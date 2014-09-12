Smart Security: Understanding and Contributing to the Business

David Quilter’s security leadership spans four decades with major contributions in both the public and private sectors. After a distinguished federal law enforcement career, David became director of security at four Fortune 500 companies. There he was able to transform asset protection programs in ways that delivered both better safety and security as well as increased profits.

He has developed and integrated smart security programs in multi-billion dollar businesses engaged in energy infrastructure, as well as global manufacturing and distribution corporations. David’s cost-recovery tools have helped mitigate security risks while also improving profits.

David both consults and is an active member of the Security Executive Council’s emeritus faculty. As an author and presenter David continues to work with individuals and businesses sharing his expertise with business and government leaders from around the world.