Smart Economic Decision-Making in a Complex World
1st Edition
Description
Smart Economic Decision-Making in a Complex World is a fresh and reality-based perspective on decision-making with significant implications for analysis, self-understanding and policy. The book examines the conditions under which smart people generate outcomes that improve their place of work, their household and society. Within this work, the curious reader will find interesting open questions on many fascinating areas of current economic debate, including, the role of realistic assumptions robust model building, understanding how and when non-neoclassical behavior is best practice, and why the assumption of smart decision-makers is best to understand and explain our economies and societies.
Additional sections cover when and how efficiency is achieved, why inefficiencies can persist, when and how consumer welfare is maximized, and what benchmarks should be used to determine efficiency and rationality.
Key Features
- Makes the case for ‘smart and rational’ decision-making as a context-dependent rational process that is framed by socio-cultural environment and conditioned by institutional capacities
- Explains how incorporation of the ‘smart’ decision-maker concept into economic thought improves our understanding of how, why and when people generate certain outcomes
- Explores how economic efficiency can be achieved, individual preferences realized, and social welfare maximized through the use of ‘smart and rational’ approaches
Readership
Under(graduate) students in economics and beyond who are interested in decision-making, the process of decision-making, decision making environments, and how real people act in the real world should be interested in this book
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Rationality Within the Bounds of Reason
2. Benchmarks for Better Decisions
3. Mental Models and Decision-Making
4. Heuristics Versus Deep Calculation
5. Rational Inefficiency: Smart Decisions and Bad Social Outcomes
6. Financial Illiteracy With Smart People
7. Smart Thinking and Errors and Biases
8. Consumption Gone Awry
9. Rational Firms and Suboptimal Performance
10. Smart Thinking, Market Failure, and Macroeconomics
11. Nudging Versus Institutional Design, Capabilities and Freedom
12. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114612
About the Author
Morris Altman
Morris Altman is Dean of the Newcastle Business School, Australia, and is Professor of Behavioral and Institutional Economics. He is also Professor Emeritus at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. He earned his PhD in economics from McGill University in 1984. A former visiting scholar at Cambridge, Cornell, Duke, Hebrew, Stirling, and Stanford University, he served as Editor of the Journal of Socio-Economics for 10 years and is currently the Associate Editor of the Review of Behavioral Economics. Morris has published over 100 refereed papers and given over 150 international academic presentations on behavioral economics, x-inefficiency theory, institutional change, economics of cooperatives, economic history, methodology, and empirical macroeconomics and has published six books in economic theory and public policy including, Handbook of Contemporary Behavioral Economics, Behavioral Economics for Dummies, Economic Growth and the High Wage Economy, and Real-World Decision Making: An Encyclopedia of Behavioral Economics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Newcastle Business School, Australia and Professor, Behavioral and Institutional Economics