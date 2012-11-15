Smart Study Series - ENT - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131233184

Smart Study Series - ENT

2nd Edition

Authors: Shibu George
Paperback ISBN: 9788131233184
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th November 2012
Page Count: 335
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
335
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131233184

About the Author

Shibu George

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Otorhinolaryngologist Associate Professor, Department of ENT ical College, Kottayam, Kerala

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.