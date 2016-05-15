Smart Study Series - ENT

Preface to the Third Edition vii

Preface to the First Edition viii

Acknowledgements ix

1. Ear: Development and Developmental Anomalies 1

2. Applied Anatomy of the Ear 6

3. Clinical Examination of the Ear 17

4. Audiovestibulometry 24

5. Types of Deafness 34

6. Affections of the External Ear 42

7. Eustachian Tube 48

8. Disorders of the Middle Ear 52

9. Complications of Middle Ear Suppuration 58

10. Surgical Management of Middle Ear Suppuration 64

11. Trauma to the Ear 70

12. Otosclerosis 74

13. Lesions of the Inner Ear 80

14. Meniere’s Disease 85

15. Glomus Tumour and Other Tumours of the Ear 89

16. Facial Nerve and Its Lesions 92

17. Cerebellopontine Angle and Its Lesions 99

18. Rehabilitation in Otology 104

19. Development of Nose, PNS, Nasopharynx 108

20. Applied Anatomy and Physiology of Nose and Nasopharynx 117

21. Applied Anatomy and Physiology of Paranasal Sinuses 126

22. Radiological Evaluation in Relation to Nose, PNS, and Nasopharynx 132

23. Olfaction 135

24. Nasal Allergy 137

25. Other Affections of Nose 141

26. Chronic Granulomatous Diseases of Nose 145

27. Sinusitis and Its Complications 149

28. Surgeries for Sinusitis 156

xii CONTENTS

29. Facial Neuralgias and Headaches—Differential Diagnosis of Sinusitis 160

30. Deviated Nasal Septum 165

31. CSF Rhinorrhoea 170

32. Epistaxis 174

33. Fractures of Faciomaxillary Skeleton 177

34. Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome (OSAS) 182

35. Nasal Polyps 186

36. Tumours of Nose and PNS 189

37. Nasopharynx – Adenoids and Angiofibroma 193

38. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC) 198

39. Miscellaneous Topics in Rhinology 201

40. Applied Anatomy of Oral Cavity and Throat 204

41. Developmental Anomalies of Neck 211

42. Affections of Oral Cavity 220

43. Premalignant Conditions of Oral Cavity 225

44. Oral Malignancy 228

45. Oropharyngeal Lesions 233

46. Tonsils and Its Affections 237

47. Deep Neck Space Infections (DNSI) 244

48. Foreign Bodies of Upper Aerodigestive Tract 249

49. Hypopharyngeal Lesions 253

50. Larynx—Anatomy, Physiology, and Investigations 256

51. Voice Disorders 264

52. Benign Laryngeal Lesions 268

53. Acute Laryngeal Infections in Children 275

54. Neurological Affections of Larynx 278

55. Upper Airway Obstruction 283

56. Malignancy Larynx 293

57. Lesions of Head and Neck 298

58. Oesophagus and Its Affections 304

59. Dysphagia 314

60. Recent Advances in Otorhinolaryngology 317

61. “Add-Ons” in Otorhinolaryngology 324