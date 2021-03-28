Small Ruminants, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 37-1

Guest edited by Dr. Michelle A. Kutzler and Dr. Cynthia Wolf, this issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice will cover several key areas of interest related to Small Ruminants. This issue is one of three selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Robert A. Smith. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Abdominal imaging in small ruminants-liver, spleen, gastrointestinal tract and lymph nodes, Imaging of the urinary and reproductive tract in small ruminants, Pain management in small ruminants, Management of urologic conditions in small ruminants, Hematologic conditions of small ruminants, Management of reproductive diseases in male small ruminants, Resuscitation Compression for Newborn Sheep, Estrus synchronization in the sheep and goat, Udder health for dairy goats, Update on lentiviruses in small ruminants, Reindeer veterinary care for small ruminant practitioners, Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) and CWD in cervids, Secure sheep & wool supply, Animal welfare concerns for small ruminant producers, Hysteroscopic imaging in camelids, and more.