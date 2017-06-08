Smart Sensors Networks
1st Edition
Communication Technologies and Intelligent Applications
Table of Contents
1. Near Field Communication Technology and Applications
2. Radio Frequency Identification Principles and Applications
3. Sensor Data Compression
4. How to Integrate Sensors and the Internet of Things
5. Sensors and Intelligent Transportation
6. Smart Antennas for Sensors
7. Sensors-Based Emerging Technologies for Revealing Security and Privacy Issues
8. Sensors Applications in Smart Homes
9. Sensor Applications in Industrial Automation
10. How Sensors and Big Data Are Revolutionizing Business
11. How Wireless Sensor Networks help Elderly Healthcare
12. Energy Consumption in Sensors
Description
Smart Sensors Networks: Communication Technologies and Intelligent Applications explores the latest sensor and sensor networks techniques and applications, showing how networked wireless sensors are used to monitor and gather intelligence from our surrounding environment.
It provides a systematic look at the unique characteristics of wireless sensor networks through their usage in a broad range of areas, including healthcare for the elderly, energy consumption, industrial automation, intelligent transportation systems, smart homes and cities, and more.
The book shows how sensor-networks work and how they are applied to monitor our surrounding environment. It explores the most important aspects of modern sensors technologies, providing insights on the newest technologies and the systems needed to operate them.
Readers will find the book to be an entry point for understanding the fundamental differences between the various sensor technologies and their use in for different scenarios.
Indexing: The books of this series are submitted to EI-Compendex and SCOPUS
Key Features
- Presents numerous specific use-cases throughout, showing practical applications of concepts
- Contains contributions from leading experts around the globe
- Collects, in one place, the latest thinking on an emerging topic
- Addresses the security and privacy issues inherent in sensor deployment
Readership
Computer Science researchers in university and commercial laboratories, professors, graduate students, practitioners and developers interested in Internet of Things and sensor-related techniques and applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098653
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128098592
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fatos Xhafa Editor
Fatos Xhafa received his PhD in Computer Science in 1998 from the Department of Computer Science of the Technical University of Catalonia (UPC), Barcelona, Spain. Currently, he holds a permanent position of Professor Titular at UPC, BarcelonaTech. He was a Visiting Professor at Birkbeck College, University of London (UK) during academic year 2009-2010 and Research Associate at Drexel University, Philadelphia (USA) during academic term 2004/2005. Dr. Xhafa has widely published in peer reviewed international journals, conferences/workshops, book chapters and edited books and proceedings in the field (http://dblp.uni-trier.de/pers/hd/x/Xhafa:Fatos). He is awarded teaching and research merits by Spanish Ministry of Science and Education. Dr. Xhafa has an extensive editorial and reviewing service. He is editor in Chief of International Journal of Grid and Utility Computing and International Journal of Space-based and Situated Computing from Inderscience. He is actively participating in the organization of several international conferences and workshops. His research interests include parallel and distributed algorithms, optimization, networking, P2P and Cloud computing, security and trustworthy computing, among others. He can be reached at fatos@cs.upc.edu and more information can be found at http://www.cs.upc.edu/~fatos/
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Catalonia (UPC), Barcelona, Spain
Fang-Yie Leu Editor
Fang-Yie Leu is Professor of Computer Science at TungHai University in Taiwan. His research interests include wireless communication, network security, grid applications, and natural language processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Tunghai University, Taiwan
Li-Ling Hung Editor
Li-Ling Hung is Associate Professor of Computer Science and Information Engineering at Aletheia University in Taiwan. Her research interests include vehicular ad hoc networks, wireless sensor networks, and cyber-physical systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Aletheia University, Taiwan