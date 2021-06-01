Smart Cities and the UN SDGs

1. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the smart city: a tool or an approach? (an introduction)

Anna Visvizi and Raquel Pérez-delHoyo

Part 1: Sustainability, SDGs, technology, and the city space: the smart city in the making

2. Inclusiveness, safety, resilience & sustainability in the smart city context w

Anna Visvizi, Raquel Pérez-delHoyo and Higinio Mora

3. Sustainability in Smart Cities: merging theory and practice

Marco Tregua, Anna D’Auria and Francesco Bifulco

4. Technology and SDGs in Smart Cities Context

Chrysaida-Aliki Papadopoulou

Part II: Why smart governance is a necessity for the attainment of the SDGs and how to make it truly smart? Involving and listening to the citizens

5. SDGs and Governance in Smart City Context

Shahira Assem Abdel Razek

6. Reinterpreting governance and SDGs in smart cities: an ecosystems-based view

Francesco Polese, Orlando Troisi, Mara Grimaldi and Francesca Loia

7. Open Data Portals for Urban Sustainable Development: People, Policies, and Technology

Christine Meschede and Tobias Siebenlist

8. The potential of located-based social networks for participatory and inclusive urban planning

Pablo Martí, Raquel Pérez-delHoyo, Almudena Nolasco-Cirugeda, Leticia Serrano-Estrada and Clara García-Mayor

9. The Green turn: smart cities and sustainability in the discourse of Europe

Cláudia Toriz Ramos

Part III: Safety, security, preempting risks (exclusion/inclusion), well-being

10. Exploring the relationship between the smart-sustainable city, wellbeing and urban planning: an analysis of current approaches in Europe

Vasiliki Geropanta, Anna Karagianni, Sofia Mavroudi and Panagiotis Parthenios

11. A smart approach to identifying intra-urban disparities in neighborhood satisfaction: An example from Poland

Piotr Maleszyk

12. On the influence of cybersecurity on the sustainability and resilience capabilities of a smart city

Roberto O. Andrade

Part IV: Sociological reflection on the smart city and beyond

13. Sociological reflections on Smart Cities and City Times

Pablo de-Gracia-Soriano, Diana Jareño-Ruiz, María Jiménez-Delgado and Antonio Jiménez-Delgado

14. Smart city as the City of Knowledge

Robert Laurini, Giuseppe Bartolmeo Las Casas and Beniamino Murgante

15. Foresight and the making of a smart city

Andrei Stefan Nestian and Ana Iolanda VODA,

16. Transforming the city from within: SDGs and their transformative dynamics in the smart city (Conclusions)

Anna Visvizi and Raquel Pérez-delHoyo