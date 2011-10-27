Smart Grid
1st Edition
Integrating Renewable, Distributed and Efficient Energy
Description
The creation of a flexible, efficient, digitized, dependable and resilient power grid may well be the best route to increasing energy efficiency & security, as well as boosting the potential of renewable & distributed power sources. This book covers smart grids from A-Z, providing a complete treatment of the topic, covering both policy and technology, explaining the most recent innovations supporting its development, and clarifying how the smart grid can support the integration of renewable energy resources. Among the most important topics included are smart metering, renewable energy storage, plug-in hybrids, flexible demand response, strategies for offsetting intermittency issues, micro-grids for off-grid communities, and specific in-depth coverage of wind and solar power integration. The content draws lessons from an international panel of contributors, whose diverse experiences implementing smart grids will help to provide templates for success.
Key Features
- Provides critical information on the technological, design and policy issues that must be taken into account to ensure that the smart grid is implemented successfully
- Demonstrates how smart grids can help utilities adhere to increased renewable portfolio standards
- Provides examples of successful microgrid/smart metering projects from around the world that can act as templates for developers, operators and investors embarking upon similar projects
Readership
Electrical, Power, Mechanical and Civil Engineers and professionals working within the renewable energy industry, at electric utilities, and on power systems. Policy makers; economists; investors; graduate students and post-grad researchers in engineering programs studying energy production
Table of Contents
Foreword
How smart a grid?
Preface
Making the smart grid happen
Guido Bartels, IBM Energy & Utilities Industry & Chairman, Gridwise Alliance
Introduction
Fereidoon P. Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
Part I
Setting the context: The what, why, how, if and when of smart grid
Chapter 1
Smart grid is a lot more than just “technology”
Steve Hauser, NREL
Chapter 2
Smart regulation for the smart grid
Leonardo Meeus, Florence School of Regulation, Marcelo Saguan, Microeconomix, Jean-Michel Glachant, Florence School of Regulation and Ronnie Belmans, K. U. Leuven
Chapter 3
From smart grid to smart energy usage: Reengaging customer demand
Iain McGill and Stephan Healy, University of New South Wales
Chapter 4
Efficiency and ethics of dynamic pricing
Ahmad Faruqui, Brattle Group
Chapter 5
The equity implications of smart grid
Frank Felder, Rutgers University
Part II
Smart supply: Integrating renewable & distributed generation
Chapter 6
Prospects for renewable energy: meeting the challenges of integration with storage
W. Maria Wang, Energy & Environmental Resources Group, LLC, Jianhui Wang, Argonne National Laboratory and Dan Ton, US Dept of Energy
Chapter 7
The smart grid vision and roadmap for California
Heather Sanders and Lorenzo Krostov, CAISO
Chapter 8
Realizing the potential of distributed generation
William Lilley, Luke Reedman and Jenny Hayward, CSIRO, Australia
Chapter 9
What role for micro-grids?
Glenn Platt, Adam Berry and David Cornforth, CSIRO, Australia
Chapter 10
Renewable integration through direct load control and demand response
Theodore Hesser, Bloomberg and Samir Succar, Natural Resources Defense Council
Chapter 11
Riding the wave: The potential of the smart grid for integrating wind resources
Philip Q Hanser, Warren Katzenstein, Kamen Madjarov and Judy Chang, Brattle Group
Part III
Smart infrastructure, smart prices, smart devices, smart customers, smart demand
Chapter 12
Software infrastructure and the smart grid
Chris King, eMeter and James Strapp, IBM
Chapter 13
The evolution of demand response in RTO markets
F. Stuart Bresler, PJM Interconnection, Paul Centolella, Commissioner, Public Utility Commission of Ohio and Paul M. Sotkiewicz, PJM Interconnection
Chapter 14
Smart pricing in organized electricity markets
Hung-po Chao, ISO NE
Chapter 15
How large C&I customers respond to dynamic prices – the California experience
Steve Braithwait & Daniel G. Hansen, Christensen Associates Energy Consulting
Chapter 16
Smart pricing to reduce network investment in smart grids – the international experience
Christine Brandstätt, Gert Brunekreeft and Nele Friedrichsen, Bremer Energie Institut, Jacobs University Bremen
Chapter 17
Where do customers fit into the smart grid puzzle?
William Prindle and Michael Koszalka, ICF International
Chapter 18
Customer view of smart grid – Set and forget?
Patti Harper-Slaboszewicz, CSC Company, Todd McGregor and Steve Sunderhauf, Pepco Holdings Inc.
Chapter 19
Customer side of the meter
Bruce Hamilton, Adica, Chris Thomas, Citizens Utility Board and Jeong Gon Choi, Korea Power Exchange
Part VI
Case studies & applications
Chapter 20
Demand response participation in PJM’s energy and capacity markets
Susan Covino, Peter Langbein and Paul M. Sotkiewicz, PJM
Chapter 21
Ausgrid’s smart grid vision
Adrian Clark and Lauren Marcellin, Ausgrid, Sydney, Australia
Chapter 22
Perfect partners: Wind power and Electric Vehicles – A New Zealand case study
Magnus Hindsberger, Australian Energy Market Operator, Graeme Ancell,
Transpower New Zealand Ltd and John Boys, University of Auckland, NZ
Chapter 23
Impact of EVs on day-ahead prices: The French connection
Margaret Armstrong, CERNA, Mines-ParisTech, A. Iguer, V. Iezhova, J Adnot, P. Rivière, Centre Energétique et Procédés, Mines-ParisTech and Alain Galli, CERNA, Mines-ParisTech
Epilogue
How do we get there from here?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 27th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864536
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864529
About the Editor
Fereidoon Sioshansi
Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA
Reviews
"The term ‘smart grids’ is widely referred to as a concept, but exactly what it means, how it might work and what the benefits are not always so clear. In this collection of contributions from a diverse range of international authors the idea and its applications are held up and examined from many different perspectives. The book covers four main areas; setting the context for smart grids; the growing role of renewable and distributed generation; smart infrastructure, prices and devices; and a section looking at case studies, applications and pilot projects….Sioshansi’s own conclusion is a little downbeat. While smart grids offer exciting opportunities, saving, benefits and a host of features and functionalities, they are simply beyond the capabilities of the existing grid. ‘It is abundantly clear that many remaining obstacles have to be overcome and pitfalls avoided––technical, regulatory, financial and behavioural to name a few––if we are to achieve the full potential benefits of smart grids’, he concluded." --Energy Spectrum
"A brisk and wide-ranging introduction by Sioshansi sets the scene. The 19 chapters that follow, despite being by 19 different groups of authors, are readable and stylistically consistent, a tribute to Shioshansi’s editorship. All of the chapters also include copious references, valuable resources for anyone seeking deeper immersion in the topics." --Modern Power Systems
"This is an excellent coverage of a sometimes misunderstood subject matter area – the so called ‘smart grid’. The approach in this book is to invite 54 co-authors- subject matter experts in various power systems fields – and create a definitive and practical reference. This is a book about the grid itself, and the transformations needed to deliver energy to customers in today’s world and tomorrow. It is not just a book for power engineers; it is for all types of practitioners and policy makers who are involved in this industry revolution." --EnergyNews, March 2012