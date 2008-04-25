Small GTPases in Disease, Part A, Volume 438
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Rab1b silencing using small interfering RNA for analysis of disease specific function Darren M. Hutt, William E. Balch
Chapter 2 Rab8-optineurin-myosin VI: Analysis of interactions and functions in the secretory pathway Margarita V. Chibalina, Rhys C. Roberts, Susan D. Arden, John Kendrick-Jones and Folma Buss
Chapter 3 Characterization of Rab27a and JFC1 as constituents of the secretory machinery of prostate specific antigen in prostate carcinoma cells Sergio D. Catz
Chapter 4 In vitro assays to characterize inhibitors of the activation of small G proteins by their guanine nucleotide exchange factors Jean-Christophe Zeeh, Bruno Antonny, Jacqueline Cherfils, Mahel Zeghouf
Chapter 5 Analysis of small GTPase function in trypanosomes Mark C. Field, David Horn and Mark Carrington
Chapter 6 Use of dynasore, the small molecule inhibitor of dynamin, in the regulation of endocytosis Tom Kirchhausen, Eric Macia, Henry E. Pelish
Chapter 7 Identification and verification of Sro7p as an effector of the Sec4p rab GTPase Bianka Grosshans1 and Peter Novick
Chapter 8
Characterization of Rab18, a Lipid Droplet Associated Small GTPase
Sally Martin, Robert G. Parton
Chapter 9 Analysis on the Emerging Role of of Rab3 GTPase-activating Protein in Warburg Micro and Martsolf Syndrome Ayuko Sakane, Jun Miyoshi, Yoshimi Takai, Takuya Sasaki
Chapter 10 Identification and Characterization of JRAB/MICAL-L2, a Junctional Rab13-binding Protein Noriyuki Nishimura and Takuya Sasaki
Chapter 11 A SMAP Gene Family Encoding ARF GTPase-activating Proteins and Its Implication in Membrane Trafficking KENJI TANABE, SHUNSUKE KON, NOBUYUKI ICHIJO, TOMO FUNAKI, WAKA NATSUME, TOSHIO WATANABE, and MASANOBU SATAKE
Chapter 12 In vitro and in vivo analysis of neurotrophin-3 activation of Arf6 and Rac-1. Pedro F. Esteban, Paola Caprari, Hye-Young Yoon, Paul A. Randazzo & Lino Tessarollo
Chapter 13 Methods for analysis of rab27a/munc13-4 in secretory lysosome release in haematopoietic cells Peter van der Sluijs, Maaike Neeft, Thijs van Vlijmen, Edo Elstak, and Marnix Wieffer
Chapter 14 Analysis and expression of Rab38 in Oculocutaneous Lung Disease Kazuhiro Osanai, Dennis R. Voelker
Chapter 15
Analysis of Rab1 function in cardiomyocyte growth
Guangyu Wu, Catalin M. Filipeanu, Fuguo Zhou
Chapter 16 Regulation of the Trafficking and Function of G Protein-coupled Receptors by Rab1 GTPase in Cardiomyoctyes Guangyu Wu
Chapter 17 Regulation of endosome dynamics by Rab5 and its Huntingtin-HAP40 effector complex in physiological versus pathological conditions Arun Pal, Fedor Severin, Sebastian Höpfner and Marino Zeria
Chapter 18 BIOCHEMICAL AND BIOPHYSICAL ANALYSES OF RAS MODIFICATION BY UBIQUITIN Sonia Terrillon and Dafna Bar-Sagi
Chapter 19 Biochemical Characterization of Novel Germline BRAF and MEK Mutations in Cardio-facio-cutaneous Syndrome Pablo Rodriguez-Viciana and Katherine A. Rauen
Chapter 20 Biochemical and biological characterization of tumor-associated mutations of p110a Adam Denley, Marco Gymnopolous, Jonatha R. Hart, Hao Jiang, Li Zhao, Peter K. Vogt
Chapter 21 Characterization of the Rheb-mTOR signaling pathway in mammalian cells: Constitutive active mutants of Rheb and mTOR Tatsuhiro Sato, Akiko Umetsu, Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
Chapter 22 Characterization of RalB-Sec5-TBK1 Function in Human Oncogenesis Yuchen Chien and Michael A. White
Chapter 23 High-throughput lung cancer cell line screening for genotype-correlated sensitivity to an EGFR kinase inhibitor Ultan McDermott, Sreenath V. Sharma, Jeffrey Settleman
Chapter 24 In vitro signalling by MAPK and NFkB pathyways inhibited by Yersinia YopJ Sohini Mukherjee, Kim Orth
Chapter 25 Biological and biochemical characterization of anthrax lethal factor, a proteolytic inhibitor of MEK signaling pathways. Jennifer L. Bromberg-White and Nicholas S. Duesbery
Chapter 26 Genetic analyses of the role of RCE1 in RAS membrane association and transformation Martin O. Bergo, Annika M. Wahlstrom, Loren G. Fong, Stephen G. Young
Chapter 27 Characterization of Kras Mediated Pancreatic Tumorigenesis in Zebrafish Jon M. Davison, Seung Woo Park, Jerry M. Rhee, Steven D. Leach
Chapter 28 Genetic Modeling of Ras-Induced Human Rhabdomyosarcoma Corinne M. Linardic, Christopher M. Counter
This volume is the first of two planned volumes on the topic of small GTPases and their role in disease.
Researchers in academics and industry studying biochemistry.
- 512
- English
- © Academic Press 2008
- 25th April 2008
- Academic Press
- 9780080877600
- 9780123739681
About the Serial Volume Editors
W. Balch Serial Volume Editor
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
Channing Der Serial Volume Editor
Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA
Alan Hall Serial Volume Editor
University College of London, U.K.