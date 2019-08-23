Small Format Aerial Photography and UAS Imagery: Principles, Techniques and Geoscience Applications, Second Edition, provides basic and advanced principles and techniques for Small Format Aerial Photography (SFAP), focusing on manned and unmanned aerial systems, including drones, kites, blimps, powered paragliders, and fixed wing and copter SFAP. The authors focus on everything from digital image processing and interpretation of data, to travel and setup for the best result, making this a comprehensive guide for any user. Nine case studies in a variety of environments, including gullies, high altitudes, wetlands and recreational architecture are included to enhance learning.

This new edition includes small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and discusses changes in legal practices across the globe. In addition, the book presents the history of SFAP, providing background and context for new developments.