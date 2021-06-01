COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Smart Buildings Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128204559

Smart Buildings Systems

1st Edition

Data Collection, Management and Analytics

Author: Eoin O'Driscoll
Paperback ISBN: 9780128204559
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 268
Description

The most fundamental feature of a smart building is that the core systems within it are linked. Water meters, pumps, fire alarms, power, and lighting are all connected, making it easier to adjust settings and monitor a building’s energy output, both remotely and in situ. Smart & Sustainable Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics provides a detailed description of how big-data and analytics can be leveraged to deliver smart and sustainable buildings.

Brief and readable, Smart Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics provides a broad range of data sources and a thorough explanation of the methods used to extract information from the vast quantities of available data. This reference provides a complete spectrum of smart building inputs. This includes the heuristics, rule-based logic engines, and machine learning algorithms that generate informational data. Written by an author with 10 years of experience, this reference offers data-driven approaches to improve equipment lifetimes, enhance occupant experience, and minimize energy consumption.

Written from a building professionals’ perspective, construction engineers, design engineers architects, owners and facilities managers, Smart Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics is a roadmap to technical details to the design, implementation, and ongoing operation of a smart building systems. This includes discussions on energy metering instrumentation, control loop theory, automation system architectures, and various computational approaches to fault detection. Step-by-step descriptions of large-scale practical implementations will provide the reader with a roadmap to elevate a building to a ‘smart’ operating state.

Key Features

  • Covers energy metering instrumentation, control loop theory, automation system architectures
  • Includes the heuristics, rule-based logic engines, and machine learning algorithms
  • Offers data-driven approaches to improve equipment lifetimes, enhance occupant experience, and minimize energy consumption
  • Provides step-by-step descriptions of large-scale practical implementations with case studies

Readership

Civil engineers; architects; mechanical engineers; facility managers; energy managers; and sustainability professionals

Table of Contents

1. Preface
2. Philosophy of ‘Smart’ Buildings
3. Smart Building Trends
4. Smart Building Infrastructure
5. Building Data Sources
6. Structured & Integrated Data Architecture
7. Cyber-Security for Smart Buildings
8. Situational Awareness
9. Operational Intelligence
10. Data-Driven Smart Building Advantages
11. Autonomous Buildings

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128204559

About the Author

Eoin O'Driscoll

Eoin O’Driscoll is a Professional Engineer with a PhD in Mechanical Engineering; his doctoral thesis was titled: The characterization of electrical energy consumption in complex manufacturing process chains. Eoin also has an undergraduate degree in Engineering with Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics. He resides in Washington, DC and is a Professional Engineer, licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Eoin has spent 10 years working in the energy engineering field and his research interests include: energy management system standards (ISO 50001), monitoring-based building commissioning, and smart building systems. At Siemens - in the last 5 years - Eoin led the design and implementation of Siemens’ largest Smart Buildings project anywhere in the world. Notable publications describe the development of an intelligent energy meter and a state-of-the-art review of industrial power metering technology. Dr. O’Driscoll also serves as a reviewer for several academic journals including the Journal of Cleaner Production and Energy & Buildings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professional Engineer

