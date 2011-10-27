Smart Grid - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123864529, 9780123864536

Smart Grid

1st Edition

Integrating Renewable, Distributed and Efficient Energy

Editors: Fereidoon Sioshansi
eBook ISBN: 9780123864536
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123864529
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th October 2011
Page Count: 568
Description

The creation of a flexible, efficient, digitized, dependable and resilient power grid may well be the best route to increasing energy efficiency & security, as well as boosting the potential of renewable & distributed power sources. This book covers smart grids from A-Z, providing a complete treatment of the topic, covering both policy and technology, explaining the most recent innovations supporting its development, and clarifying how the smart grid can support the integration of renewable energy resources. Among the most important topics included are smart metering, renewable energy storage, plug-in hybrids, flexible demand response, strategies for offsetting intermittency issues, micro-grids for off-grid communities, and specific in-depth coverage of wind and solar power integration. The content draws lessons from an international panel of contributors, whose diverse experiences implementing smart grids will help to provide templates for success.

Key Features

  • Provides critical information on the technological, design and policy issues that must be taken into account to ensure that the smart grid is implemented successfully
  • Demonstrates how smart grids can help utilities adhere to increased renewable portfolio standards
  • Provides examples of successful microgrid/smart metering projects from around the world that can act as templates for developers, operators and investors embarking upon similar projects

Readership

Electrical, Power, Mechanical and Civil Engineers and professionals working within the renewable energy industry, at electric utilities, and on power systems. Policy makers; economists; investors; graduate students and post-grad researchers in engineering programs studying energy production

Table of Contents

Foreword
How smart a grid?

Preface
Making the smart grid happen
Guido Bartels, IBM Energy & Utilities Industry & Chairman, Gridwise Alliance

Introduction
Fereidoon P. Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

Part I
Setting the context: The what, why, how, if and when of smart grid

Chapter 1
Smart grid is a lot more than just “technology”
Steve Hauser, NREL

Chapter 2
Smart regulation for the smart grid
Leonardo Meeus, Florence School of Regulation, Marcelo Saguan, Microeconomix, Jean-Michel Glachant, Florence School of Regulation and Ronnie Belmans, K. U. Leuven

Chapter 3
From smart grid to smart energy usage: Reengaging customer demand
Iain McGill and Stephan Healy, University of New South Wales

Chapter 4
Efficiency and ethics of dynamic pricing
Ahmad Faruqui, Brattle Group

Chapter 5
The equity implications of smart grid
Frank Felder, Rutgers University

Part II
Smart supply: Integrating renewable & distributed generation

Chapter 6
Prospects for renewable energy: meeting the challenges of integration with storage
W. Maria Wang, Energy & Environmental Resources Group, LLC, Jianhui Wang, Argonne National Laboratory and Dan Ton, US Dept of Energy

Chapter 7
The smart grid vision and roadmap for California
Heather Sanders and Lorenzo Krostov, CAISO

Chapter 8
Realizing the potential of distributed generation
William Lilley, Luke Reedman and Jenny Hayward, CSIRO, Australia
 
Chapter 9
What role for micro-grids?
Glenn Platt, Adam Berry and David Cornforth, CSIRO, Australia

Chapter 10
Renewable integration through direct load control and demand response
Theodore Hesser, Bloomberg and Samir Succar, Natural Resources Defense Council

Chapter 11
Riding the wave: The potential of the smart grid for integrating wind resources
Philip Q Hanser, Warren Katzenstein, Kamen Madjarov and Judy Chang, Brattle Group
 
Part III
Smart infrastructure, smart prices, smart devices, smart customers, smart demand

Chapter 12
Software infrastructure and the smart grid
Chris King, eMeter and James Strapp, IBM

Chapter 13
The evolution of demand response in RTO markets
F. Stuart Bresler, PJM Interconnection, Paul Centolella, Commissioner, Public Utility Commission of Ohio and Paul M. Sotkiewicz, PJM Interconnection

Chapter 14
Smart pricing in organized electricity markets
Hung-po Chao, ISO NE

Chapter 15
How large C&I customers respond to dynamic prices – the California experience
Steve Braithwait & Daniel G. Hansen, Christensen Associates Energy Consulting

Chapter 16
Smart pricing to reduce network investment in smart grids – the international experience
Christine Brandstätt, Gert Brunekreeft and Nele Friedrichsen, Bremer Energie Institut, Jacobs University Bremen

Chapter 17
Where do customers fit into the smart grid puzzle?
William Prindle and Michael Koszalka, ICF International

Chapter 18
Customer view of smart grid – Set and forget?
Patti Harper-Slaboszewicz, CSC Company, Todd McGregor and Steve Sunderhauf, Pepco Holdings Inc. 

Chapter 19
Customer side of the meter
Bruce Hamilton, Adica, Chris Thomas, Citizens Utility Board and Jeong Gon Choi, Korea Power Exchange

Part VI
Case studies & applications

Chapter 20
Demand response participation in PJM’s energy and capacity markets
Susan Covino, Peter Langbein and Paul M. Sotkiewicz, PJM

Chapter 21
Ausgrid’s smart grid vision
Adrian Clark and Lauren Marcellin, Ausgrid, Sydney, Australia

Chapter 22
Perfect partners: Wind power and Electric Vehicles – A New Zealand case study
Magnus Hindsberger, Australian Energy Market Operator, Graeme Ancell,
Transpower New Zealand Ltd and John Boys, University of Auckland, NZ

Chapter 23
Impact of EVs on day-ahead prices: The French connection
Margaret Armstrong, CERNA, Mines-ParisTech, A. Iguer, V. Iezhova, J Adnot, P. Rivière, Centre Energétique et Procédés, Mines-ParisTech and Alain Galli, CERNA, Mines-ParisTech

Epilogue
How do we get there from here?

 

About the Editor

Fereidoon Sioshansi

Fereidoon Sioshansi

Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.

President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA

Reviews

"The term ‘smart grids’ is widely referred to as a concept, but exactly what it means, how it might work and what the benefits are not always so clear. In this collection of contributions from a diverse range of international authors the idea and its applications are held up and examined from many different perspectives. The book covers four main areas; setting the context for smart grids; the growing role of renewable and distributed generation; smart infrastructure, prices and devices; and a section looking at case studies, applications and pilot projects….Sioshansi’s own conclusion is a little downbeat. While smart grids offer exciting opportunities, saving, benefits and a host of features and functionalities, they are simply beyond the capabilities of the existing grid. ‘It is abundantly clear that many remaining obstacles have to be overcome and pitfalls avoided––technical, regulatory, financial and behavioural to name a few––if we are to achieve the full potential benefits of smart grids’, he concluded." --Energy Spectrum

"A brisk and wide-ranging introduction by Sioshansi sets the scene. The 19 chapters that follow, despite being by 19 different groups of authors, are readable and stylistically consistent, a tribute to Shioshansi’s editorship. All of the chapters also include copious references, valuable resources for anyone seeking deeper immersion in the topics." --Modern Power Systems

"This is an excellent coverage of a sometimes misunderstood subject matter area – the so called ‘smart grid’.  The approach in this book is to invite 54 co-authors- subject matter experts in various power systems fields – and create a definitive and practical reference.  This is a book about the grid itself, and the transformations needed to deliver energy to customers in today’s world and tomorrow.  It is not just a book for power engineers; it is for all types of practitioners and policy makers who are involved in this industry revolution." --EnergyNews, March 2012

