Small Renal Mass, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528641, 9780323528658

Small Renal Mass, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 44-2

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander Kutikov Marc Smaldone
eBook ISBN: 9780323528658
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528641
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2017
Description

The Guest Editors have secured the top urologists to provide current clinical reviews on the latest advances in the management of small renal masses. Articles are devoted to the following topics: hereditary yndromes; trends in renal surgery; humor anatomic complexity; risk assessment; renal biopsy; active surveillance; ablation; surgical techniques; renal ischemia; lymph node dissection; complications; neoadjuvant targeted therapy for renal surgery; salvage surgery; and post-operative surveillance. Readers will come away with a succinct overview of the most clinically relevant articles and be able to immediately implement the clinical information in their practice.

About the Authors

Alexander Kutikov Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA

Marc Smaldone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA

