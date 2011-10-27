Foreword

How smart a grid?

Preface

Making the smart grid happen

Guido Bartels, IBM Energy & Utilities Industry & Chairman, Gridwise Alliance

Introduction

Fereidoon P. Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

Part I

Setting the context: The what, why, how, if and when of smart grid

Chapter 1

Smart grid is a lot more than just “technology”

Steve Hauser, NREL

Chapter 2

Smart regulation for the smart grid

Leonardo Meeus, Florence School of Regulation, Marcelo Saguan, Microeconomix, Jean-Michel Glachant, Florence School of Regulation and Ronnie Belmans, K. U. Leuven

Chapter 3

From smart grid to smart energy usage: Reengaging customer demand

Iain McGill and Stephan Healy, University of New South Wales

Chapter 4

Efficiency and ethics of dynamic pricing

Ahmad Faruqui, Brattle Group

Chapter 5

The equity implications of smart grid

Frank Felder, Rutgers University

Part II

Smart supply: Integrating renewable & distributed generation

Chapter 6

Prospects for renewable energy: meeting the challenges of integration with storage

W. Maria Wang, Energy & Environmental Resources Group, LLC, Jianhui Wang, Argonne National Laboratory and Dan Ton, US Dept of Energy

Chapter 7

The smart grid vision and roadmap for California

Heather Sanders and Lorenzo Krostov, CAISO

Chapter 8

Realizing the potential of distributed generation

William Lilley, Luke Reedman and Jenny Hayward, CSIRO, Australia



Chapter 9

What role for micro-grids?

Glenn Platt, Adam Berry and David Cornforth, CSIRO, Australia

Chapter 10

Renewable integration through direct load control and demand response

Theodore Hesser, Bloomberg and Samir Succar, Natural Resources Defense Council

Chapter 11

Riding the wave: The potential of the smart grid for integrating wind resources

Philip Q Hanser, Warren Katzenstein, Kamen Madjarov and Judy Chang, Brattle Group



Part III

Smart infrastructure, smart prices, smart devices, smart customers, smart demand

Chapter 12

Software infrastructure and the smart grid

Chris King, eMeter and James Strapp, IBM

Chapter 13

The evolution of demand response in RTO markets

F. Stuart Bresler, PJM Interconnection, Paul Centolella, Commissioner, Public Utility Commission of Ohio and Paul M. Sotkiewicz, PJM Interconnection

Chapter 14

Smart pricing in organized electricity markets

Hung-po Chao, ISO NE

Chapter 15

How large C&I customers respond to dynamic prices – the California experience

Steve Braithwait & Daniel G. Hansen, Christensen Associates Energy Consulting

Chapter 16

Smart pricing to reduce network investment in smart grids – the international experience

Christine Brandstätt, Gert Brunekreeft and Nele Friedrichsen, Bremer Energie Institut, Jacobs University Bremen

Chapter 17

Where do customers fit into the smart grid puzzle?

William Prindle and Michael Koszalka, ICF International

Chapter 18

Customer view of smart grid – Set and forget?

Patti Harper-Slaboszewicz, CSC Company, Todd McGregor and Steve Sunderhauf, Pepco Holdings Inc.

Chapter 19

Customer side of the meter

Bruce Hamilton, Adica, Chris Thomas, Citizens Utility Board and Jeong Gon Choi, Korea Power Exchange

Part VI

Case studies & applications

Chapter 20

Demand response participation in PJM’s energy and capacity markets

Susan Covino, Peter Langbein and Paul M. Sotkiewicz, PJM

Chapter 21

Ausgrid’s smart grid vision

Adrian Clark and Lauren Marcellin, Ausgrid, Sydney, Australia

Chapter 22

Perfect partners: Wind power and Electric Vehicles – A New Zealand case study

Magnus Hindsberger, Australian Energy Market Operator, Graeme Ancell,

Transpower New Zealand Ltd and John Boys, University of Auckland, NZ

Chapter 23

Impact of EVs on day-ahead prices: The French connection

Margaret Armstrong, CERNA, Mines-ParisTech, A. Iguer, V. Iezhova, J Adnot, P. Rivière, Centre Energétique et Procédés, Mines-ParisTech and Alain Galli, CERNA, Mines-ParisTech

Epilogue

How do we get there from here?