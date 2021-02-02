Small Scale Power Generation Handbook: Towards Distributed Energy Systems is a technological assessment of small-scale power in one reference, covering various technologies that can be applied to construct small power generation, each with their unique characteristics of operation, maintenance, control, and integration within the grid.

Addressing how conventional generation can be jointly and efficiently operated with renewable energy sources in small scale power sources, the specific peculiarities of small-scale power are considered in terms of performance, availability and reliability all in relation to the current trend of incorporating small and distributed power plants using different energy sources and fuels.

This book provides technological advances together with the critical issues and economic performance of small size power plants of all types in a single source, making this book relevant for professionals involved in the design of small-scale power generation systems and those interested in current energy system design taking into account the constraints and the opportunities of the current and future energy mix.