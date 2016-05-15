Smart Study Series - ENT
3rd Edition
Description
- The Immensely popular SSS-ENT and Head& Neck Surgery is back in the ALL NEW, REVISED 3rd Edition. Thorough review and revamp of all chapters makes it CURRENT, CONCISE & COMPLETE.
- The hugely appreciated basic theme, easy to learn ‘Question- Answer format' maintained throughout by the author with his proven stamp of perfection and finesse; allows broader scope of use among students and residents.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the Subject, Subspecialties & Allied specialties in all its diversities, brilliantly linked to topics of PGMEE questions for past 30 years, updated up to 2015.
- Brevity and clarity allows A-Z revision of the subject irrespective of the pattern of examination; this perennial best seller should be the unequivocal choice and ‘must read’ for any PGMEE preparation.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition vii
Preface to the First Edition viii
Acknowledgements ix
1. Ear: Development and Developmental Anomalies 1
2. Applied Anatomy of the Ear 6
3. Clinical Examination of the Ear 17
4. Audiovestibulometry 24
5. Types of Deafness 34
6. Affections of the External Ear 42
7. Eustachian Tube 48
8. Disorders of the Middle Ear 52
9. Complications of Middle Ear Suppuration 58
10. Surgical Management of Middle Ear Suppuration 64
11. Trauma to the Ear 70
12. Otosclerosis 74
13. Lesions of the Inner Ear 80
14. Meniere’s Disease 85
15. Glomus Tumour and Other Tumours of the Ear 89
16. Facial Nerve and Its Lesions 92
17. Cerebellopontine Angle and Its Lesions 99
18. Rehabilitation in Otology 104
19. Development of Nose, PNS, Nasopharynx 108
20. Applied Anatomy and Physiology of Nose and Nasopharynx 117
21. Applied Anatomy and Physiology of Paranasal Sinuses 126
22. Radiological Evaluation in Relation to Nose, PNS, and Nasopharynx 132
23. Olfaction 135
24. Nasal Allergy 137
25. Other Affections of Nose 141
26. Chronic Granulomatous Diseases of Nose 145
27. Sinusitis and Its Complications 149
28. Surgeries for Sinusitis 156
xii CONTENTS
29. Facial Neuralgias and Headaches—Differential Diagnosis of Sinusitis 160
30. Deviated Nasal Septum 165
31. CSF Rhinorrhoea 170
32. Epistaxis 174
33. Fractures of Faciomaxillary Skeleton 177
34. Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome (OSAS) 182
35. Nasal Polyps 186
36. Tumours of Nose and PNS 189
37. Nasopharynx – Adenoids and Angiofibroma 193
38. Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC) 198
39. Miscellaneous Topics in Rhinology 201
40. Applied Anatomy of Oral Cavity and Throat 204
41. Developmental Anomalies of Neck 211
42. Affections of Oral Cavity 220
43. Premalignant Conditions of Oral Cavity 225
44. Oral Malignancy 228
45. Oropharyngeal Lesions 233
46. Tonsils and Its Affections 237
47. Deep Neck Space Infections (DNSI) 244
48. Foreign Bodies of Upper Aerodigestive Tract 249
49. Hypopharyngeal Lesions 253
50. Larynx—Anatomy, Physiology, and Investigations 256
51. Voice Disorders 264
52. Benign Laryngeal Lesions 268
53. Acute Laryngeal Infections in Children 275
54. Neurological Affections of Larynx 278
55. Upper Airway Obstruction 283
56. Malignancy Larynx 293
57. Lesions of Head and Neck 298
58. Oesophagus and Its Affections 304
59. Dysphagia 314
60. Recent Advances in Otorhinolaryngology 317
61. “Add-Ons” in Otorhinolaryngology 324
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 15th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244593
About the Author
Shibu George
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Otorhinolaryngologist Associate Professor, Department of ENT ical College, Kottayam, Kerala