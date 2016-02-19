Small-X Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228822, 9781483257334

Small-X Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD

1st Edition

Proceedings of the DESY Topical Meeting on the Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD DESY, Hamburg, Germany 14–16 May 1990

Editors: A. Ali J. Bartels
eBook ISBN: 9781483257334
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 256
Description

Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD covers the proceedings of the DESY topical meeting entitled ""Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD"", held in DESY, Hamburg, Germany on May 14-16, 1990. The book focuses on Quantum Chromo Dynamics (QCD) structure function technology, including structure function measurements, photon structure, multi-parton interactions, and hadronic collisions. The selection first offers information on structure function measurements at Hera and pomeron and odderon in QCD and a two-dimensional conformal field theory. Topics include nucleon structure function measurements, handles on the gluon distribution, and photon structure. The book also examines Regge poles in asymptotic free theories; QCD phenomenology of parton distribution functions at small x; and possible parametrization of parton distributions.
The text elaborates on low x structure function and saturation of the parton density and photon diffractive dissociation in deep inelastic scattering. The publication also considers multi-parton interactions in high energy hadronic collisions and bound-state quark and gluon contributions to structure functions in QCD. Discussions focus on bound valence-quark distributions, intrinsic gluon distribution of protons, and intrinsic charm-quark distributions.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in small-x behavior of deep inelastic structure functions in QCD.

Table of Contents


Preface

Structure Function Measurements at Hera: Experimental Prospects

Pomeron and Odderon in QCD and a Two Dimensional Conformal Field Theory

Regge Poles in Asymptotic Free Theories

Parton Distributions: A New Global Analysis and a Study of the Small x Region

Deep Inelastic Scattering for X→0

Simulation of Final States in Small x Processes

Parton Distributions at Small x

QCD Phenomenology of Parton Distribution Functions at Small x

Small x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD

Possible Parametrization of Parton Distributions

Factorization at Small x

Patterns of Small-x QCD

Low x Structure Function and Saturation of the Parton Density

Parton Distributions at Very Small x-Values

Shadowing Effects in Parton Distributions for Small Values of x

A Numerical Study of the Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD

Photon Diffractive Dissociation in Deep Inelastic Scattering

Small-x and the Pomeron Structure in QCD

Multi-Parton Interactions in High Energy Hadronic Collisions

Bound-State Quark and Gluon Contributions to Structure Functions in QCD

Nonperturbative Effects at Small x

Small-x Structure Functions and Heavy Flavor Production

Conference Summary: Quantum Chromodynamics at Small x

List of Participants

Author Index

General Information

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483257334

