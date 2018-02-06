Smart Study Series:Obstetrics & Gynecology
5th Edition
Authors: PUNIT BHOJANI
eBook ISBN: 9788131251928
Paperback ISBN: 9788131251911
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 6th February 2018
Page Count: 458
Description
This edition of the book covers the topics of the subject with a holistic yet focused approach to cater to the needs of PG aspirants. After a high-yield synopsis of the topics in each chapter, there is detailed explanation of the MCQs to enhance the utility of the book for students appearing in different PG entrance exams.
Key Features
- Quick review of the entire subject
- Contains lucid presentation of text with recent advances
- Includes image based questions
- Handbook for PG students
- Includes exhaustive and comprehensive theory and MCQs with detailed explanations and references from standard textbooks like Williams and Novak
- Must read for students appearing for PG entrance exams
- Useful for MBBS students as a refresher course
Table of Contents
- Antepartum
2. Intrapartum
3. Obstetric Complications
4. Medical and Surgical Complications in Pregnancy
5. Puerperium
6. Contraception
7. Reproductive Physiology, Endocrinology, and Infertility
8. Menstrual Disorders, Menopause and HRT
9. Prolapse, Urogynecology and Infections
10. Oncology and Fibroids
11. Pictorial Questions
About the Author
PUNIT BHOJANI
