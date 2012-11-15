Smart Study Series - ENT
2nd Edition
Authors: Shibu George
Paperback ISBN: 9788131233184
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th November 2012
Page Count: 335
Details
- No. of pages:
- 335
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 15th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131233184
About the Author
Shibu George
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Otorhinolaryngologist Associate Professor, Department of ENT ical College, Kottayam, Kerala
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.