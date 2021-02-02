Small Scale Power Generation Handbook
1st Edition
Towards Distributed Energy Systems
Small Scale Power Generation Handbook: Towards Distributed Energy Systems is a technological assessment of small-scale power in one reference, covering various technologies that can be applied to construct small power generation, each with their unique characteristics of operation, maintenance, control, and integration within the grid.
Addressing how conventional generation can be jointly and efficiently operated with renewable energy sources in small scale power sources, the specific peculiarities of small-scale power are considered in terms of performance, availability and reliability all in relation to the current trend of incorporating small and distributed power plants using different energy sources and fuels.
This book provides technological advances together with the critical issues and economic performance of small size power plants of all types in a single source, making this book relevant for professionals involved in the design of small-scale power generation systems and those interested in current energy system design taking into account the constraints and the opportunities of the current and future energy mix.
- Compares advantages and weaknesses of small-scale power production with a focus on the new challenges for grid integration
- Critically analyses different technology issues for operation, maintenance and control
- Includes small-scale power generation technologies examples and global case studies
Researchers and scholars working in the field of energy research. Technical and engineering staff of companies manufacturing small size power plants and renewable power generation systems
1. Millennium change in energy conversion
2. Intermittent Renewable power systems
3. Programmable renewable power systems
4. Fossil fired power plants
5. Integration of small scale power systems
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 2nd February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216729
Umberto Desideri
Umberto Desideri is a full-time professor of thermal machines at the University of Pisa, with over 25 years of experience in research and teaching in energy systems, power plant technology, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. Professor Desideri has authored more than 200 scientific publications in Journals, Proceedings of conferences, as book chapters and is Editor of Applied Energy. In his career he has also been guest editors of special issues of scientific journals, editor of books and has an extensive network of contacts. He is also reviewer for several scientific journals, which allow him to be most updated on new findings and research activities.
Professor of Thermal Machines, University of Pisa
Lorenzo Ferrari
Assistant Professor, University of Pisa
