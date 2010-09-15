Smart Study Series Pathology
1st Edition
Authors: Charanjeet Ahluwalia
Paperback ISBN: 9788131222201
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2010
Page Count: 714
Details
- No. of pages:
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2010
- Published:
- 15th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131222201
About the Author
Charanjeet Ahluwalia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.