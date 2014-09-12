Smart Security: Understanding and Contributing to the Business - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128020791, 9780128009222

Smart Security: Understanding and Contributing to the Business

1st Edition

Proven Practices

Authors: J. David Quilter
eBook ISBN: 9780128009222
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th September 2014
Page Count: 10
Description

Smart Security: Understanding and Contributing to the Business is a video presentation. Length: 68 minutes.

In Smart Security: Understanding and Contributing to the Business, presenter J. David Quilter demonstrates the benefits of how a fully integrated security program increases business profits and delivers smart security practices at the same time. The presentation does away with the misconception that security is only an expense. In fact, a well-integrated security program can protect business interests, thereby enhancing productivity and net income. Quilter covers cost analysis and security measures and metrics, along with how to demonstrate return on investment and leverage executive leadership. The practices and tools discussed in this presentation will reduce business losses and help improve security and operations.

Smart Security: Understanding and Contributing to the Business is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.

Key Features

  • The 68-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
  • Shows how to adapt your security program in ways that make your business more profitable
  • Explains how cost analysis and metrics can reduce business losses while improving security and operations

Readership

Mid- to upper-level security executives and others with security program oversight; business executives and managers who are focused on aligning security with operating goals and profit targets; finance professionals and executives who want to tie asset protection to business profits; educators who need instructional resources for their use in corporate training programs or in the classroom

Table of Contents

Smart Security Equals Bottom Line Results

The Critical Role of Cost Analysis, Metrics, and Measures

Business Learning

The Quilter Cost/Recovery Matrix

Understanding Business Losses

Business Profitability

Applying the Cost/Recovery Matrix to Your Business

Details

No. of pages:
10
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128009222

About the Author

J. David Quilter

David Quilter’s security leadership spans four decades with major contributions in both the public and private sectors. After a distinguished federal law enforcement career, David became director of security at four Fortune 500 companies. There he was able to transform asset protection programs in ways that delivered both better safety and security as well as increased profits.

He has developed and integrated smart security programs in multi-billion dollar businesses engaged in energy infrastructure, as well as global manufacturing and distribution corporations. David’s cost-recovery tools have helped mitigate security risks while also improving profits.

David both consults and is an active member of the Security Executive Council’s emeritus faculty. As an author and presenter David continues to work with individuals and businesses sharing his expertise with business and government leaders from around the world.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Security Executive Council; former Director, Corporate Security, NiSource Corporation

Ratings and Reviews

