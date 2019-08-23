Small-Format Aerial Photography and UAS Imagery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128129425

Small-Format Aerial Photography and UAS Imagery

2nd Edition

Principles, Techniques and Geoscience Applications

Authors: James Aber Irene Marzolff Johannes Ries Susan Aber
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129425
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 2019
Page Count: 416
Description

Small Format Aerial Photography and UAS Imagery: Principles, Techniques and Geoscience Applications, Second Edition, provides basic and advanced principles and techniques for Small Format Aerial Photography (SFAP), focusing on manned and unmanned aerial systems, including drones, kites, blimps, powered paragliders, and fixed wing and copter SFAP. The authors focus on everything from digital image processing and interpretation of data, to travel and setup for the best result, making this a comprehensive guide for any user. Nine case studies in a variety of environments, including gullies, high altitudes, wetlands and recreational architecture are included to enhance learning.

This new edition includes small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and discusses changes in legal practices across the globe. In addition, the book presents the history of SFAP, providing background and context for new developments.

Key Features

  • Provides background and context for new developments in SFAP
  • Covers the legal implications for small format aerial systems in different countries
  • Discusses unmanned aerial systems (drones) and their applications
  • Features new case studies for different applications, including vineyard monitoring and impacts of wind energy

Readership

Graduate students, researchers and professionals in the areas of natural resource management, environmental management, ecology, agricultural science, environmental science, energy, urban planning, physical geography, remote sensing, geology, geomorphology

Table of Contents

Part I.  History and principles

Chapter 1:  Introduction to small-format aerial photography 
 1-1.  Overview
 1-2.  Brief history
 1-3.  Photography and imagery
 1-4.  Conventional aerial photography
 1-5.  Small-format aerial photography
 1-6.  Summary

Chapter 2:  Basic principles of SFAP
 2-1.  Remote sensing
 2-2.  Common aspects of SFAP
 2-3.  Photographic storage
 2-4.  Summary

Chapter 3:  Photogrammetry
 3-1.  Introduction
 3-2.  Geometry of single photographs
 3-3.  Geometry of stereophotographs
 3-4.  Quantitative analysis of photographs
 3-5.  Summary

Chapter 4:  Lighting and atmospheric conditions
 4-1.  Introduction
 4-2.  Multiview-angle effects and bidirectional reflectance
 4-3.  Multispectral effects
 4-4.  Latitude and seasonal conditions
 4-5.  Clouds and atmospheric effects
 4-6.  Shadows
 4-7.  Summary

Chapter 5:  Photographic composition
 5-1.  Introduction
 5-2.  Basic elements of photographic composition
 5-3.  Combining compositional elements
 5-4.  Photographs vs. human vision
 5.5.  Summary

Part II.  SFAP techniques

Chapter 6:  Cameras for SFAP
 6-1.  Introduction
 6-2.  Film camera basics
 6-3.  Digital camera basics
 6-4.  Camera geometry and light
 6-5.  Color-infrared photography
 6-6.  Camera capabilities for SFAP
 6-7.  Summary

Chapter 7:  Manned and tethered platforms and mounts
 7-1.  Introduction
 7-2.  Manned aircraft
 7-3.  Blimp aerial photography
 7-4.  Kite aerial photography
 7-5.  Summary

Chapter 8:  Unmanned aerial systems (UAS – drones)
 8-1.  Introduction
 8-2.  Fixed-wing UAS
 8.3.  Copter-type UAS
 8-4.  Powered paraglider
8-5.  Pros and cons of different platforms

Chapter 9:  SFAP survey planning and implementation
 9-1.  Introduction
 9-2.  Travel, logistics and site accessibility
 9-3.  High-altitude SFAP
 9-4.  Ground control and flight planning
 9-5.  Flight planning example
 9-6.  Flight planning for oblique SFAP

Chapter 10:  Legal issues
 10.1.  Introduction
 10.2.  German regulations
 10.3.  Regulations in the U.S.
 10.4.  Regulations in other selected countries
 10.5.  Insurance
 10-6.  Summary

Chapter 11.  Image interpretation
 11-1.  Introduction
 11-2.  Image interpretability
 11-3.  SFAP interpretation
 11-4.  Summary

Chapter 12:  Image processing and analysis
 12-1.  Introduction
 12-2.  Geometric correction and georeferencing
 12-3.  Image enhancement
 12-4.  Image transformation
 12-5.  Image classification
 12-6.  Stereoviewing and classical photogrammetric analysis
12-7. Structure from motion-photogrammetry
 12-8.  Software for SFAP analysis
 12-9.  Summary

Part III.  Case studies

Chapter 13:  Gully erosion monitoring
 13-1.  Introduction
 13-2.  Study sites and survey
 13-3.  Gully mapping and change analysis
 13-4.  Summary

Chapter 14:  Wetland environments
 14-1.  OVERVIEW
 14-2.  RAISED BOGS, ESTONIA
 14-3.  PRAIRIE MARSHES AND PLAYAS, KANSAS
 14-4.  Biocontrol of salt cedar
 14-5.  SUMMARY

Chapter 15:  Architecture, archaeology, and cemeteries
 15-1.  Introduction
 15-2.  Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri
 15-3.  Santa Fe Trail, Great Plains, U.S.A.
 15-4.  Cemeteries, various
 15-5.  Summary

Chapter 16:  Recreational property
 16.1.  Overview
 16.2.  Golf courses, Garden City, Kansas
 16.3.  Management issues, Lake Kahola, Kansas
 16.4.  Summary

Chapter 17.  Vegetation and soils
 17-1.  Vegetation and erosion
 17-2.  Influence of grazing on vegetation cover
17.3.  Combating desertification and soil degradation
 17-4.  Soil mapping and soil erosion
 17-5.  Summary

Chapter 18.  Wind energy
 18-1.  Introduction and issues
 18-2.  Kansas wind energy
 18-3.  Danish wind energy
 18-4.  Polish wind energy
 18-5.  Summary

Chapter 19.  Vineyards
19-1. Introduction
19-2. Rill erosion in vineyards of the Mosel Valley, Germany
19-3. Rill erosion in vineyards of the Archaquia, Spain
19-4. Specific problems of steep-slope viticulture SFAP
19-5.  Grapes, wine, and climate change; Missouri wine district
19-6.  Summary

Chapter 20:  Geomorphology
 20-1.  Introduction
 20-2.  Glacial landforms
 20-3.  River landforms; flooding
 20-4.  Coastal landforms
 20-5.  Mountain structures
 20-6.  Summary

Chapter 21:  Emergence of SFAP
 21.1.  Historical perspective
 21.2.  Current status
 21.3.  Future of SFAP

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128129425

About the Author

James Aber

Dr. Aber has a PhD in Geology from the University of Kansas. His interests and research experience are wide ranging in geology, tectonics, landscape evolution, wetland environments, remote sensing, aerial photography, and energy resources. He has conducted field investigations across the United States as well as Canada, Scandinavia, Central Europe and Japan. He is a distinguished professor at Emporia State University, Kansas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emporia State University, Kansas, USA

Irene Marzolff

Dr. Marzoff is a physical geographer and remote sensing/GIS scientist holding a Ph.D. from Freiburg University, Germany. She has been working on high-resolution remote sensing methods for monitoring land degradation and erosion since 1995. She has been involved in designing and building several unmanned platforms for small-format aerial photography and has developed remote-sensing and photogrammetry-based methods for quantifying geomorphological processes in high temporal and spatial resolution. She has collaborated in numerous research projects with colleagues from Belgium, Germany, India, Morocco, Spain and the USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Johann Wolfgang Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Johannes Ries

Dr. Ries holds a Ph.D. from Freiburg University, Germany. His research focusses on methodological questions regarding erosion, land degradation and desertification. His main expertise lies in experimental geomorphology, and small-format aerial and terrestrial photography has always been an integral part of his research concepts and projects. He has extensive international research cooperation and during recent years has conducted fieldwork mostly in semi-arid regions of Europe and Africa

Affiliations and Expertise

Trier University, Trier, Germany

Susan Aber

Dr. Susan W. Aber is the Director of the Science and Math Education Center and Peterson Planetarium at Emporia State University (ESU), Emporia, Kansas USA. She is a geologist, graduate gemologist, map librarian, and university teacher. She taught in the Earth Science Department at ESU and was Federal Depository Map Librarian. She has taught LIS courses via distance education at San José State University and North Carolina Central University. Her LIS dissertation focused on the information needs and information-seeking behaviors of geoscience educators in the academic community. Her research interests are in information use and user studies, amber fossil resin, as well as the scientific visualization of information using kite aerial photography.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas, USA

