The most fundamental feature of a smart building is that the core systems within it are linked. Water meters, pumps, fire alarms, power, and lighting are all connected, making it easier to adjust settings and monitor a building’s energy output, both remotely and in situ. Smart & Sustainable Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics provides a detailed description of how big-data and analytics can be leveraged to deliver smart and sustainable buildings.

Brief and readable, Smart Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics provides a broad range of data sources and a thorough explanation of the methods used to extract information from the vast quantities of available data. This reference provides a complete spectrum of smart building inputs. This includes the heuristics, rule-based logic engines, and machine learning algorithms that generate informational data. Written by an author with 10 years of experience, this reference offers data-driven approaches to improve equipment lifetimes, enhance occupant experience, and minimize energy consumption.

Written from a building professionals’ perspective, construction engineers, design engineers architects, owners and facilities managers, Smart Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics is a roadmap to technical details to the design, implementation, and ongoing operation of a smart building systems. This includes discussions on energy metering instrumentation, control loop theory, automation system architectures, and various computational approaches to fault detection. Step-by-step descriptions of large-scale practical implementations will provide the reader with a roadmap to elevate a building to a ‘smart’ operating state.