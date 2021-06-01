Smart Buildings Systems
1st Edition
Data Collection, Management and Analytics
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The most fundamental feature of a smart building is that the core systems within it are linked. Water meters, pumps, fire alarms, power, and lighting are all connected, making it easier to adjust settings and monitor a building’s energy output, both remotely and in situ. Smart & Sustainable Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics provides a detailed description of how big-data and analytics can be leveraged to deliver smart and sustainable buildings.
Brief and readable, Smart Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics provides a broad range of data sources and a thorough explanation of the methods used to extract information from the vast quantities of available data. This reference provides a complete spectrum of smart building inputs. This includes the heuristics, rule-based logic engines, and machine learning algorithms that generate informational data. Written by an author with 10 years of experience, this reference offers data-driven approaches to improve equipment lifetimes, enhance occupant experience, and minimize energy consumption.
Written from a building professionals’ perspective, construction engineers, design engineers architects, owners and facilities managers, Smart Buildings Systems: Data Collection, Management and Analytics is a roadmap to technical details to the design, implementation, and ongoing operation of a smart building systems. This includes discussions on energy metering instrumentation, control loop theory, automation system architectures, and various computational approaches to fault detection. Step-by-step descriptions of large-scale practical implementations will provide the reader with a roadmap to elevate a building to a ‘smart’ operating state.
Key Features
- Covers energy metering instrumentation, control loop theory, automation system architectures
- Includes the heuristics, rule-based logic engines, and machine learning algorithms
- Offers data-driven approaches to improve equipment lifetimes, enhance occupant experience, and minimize energy consumption
- Provides step-by-step descriptions of large-scale practical implementations with case studies
Readership
Civil engineers; architects; mechanical engineers; facility managers; energy managers; and sustainability professionals
Table of Contents
1. Preface
2. Philosophy of ‘Smart’ Buildings
3. Smart Building Trends
4. Smart Building Infrastructure
5. Building Data Sources
6. Structured & Integrated Data Architecture
7. Cyber-Security for Smart Buildings
8. Situational Awareness
9. Operational Intelligence
10. Data-Driven Smart Building Advantages
11. Autonomous Buildings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128204559
About the Author
Eoin O'Driscoll
Eoin O’Driscoll is a Professional Engineer with a PhD in Mechanical Engineering; his doctoral thesis was titled: The characterization of electrical energy consumption in complex manufacturing process chains. Eoin also has an undergraduate degree in Engineering with Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics. He resides in Washington, DC and is a Professional Engineer, licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Eoin has spent 10 years working in the energy engineering field and his research interests include: energy management system standards (ISO 50001), monitoring-based building commissioning, and smart building systems. At Siemens - in the last 5 years - Eoin led the design and implementation of Siemens’ largest Smart Buildings project anywhere in the world. Notable publications describe the development of an intelligent energy meter and a state-of-the-art review of industrial power metering technology. Dr. O’Driscoll also serves as a reviewer for several academic journals including the Journal of Cleaner Production and Energy & Buildings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Engineer
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.