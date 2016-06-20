Smart Buildings
1st Edition
Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology to Improve Energy-Efficiency and Environmental Performance
Description
Smart Buildings: Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology to Improve Energy Efficiency and Environmental Performance presents a thorough analysis of the latest advancements in construction materials and building design that are applied to maximize building efficiency in both new and existing buildings.
After a brief introduction on the issues concerning the design process in the third millennium, Part One examines the differences between Zero Energy, Green, and Smart Buildings, with particular emphasis placed on the issue of smart buildings and smart housing, mainly the ‘envelope’ and how to make it more adaptive with the new possibilities offered by nanotechnology and smart materials.
Part Two focuses on the last generation of solutions for smart thermal insulation. Based on the results of extensive research into more innovative insulation materials, chapters discuss achievements in nanotechnology, bio-ecological, and phase-change materials. The technical characteristics, performance level, and methods of use for each are described in detail, as are the achievements in the field of green walls and their use as a solution for upgrading the energy efficiency and environmental performance of existing buildings.
Finally, Part Three reviews current research on smart windows, with the assumption that transparent surfaces represent the most critical element in the energy balance of the building. Chapters provide an extensive review on the technical features of transparent closures that are currently on the market or under development, from so-called dynamic glazing to bio-adaptive and photovoltaic glazing. The aesthetic potential and performance limits are also be discussed.
Key Features
- Presents valuable definitions that are given to explain the characteristics, requirements, and differences between ‘zero energy’, ‘green’ and ‘smart’ buildings
- Contains particular focus on the next generation of construction materials and the most advanced products currently entering the market
- Lists both the advantages and disadvantages to help the reader choose the most suitable solution
- Takes into consideration both design and materials aspects
- Promotes the existence of new advanced materials providing technical information to encourage further use and reduce costs compared to more traditional materials
Readership
Industry professionals, engineers and architects wanting to keep up-to-date with the most recent developments in the building industry; postgraduate engineering and architecture students wanting to expand their knowledge of advanced works and technological solutions; public administration and authority technicians.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Part One. Smart buildings
- 1. Designing the third millennium's buildings
- 1.1. Buildings as a key part of the energy and environmental system
- 1.2. Smart, sustainable, and inclusive buildings
- 1.3. Zero-energy buildings
- 1.4. Green buildings
- 1.5. Smart buildings
- 1.6. Conclusions and future trends
- 2. Advanced materials for architecture
- 2.1. Building materials classification
- 2.2. Nanotechnology
- 2.3. Smart materials
- 2.4. 3D printing for architecture
- 2.5. Conclusions and future trends
- Part Two. Smart insulation
- 3. Building insulating materials
- 3.1. Heat transfer physics
- 3.2. Classification and thermal properties
- 3.3. Functional model and building facade applications
- 3.4. Conclusions and future trends
- 4. Advanced insulating materials
- 4.1. Nanoporous insulating materials: aerogels
- 4.2. Vacuum insulating panels
- 4.3. Biobased insulating materials
- 4.4. Transparent insulating materials
- 4.5. Conclusions and future trends
- 5. Phase-change materials
- 5.1. Thermal mass and latent heat storage
- 5.2. Classification and technical specifications
- 5.3. Packaging and encapsulation methods
- 5.4. Functional model and building design
- 5.5. Building applications and products
- 5.6. Conclusions and future trends
- 6. Advanced building skin
- 6.1. Cool roofs
- 6.2. Green walls
- 6.3. Environment-adaptive skin facades
- 6.4. Conclusions and future trends
- Part Three. Smart windows
- 7. Advanced insulation glazing
- 7.1. Advanced low-emission glazing
- 7.2. Suspended film glazing
- 7.3. Vacuum insulating glass
- 7.4. Monolithic aerogel insulating glazing
- 7.5. Advanced window frames
- 7.6. Glazed double-skin facades
- 7.7. Heating glazing
- 7.8. Fire-resistant glazing
- 7.9. ETFE transparent closures
- 7.10. Conclusions and future development
- 8. Light and solar control glazing and systems
- 8.1. Antireflective glazing
- 8.2. Self-cleaning glazing
- 8.3. Light-redirection and optical systems
- 8.4. Static solar protection glazing
- 8.5. Advanced shading systems
- 8.6. Conclusions and future development
- 9. Dynamic glazing
- 9.1. Passive dynamic glazing
- 9.2. Active dynamic glazing
- 9.3. Conclusions and future trends
- 10. Energy-generating glazing
- 10.1. Advanced photovoltaic glazing
- 10.2. Bioadaptive glazing
- 10.3. Conclusions and future trends
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006405
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009727
About the Author
Marco Casini
Marco Casini has been a Professor of Architecture Technology and of Environmental Certification of Buildings at “Sapienza” University of Rome since 2002. He is Scientific Director of the Editorial Board of the Journal "Ponte" and a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Civil Engineering and Architecture, David Publishing, NY. He is also a member of the Inter-regional Working Group for Sustainable Construction at the Italian Institute for Innovation and Transparency in Government Procurement and Environmental Compatibility. He carries out research in the fields of zero energy, green and smart buildings and nanotechnologies, smart materials and renewable energy for buildings. He has written many essays, articles and proceedings and is the author of "Designing the efficiency of buildings: Certification of energy and environmental sustainability" (Roma, DEI, 2013), "Building the environment: Tools and methods of environmental design" (Milano, Edizioni Ambiente, 2009), and "EMAS Eco-Management and Audit Scheme" (Milano, IlSole24Ore, 2004).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Architecture Technology and of Environmental Certification of Buildings, Faculty of Architecture, Sapienza University of Rome, Italy