coatings
Readership
Chemists; Textile technologists; Fiber scientists; Textile engineers and all those wishing to improve and understand the developments in textile coating and laminating technology; Researchers in industry or academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 28th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845697785
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693794
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
William Smith Editor
William C. (Bill) Smit, President and founder, began the consulting firm Industrial Textile Associates in 1986 to assist companies to enter and/or expand the presence in the technical textiles industry. He has over 46 years experience in technical textiles. He is active in several professional organizations and serves as the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Industrial Textiles, formerly the Journal of Coated Fabrics. He organized and ran the groundbreaking International Conference on Textile Coating and Laminating for 15 years, along with over 50 other professional development conferences related to technical textiles. As symposium Director and consultant for Techtextil North America (TTNA), Bill has developed the largest and most acclaimed industry symposium in North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Industrial Textile Associates, USA