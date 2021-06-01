Smart Cities and the UN SDGs
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Smart Cities and the UN's SDGs explores how smart cities initiatives intersect with the global goal of making urbanization inclusive, resilient, and sustainable. Topics explored include digital governance, e-democracy, health care access, public-private partnerships, well-being, and more. Examining smart cities concepts, tools, strategies, and obstacles and their applicability to sustainability, the book exposes key structural problems that cities face and how the imperative of sustainability can bypass them. It shows how smart city technological innovation can boost citizens' well-being, serving as a key reference for those seeking to make sense of the issues and challenges of smart cities and SDGs.
Key Features
- Includes numerous case studies from around the world
- Features interdisciplinary insights from academic and practitioner experts
- Offers an extensive literature review
Readership
Researchers, post graduate students, professors. City planners, designers, and policymakers
Table of Contents
1. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the smart city: a tool or an approach? (an introduction)
Anna Visvizi and Raquel Pérez-delHoyo
Part 1: Sustainability, SDGs, technology, and the city space: the smart city in the making
2. Inclusiveness, safety, resilience & sustainability in the smart city context w
Anna Visvizi, Raquel Pérez-delHoyo and Higinio Mora
3. Sustainability in Smart Cities: merging theory and practice
Marco Tregua, Anna D’Auria and Francesco Bifulco
4. Technology and SDGs in Smart Cities Context
Chrysaida-Aliki Papadopoulou
Part II: Why smart governance is a necessity for the attainment of the SDGs and how to make it truly smart? Involving and listening to the citizens
5. SDGs and Governance in Smart City Context
Shahira Assem Abdel Razek
6. Reinterpreting governance and SDGs in smart cities: an ecosystems-based view
Francesco Polese, Orlando Troisi, Mara Grimaldi and Francesca Loia
7. Open Data Portals for Urban Sustainable Development: People, Policies, and Technology
Christine Meschede and Tobias Siebenlist
8. The potential of located-based social networks for participatory and inclusive urban planning
Pablo Martí, Raquel Pérez-delHoyo, Almudena Nolasco-Cirugeda, Leticia Serrano-Estrada and Clara García-Mayor
9. The Green turn: smart cities and sustainability in the discourse of Europe
Cláudia Toriz Ramos
Part III: Safety, security, preempting risks (exclusion/inclusion), well-being
10. Exploring the relationship between the smart-sustainable city, wellbeing and urban planning: an analysis of current approaches in Europe
Vasiliki Geropanta, Anna Karagianni, Sofia Mavroudi and Panagiotis Parthenios
11. A smart approach to identifying intra-urban disparities in neighborhood satisfaction: An example from Poland
Piotr Maleszyk
12. On the influence of cybersecurity on the sustainability and resilience capabilities of a smart city
Roberto O. Andrade
Part IV: Sociological reflection on the smart city and beyond
13. Sociological reflections on Smart Cities and City Times
Pablo de-Gracia-Soriano, Diana Jareño-Ruiz, María Jiménez-Delgado and Antonio Jiménez-Delgado
14. Smart city as the City of Knowledge
Robert Laurini, Giuseppe Bartolmeo Las Casas and Beniamino Murgante
15. Foresight and the making of a smart city
Andrei Stefan Nestian and Ana Iolanda VODA,
16. Transforming the city from within: SDGs and their transformative dynamics in the smart city (Conclusions)
Anna Visvizi and Raquel Pérez-delHoyo
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323851510
About the Editors
Anna Visvizi
Anna Visvizi is an economist and political scientist, editor, and research and political consultant with extensive experience in academia, think tank and government sectors in Europe and the United States. Associate Professor at SGH Warsaw School of Economics, Warsaw, Poland, and Visiting Scholar at Effat University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Professor Visvizi’s expertise covers issues pertinent to the intersection of politics, economics, and ICT. This translates in her research and advisory roles in the fields of AI and geopolitics, smart cities and smart villages, knowledge and innovation management, and technology diffusion, especially with regard to the EU and BRI.
Affiliations and Expertise
SGH Warsaw School of Economics, Warsaw, Poland and Effat University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Raquel Perez del Hoyo
Raquel Pérez del Hoyo is an architect specializing in areas adjacent to city planning, building, and management. Associate Professor of Urban Planning at the University of Alicante, Alicante, Spain, Professor Pérez del Hoyo is also a researcher in the Unit of Urban Design and Regional Planning at Building Sciences and Urbanism Department at the same university. Her main area of research interest is the humanization of smart cities, especially the development of models focused on people to improve the planning and management of smart cities.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alicante, Alicante, Spain
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.