Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD covers the proceedings of the DESY topical meeting entitled ""Small-x Behavior of Deep Inelastic Structure Functions in QCD"", held in DESY, Hamburg, Germany on May 14-16, 1990. The book focuses on Quantum Chromo Dynamics (QCD) structure function technology, including structure function measurements, photon structure, multi-parton interactions, and hadronic collisions. The selection first offers information on structure function measurements at Hera and pomeron and odderon in QCD and a two-dimensional conformal field theory. Topics include nucleon structure function measurements, handles on the gluon distribution, and photon structure. The book also examines Regge poles in asymptotic free theories; QCD phenomenology of parton distribution functions at small x; and possible parametrization of parton distributions.

The text elaborates on low x structure function and saturation of the parton density and photon diffractive dissociation in deep inelastic scattering. The publication also considers multi-parton interactions in high energy hadronic collisions and bound-state quark and gluon contributions to structure functions in QCD. Discussions focus on bound valence-quark distributions, intrinsic gluon distribution of protons, and intrinsic charm-quark distributions.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in small-x behavior of deep inelastic structure functions in QCD.