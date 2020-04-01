Smart City Citizenship
1st Edition
Description
Smart City Citizenship provides rigorous analysis for academics and policymakers on the participatory processes and practices of smart cities to help integrate ICT-related innovation into urban life. Unlike other smart city books that are often edited collections, this book focuses on the business domain and the technological disruptions themselves, also examining the role of citizens and the democratic governance issues raised from an interdisciplinary perspective. As smart city research is a fast-growing topic of scientific inquiry and evolving rapidly, this book is an ideal reference for a much needed discussion.
Key Features
- Utilizes ongoing, worldwide cases for examining current governance issues and the role of citizens in smart cities
- Provides definitions of key citizenship concepts, along with a pedagogical framework and toolkit drawn from a community-oriented perspective
- Shows how to design smart city governance initiatives, projects and policies based on applied research
- Highlights citizen’s perspective and social accountability in both transitional and experimental frameworks
Readership
Smart/Sustainable Cities researchers, academics, engineers, practitioners, and government officials
Table of Contents
Part 1: Transitioning to Smart Cities
1. The Digital and Social Divide
2. Individualism vs. Collectivism
3. Algorithmic Infrastructures and Data Awareness
4. Master vs. Emergent Governance Planning
5. Data Overload and Scarcity
6. Social Networking
7. Public vs. Private Life
8. Ambient Commons Design
9. Controllable vs. Distributed Socio-Political Process
10. Political Economy in the Neoliberal City
Part 2: Smart Cities Experimentation
11. Digitally Ignorant Societies?
12. Digital Social Innovation
13. Algorithmic Governance and Data Literacy
14. Smart Citizens Decision-Makers or Data-Providers?
15. IoT and AI vs. Citizen Science
16. Citizen Rights Unplugged
17. Urban Co-operatives
18. From Global Competitiveness to Global Resilient Competence
19. The Market, State, and PPP
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153000
About the Author
Igor Calzada
He serves as a lecturer in Global Sustainable Cities at the Institute for Future Cities at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Senior Research Fellow and Policy Adviser for the Urban Transformations and the Future of Cities Programmes at the University of Oxford, and Visiting Research Fellow at Vrije Universiteit’s Centre for Urban Studies in Amsterdam. He coordinates the European dimension of the ESRC Urban Transformations research programme, is a partner in the H2020-REPLICATE smart city lighthouse project, and regularly gives keynotes at conferences in China, Brazil, USA, Latin America, and Europe on smart cities research and policy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Global Sustainable Cities, Institute for Future Cities, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland; Senior Research Fellow and Policy Adviser, Urban Transformations and Future of Cities programs, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK and Visiting Research Fellow, Center for Urban Studies, Vrije University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands