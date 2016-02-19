Small-X Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD
1st Edition
Proceedings of the DESY Topical Meeting on the Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD DESY, Hamburg, Germany 14–16 May 1990
Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD covers the proceedings of the DESY topical meeting entitled ""Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD"", held in DESY, Hamburg, Germany on May 14-16, 1990. The book focuses on Quantum Chromo Dynamics (QCD) structure function technology, including structure function measurements, photon structure, multi-parton interactions, and hadronic collisions.
The selection first offers information on structure function measurements at Hera and pomeron and odderon in QCD and a two-dimensional conformal field theory. Topics include nucleon structure function measurements, handles on the gluon distribution, and photon structure. The book also examines Regge poles in asymptotic free theories; QCD phenomenology of parton distribution functions at small x; and possible parametrization of parton distributions.
The text elaborates on low x structure function and saturation of the parton density and photon diffractive dissociation in deep inelastic scattering. The publication also considers multi-parton interactions in high energy hadronic collisions and bound-state quark and gluon contributions to structure functions in QCD. Discussions focus on bound valence-quark distributions, intrinsic gluon distribution of protons, and intrinsic charm-quark distributions.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in small-x behavior of deep inelastic structure functions in QCD.
Table of Contents
Preface
Structure Function Measurements at Hera: Experimental Prospects
Pomeron and Odderon in QCD and a Two Dimensional Conformal Field Theory
Regge Poles in Asymptotic Free Theories
Parton Distributions: A New Global Analysis and a Study of the Small x Region
Deep Inelastic Scattering for X→0
Simulation of Final States in Small x Processes
Parton Distributions at Small x
QCD Phenomenology of Parton Distribution Functions at Small x
Small x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD
Possible Parametrization of Parton Distributions
Factorization at Small x
Patterns of Small-x QCD
Low x Structure Function and Saturation of the Parton Density
Parton Distributions at Very Small x-Values
Shadowing Effects in Parton Distributions for Small Values of x
A Numerical Study of the Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD
Photon Diffractive Dissociation in Deep Inelastic Scattering
Small-x and the Pomeron Structure in QCD
Multi-Parton Interactions in High Energy Hadronic Collisions
Bound-State Quark and Gluon Contributions to Structure Functions in QCD
Nonperturbative Effects at Small x
Small-x Structure Functions and Heavy Flavor Production
Conference Summary: Quantum Chromodynamics at Small x
List of Participants
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257334