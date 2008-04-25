Small GTPases in Disease, Part A, Volume 438

Chapter 1 Rab1b silencing using small interfering RNA for analysis of disease specific function Darren M. Hutt, William E. Balch

Chapter 2 Rab8-optineurin-myosin VI: Analysis of interactions and functions in the secretory pathway Margarita V. Chibalina, Rhys C. Roberts, Susan D. Arden, John Kendrick-Jones and Folma Buss

Chapter 3 Characterization of Rab27a and JFC1 as constituents of the secretory machinery of prostate specific antigen in prostate carcinoma cells Sergio D. Catz

Chapter 4 In vitro assays to characterize inhibitors of the activation of small G proteins by their guanine nucleotide exchange factors Jean-Christophe Zeeh, Bruno Antonny, Jacqueline Cherfils, Mahel Zeghouf

Chapter 5 Analysis of small GTPase function in trypanosomes Mark C. Field, David Horn and Mark Carrington

Chapter 6 Use of dynasore, the small molecule inhibitor of dynamin, in the regulation of endocytosis Tom Kirchhausen, Eric Macia, Henry E. Pelish

Chapter 7 Identification and verification of Sro7p as an effector of the Sec4p rab GTPase Bianka Grosshans1 and Peter Novick

Chapter 8 Characterization of Rab18, a Lipid Droplet Associated Small GTPase

Sally Martin, Robert G. Parton

Chapter 9 Analysis on the Emerging Role of of Rab3 GTPase-activating Protein in Warburg Micro and Martsolf Syndrome Ayuko Sakane, Jun Miyoshi, Yoshimi Takai, Takuya Sasaki

Chapter 10 Identification and Characterization of JRAB/MICAL-L2, a Junctional Rab13-binding Protein Noriyuki Nishimura and Takuya Sasaki

Chapter 11 A SMAP Gene Family Encoding ARF GTPase-activating Proteins and Its Implication in Membrane Trafficking KENJI TANABE, SHUNSUKE KON, NOBUYUKI ICHIJO, TOMO FUNAKI, WAKA NATSUME, TOSHIO WATANABE, and MASANOBU SATAKE

Chapter 12 In vitro and in vivo analysis of neurotrophin-3 activation of Arf6 and Rac-1. Pedro F. Esteban, Paola Caprari, Hye-Young Yoon, Paul A. Randazzo & Lino Tessarollo

Chapter 13 Methods for analysis of rab27a/munc13-4 in secretory lysosome release in haematopoietic cells Peter van der Sluijs, Maaike Neeft, Thijs van Vlijmen, Edo Elstak, and Marnix Wieffer

Chapter 14 Analysis and expression of Rab38 in Oculocutaneous Lung Disease Kazuhiro Osanai, Dennis R. Voelker

Chapter 15 Analysis of Rab1 function in cardiomyocyte growth

Guangyu Wu, Catalin M. Filipeanu, Fuguo Zhou

Chapter 16 Regulation of the Trafficking and Function of G Protein-coupled Receptors by Rab1 GTPase in Cardiomyoctyes Guangyu Wu

Chapter 17 Regulation of endosome dynamics by Rab5 and its Huntingtin-HAP40 effector complex in physiological versus pathological conditions Arun Pal, Fedor Severin, Sebastian Höpfner and Marino Zeria

Chapter 18 BIOCHEMICAL AND BIOPHYSICAL ANALYSES OF RAS MODIFICATION BY UBIQUITIN Sonia Terrillon and Dafna Bar-Sagi

Chapter 19 Biochemical Characterization of Novel Germline BRAF and MEK Mutations in Cardio-facio-cutaneous Syndrome Pablo Rodriguez-Viciana and Katherine A. Rauen

Chapter 20 Biochemical and biological characterization of tumor-associated mutations of p110a Adam Denley, Marco Gymnopolous, Jonatha R. Hart, Hao Jiang, Li Zhao, Peter K. Vogt

Chapter 21 Characterization of the Rheb-mTOR signaling pathway in mammalian cells: Constitutive active mutants of Rheb and mTOR Tatsuhiro Sato, Akiko Umetsu, Fuyuhiko Tamanoi

Chapter 22 Characterization of RalB-Sec5-TBK1 Function in Human Oncogenesis Yuchen Chien and Michael A. White

Chapter 23 High-throughput lung cancer cell line screening for genotype-correlated sensitivity to an EGFR kinase inhibitor Ultan McDermott, Sreenath V. Sharma, Jeffrey Settleman

Chapter 24 In vitro signalling by MAPK and NFkB pathyways inhibited by Yersinia YopJ Sohini Mukherjee, Kim Orth

Chapter 25 Biological and biochemical characterization of anthrax lethal factor, a proteolytic inhibitor of MEK signaling pathways. Jennifer L. Bromberg-White and Nicholas S. Duesbery

Chapter 26 Genetic analyses of the role of RCE1 in RAS membrane association and transformation Martin O. Bergo, Annika M. Wahlstrom, Loren G. Fong, Stephen G. Young

Chapter 27 Characterization of Kras Mediated Pancreatic Tumorigenesis in Zebrafish Jon M. Davison, Seung Woo Park, Jerry M. Rhee, Steven D. Leach

Chapter 28 Genetic Modeling of Ras-Induced Human Rhabdomyosarcoma Corinne M. Linardic, Christopher M. Counter