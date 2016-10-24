Smart Energy Grid Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Smart Energy Grid Engineering provides in-depth detail on the various important engineering challenges of smart energy grid design and operation by focusing on advanced methods and practices for designing different components and their integration within the grid. Governments around the world are investing heavily in smart energy grids to ensure optimum energy use and supply, enable better planning for outage responses and recovery, and facilitate the integration of heterogeneous technologies such as renewable energy systems, electrical vehicle networks, and smart homes around the grid.
By looking at case studies and best practices that illustrate how to implement smart energy grid infrastructures and analyze the technical details involved in tackling emerging challenges, this valuable reference considers the important engineering aspects of design and implementation, energy generation, utilization and energy conservation, intelligent control and monitoring data analysis security, and asset integrity.
Key Features
- Includes detailed support to integrate systems for smart grid infrastructures
- Features global case studies outlining design components and their integration within the grid
- Provides examples and best practices from industry that will assist in the migration to smart grids
Readership
Electrical engineers, renewable industry engineers, energy system engineers, smart grid consultants, researchers in power systems
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Hossam A. Gabbar
- Tarek A. Youssef
- Nasser Ayoub
- Karl Christoph Ruland
- Sérgio F. Santos
- Mehmet Hazar Cintuglu
- William J. Miller
- Yahya Koraz
- Ahmed M. Othman
- Xiaoli Meng
- Osama Mohamed
- João P. S. Catalão
- Jason Runge
- Ahmed S. Eldessouky
- Jochen Sassmannshausen
- Khairy Sayed
- Miadreza Shafie-khah
- Ahmed T. Elsayed
- Abebe W. Bizuayehu
- Desta Z. Fitiwi
- Aboelsood Zidan
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 SEGs infrastructures
- 1.3 Micro energy grid
- 1.4 Energy semantic network
- 1.5 Technological infrastructure of SEGs
- 1.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Smart energy grid infrastructures and interconnected micro energy grids
- Abstract
- 2.1 Background
- 2.2 Smart energy grid structure
- 2.3 Features of the SEG
- 2.4 Technology
- 2.5 KPI Modeling of SEGs and MEGs
- 2.6 Modeling and simulation
- 2.7 Safety and protection of SEG
- 2.8 Challenges in SEG Implementation
- Chapter 3: Optimal sizing and placement of smart-grid-enabling technologies for maximizing renewable integration
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 State-of-the-art literature review
- 3.3 Objectives
- 3.4 Mathematical formulation of the problem
- 3.5 Uncertainty and variability management
- 3.6 Case study
- 3.7 Conclusions
- Appendix Input data
- Chapter 4: Scheduling interconnected micro energy grids with multiple fuel options
- Abstract
- 4.1 Micro energy grids and networks
- 4.2 Modeling micro energy grid networks
- 4.3 Interconnection of micro energy grids
- 4.4 Computational optimization techniques: A brief introduction
- 4.5 Optimization techniques applied to micro energy grid problems
- 4.6 Interconnected micro energy grids: scheduling optimization
- Chapter 5: Safety design of resilient micro energy grids
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 MEG infrastructure
- 5.3 MEG performance modeling
- 5.4 Risk management for MEGs
- 5.5 Hazard and risk analysis techniques in MEGs
- 5.6 Safety design and protection layers for MEGs
- 5.7 Control types for MEGs
- 5.8 Simulation scenarios
- 5.9 Case studies and discussions
- 5.10 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Regional transportation with smart energy grids and hybrid fuel options
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 SEGs for transportation
- 6.3 Hybrid transportation model
- 6.4 Fuels supply chains
- 6.5 Mathematical Modeling
- Chapter 7: High-performance large microgrid
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 LMG Design and Configuration
- 7.3 LMG Control
- 7.4 LMG Operation and Management
- 7.5 High-performance LMG
- 7.6 Critical Operation Factors of LMG
- 7.7 DG Technologies
- Chapter 8: Design and control of V2G
- Abstract
- 8.1 Background
- 8.2 Vehicle to Grid (V2G)
- 8.3 V2G operating modes and functionalities
- 8.4 Bi-directional charger system
- 8.5 Power management for multiple EVs
- Chapter 9: Energy storage integration within interconnected micro energy grids
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 MEG Architecture
- 9.3 Energy storage system
- 9.4 MEG quality improvement with energy storage
- 9.5 Framework of MEG-ESS-utility grid integration
- 9.6 Case study: MEG stability at fault condition with ESS
- Chapter 10: FACTS-based high-performance AC/DC microgrids
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Grid-connected-mode DER control
- 10.3 Control design of an FACTS-based microgrid
- 10.4 Control design
- 10.5 Case study: Simulation results and discussions
- Chapter 11: Internet of things (IoT) for smart energy systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Centralized transactive energy
- 11.2 Decentralized transactive energy
- 11.3 Instant sensor messaging for transactive energy
- 11.4 Smart transducer standard
- 11.5 Decentralized transactive energy
- 11.6 Comparison of IoT protocols
- 11.7 Cybersecurity
- 11.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Design and simulation issues for secure power networks as resilient smart grid infrastructure
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Smart grid design challenges
- 12.3 Smart grid control infrastructure
- 12.4 Modern distribution architectures in smart grid
- Chapter 13: Applications of energy semantic networks
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Smart Energy Grid Infrastructures
- 13.3 Modeling and Simulation Using ESN
- 13.4 ESN Implementations
- 13.5 ESN Applications in Infrastructures
- 13.6 ESN Applications on Residential Homes
- 13.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Advanced optimization methods of micro energy grids
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Particle swarm optimization
- 14.3 Integrated GA with ANFIS
- 14.4 Enhanced bacterial foraging optimization
- 14.5 Backtracking search algorithm
- 14.6 Case study: description and simulation results
- Chapter 15: Risk-based lifecycle assessment of hybrid transportation infrastructures as integrated with smart energy grids
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 HTS infrastructure
- 15.3 Methods
- 15.4 Case study of HTS' RBLCA in ontario
- 15.5 Results
- 15.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Data centers for smart energy grids
- Abstract
- 16.1 Background
- 16.2 Design considerations
- 16.3 Data centers and the smart energy grid
- 16.4 Network infrastructure
- 16.5 Data management and analytics for utilities
- 16.6 Drivers and barriers
- Chapter 17: End-to-end-authentication in smart grid control
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 State of the art
- 17.3 Additional security requirements
- 17.4 The security solution for the A-profile
- 17.5 An implementation using XML signatures
- 17.6 Performance of the system
- 17.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 18: SCADA and smart energy grid control automation
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Smart Grid Concept
- 18.3 Smart Grid/SCADA Integration
- 18.4 SCADA applications in power system
- 18.5 SCADA in solar PV plants
- 18.6 Improving wind-farm operation using SCADA
- 18.7 Fuel cells control and monitoring
- 18.8 Using SCADA in hybrid power systems
- 18.9 SCADA system elements
- 18.10 Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 24th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092323
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053430
About the Author
Hossam Gabbar
Hossam A.Gabbar, PhD, Professor, Director of Energy Safety and Control Lab, Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Ontario. Dr. A. Gabbar is the author of 210 publications in the area of smart energy grids, safety, protection, and control, and has been a speaker in national and international events in smart energy grids, and general chair of the annual IEEE Conference on Smart Energy Grid Engineering (SEGE).
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, Professor, Director of Energy Safety and Control Lab, Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Ontario, Canada