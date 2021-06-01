COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Smart Cities and the UN SDGs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323851510

Smart Cities and the UN SDGs

1st Edition

Editors: Anna Visvizi Raquel Perez del Hoyo
Paperback ISBN: 9780323851510
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 256
Description

Smart Cities and the UN's SDGs explores how smart cities initiatives intersect with the global goal of making urbanization inclusive, resilient, and sustainable. Topics explored include digital governance, e-democracy, health care access, public-private partnerships, well-being, and more. Examining smart cities concepts, tools, strategies, and obstacles and their applicability to sustainability, the book exposes key structural problems that cities face and how the imperative of sustainability can bypass them. It shows how smart city technological innovation can boost citizens' well-being, serving as a key reference for those seeking to make sense of the issues and challenges of smart cities and SDGs.

Key Features

  • Includes numerous case studies from around the world
  • Features interdisciplinary insights from academic and practitioner experts
  • Offers an extensive literature review

Readership

Researchers, post graduate students, professors. City planners, designers, and policymakers

Table of Contents

1. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the smart city: a tool or an approach? (an introduction)

Anna Visvizi and Raquel Pérez-delHoyo

Part 1: Sustainability, SDGs, technology, and the city space: the smart city in the making

2. Inclusiveness, safety, resilience & sustainability in the smart city context w

Anna Visvizi, Raquel Pérez-delHoyo and Higinio Mora

3. Sustainability in Smart Cities: merging theory and practice

Marco Tregua, Anna D’Auria and Francesco Bifulco

4. Technology and SDGs in Smart Cities Context

Chrysaida-Aliki Papadopoulou

Part II: Why smart governance is a necessity for the attainment of the SDGs and how to make it truly smart? Involving and listening to the citizens

5. SDGs and Governance in Smart City Context

Shahira Assem Abdel Razek

6. Reinterpreting governance and SDGs in smart cities: an ecosystems-based view

Francesco Polese, Orlando Troisi, Mara Grimaldi and Francesca Loia

7. Open Data Portals for Urban Sustainable Development: People, Policies, and Technology

Christine Meschede and Tobias Siebenlist

8. The potential of located-based social networks for participatory and inclusive urban planning

Pablo Martí, Raquel Pérez-delHoyo, Almudena Nolasco-Cirugeda, Leticia Serrano-Estrada and Clara García-Mayor

9. The Green turn: smart cities and sustainability in the discourse of Europe

Cláudia Toriz Ramos

Part III: Safety, security, preempting risks (exclusion/inclusion), well-being

10. Exploring the relationship between the smart-sustainable city, wellbeing and urban planning: an analysis of current approaches in Europe

Vasiliki Geropanta, Anna Karagianni, Sofia Mavroudi and Panagiotis Parthenios

11. A smart approach to identifying intra-urban disparities in neighborhood satisfaction: An example from Poland

Piotr Maleszyk

12. On the influence of cybersecurity on the sustainability and resilience capabilities of a smart city

Roberto O. Andrade

Part IV: Sociological reflection on the smart city and beyond

13. Sociological reflections on Smart Cities and City Times

Pablo de-Gracia-Soriano, Diana Jareño-Ruiz, María Jiménez-Delgado and Antonio Jiménez-Delgado

14. Smart city as the City of Knowledge

Robert Laurini, Giuseppe Bartolmeo Las Casas and Beniamino Murgante

15. Foresight and the making of a smart city

Andrei Stefan Nestian and Ana Iolanda VODA,

16. Transforming the city from within: SDGs and their transformative dynamics in the smart city (Conclusions)

Anna Visvizi and Raquel Pérez-delHoyo

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323851510

About the Editors

Anna Visvizi

Anna Visvizi is an economist and political scientist, editor, and research and political consultant with extensive experience in academia, think tank and government sectors in Europe and the United States. Associate Professor at SGH Warsaw School of Economics, Warsaw, Poland, and Visiting Scholar at Effat University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Professor Visvizi’s expertise covers issues pertinent to the intersection of politics, economics, and ICT. This translates in her research and advisory roles in the fields of AI and geopolitics, smart cities and smart villages, knowledge and innovation management, and technology diffusion, especially with regard to the EU and BRI.

Affiliations and Expertise

SGH Warsaw School of Economics, Warsaw, Poland and Effat University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Raquel Perez del Hoyo

Raquel Pérez del Hoyo is an architect specializing in areas adjacent to city planning, building, and management. Associate Professor of Urban Planning at the University of Alicante, Alicante, Spain, Professor Pérez del Hoyo is also a researcher in the Unit of Urban Design and Regional Planning at Building Sciences and Urbanism Department at the same university. Her main area of research interest is the humanization of smart cities, especially the development of models focused on people to improve the planning and management of smart cities.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alicante, Alicante, Spain

