Smart City Emergence
1st Edition
Cases From Around the World
Description
Smart City Emergence: Cases from around the World analyzes how smart cities are currently being conceptualized and implemented, examining the theoretical underpinnings and technologies that connect theory with tangible practice achievements. Using numerous cities from different regions around the globe, the book compares how smart cities of different sizes are evolving in different countries and continents. In addition, it examines the challenges cities face as they adopt the smart city concept, separating fact from fiction, with insights from scholars, government officials and vendors currently involved in smart city implementation.
Key Features
- Utilizes a sound and systematic research methodology
- Includes a review of the latest research developments
- Contains, in each chapter, a brief summary of the case, an illustration of the theoretical context that lies behind the case, the case study itself, and conclusions showing learned outcomes
- Examines smart cities in relation to climate change, sustainability, natural disasters and community resiliency
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in economics, engineering, environmental studies, business administration, transportation, public administration, urban development, computer science, local city officials, planners, entrepreneurs and other practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Forward
Yusuke Chiba
2. Introduction
Leonidas Anthopoulos
3. Project Management Guidelines/Frameworks in the Era of Agility and Complexity
Vyron Damasiotis, Panos Fitsilis
4. The smart city of Évora, Portugal
Seixas, J., Simoes, S., Gouveia, J.P., Dias, L.
5. The smart city of Torino, Italy
Chiara Delmastro, Rocco De Miglio, Alessandro Chiodi, Maurizio Gargiulo, Paola Pisano
6. The smart city of Leuven, Belgium
Roel Heijlen, Joep Crompvoets
7. The smart city of Vienna, Austria
Vasja Roblek
8. The smart city of Amsterdam: the Energy Atlas Project
Zulfikar Dinar Wahidayat PUTRA, Wim van der KNAAP
9. The smart city of Trikala, Greece
Leonidas Anthopoulos
10. The evolution of smart city policy of Korea
Jae Yong Lee, Ji-in Chang
11. The smart city of Hangzhou, China: the case of Dream Town Internet village
Iraklis Argyriou
12. The smart city of Changsha, China
Qiaomei Yang
13. Smart City evolution in India: the cases of Dehradun, Nagpur and Allahabad
Vinay Kandpal
14. The smart city of Pune, India
Zeenat Rehena, Marijn Janssen
15. The Smart City of Nara, Japan
Narutoshi Sakano
16. A smart city of Singapore – Is Singapore truly smart?
Cavada, Marianna, Tight, Miles R., Rogers, Christopher D.F.
17. The Smart City of Newark, NJ: Data Analytics Platform for Economic Development and Policy
Soon Ae Chun, Kevin Lyons, Nabil R. Adam
18. The Smart City That Might Be: Quayside, Toronto, Canada
Pamela Robinson
19. The Brazilian Smart Cities: A National Literature Review and Cases Examples
Luiz Pinheiro Junior
20. Porto Alegre, Brazil: the smart health case of Gerint
Miranda, Paulo R. M., Porciuncula, Clarice S., Cunha, Maria A.
21. Smart city of Algiers, Africa: defining its context
Kamila Ghidouche Aït-Yahia, Faouzi Ghidouche, Gilles N’Goala
22. The smart city of Johannesburg, South Africa
Kelvin Joseph Bwalya
23. Smart city of Tunisia, Africa
Aroua Taamallah, Maha Khemaja, Sami Faiz
24. Conclusions: Putting "Sustainable" in Smart Cities
Cristina Bueti, Chris IP
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128165843
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161692
About the Editor
Leonidas Anthopoulos
Leonidas Anthopoulos is Professor of e-Business and Strategy at the University of Thessaly, Greece. He also serves as a Mayor’s Special Advisor of the city of Trikala, Greece, responsible for the Municipality’s smart agenda. Furthermore, he is a member of the ITU SG20 and head of the smart city standardization group of the Greek Standards (ELOT). He has been working in the smart city domain since the early 2000’s. His research has been published in such Elsevier journals as Cities, Sustainable Cities and Society, Technological Forecasting and Social Change and Government Information Quarterly.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Strategy and e-Business, School of Business and Economics, TEI of Thessaly, and Director, Postgraduate Program, Project and Program Management