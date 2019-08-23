Small-Format Aerial Photography and UAS Imagery
2nd Edition
Principles, Techniques and Geoscience Applications
Description
Small Format Aerial Photography and UAS Imagery: Principles, Techniques and Geoscience Applications, Second Edition, provides basic and advanced principles and techniques for Small Format Aerial Photography (SFAP), focusing on manned and unmanned aerial systems, including drones, kites, blimps, powered paragliders, and fixed wing and copter SFAP. The authors focus on everything from digital image processing and interpretation of data, to travel and setup for the best result, making this a comprehensive guide for any user. Nine case studies in a variety of environments, including gullies, high altitudes, wetlands and recreational architecture are included to enhance learning.
This new edition includes small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and discusses changes in legal practices across the globe. In addition, the book presents the history of SFAP, providing background and context for new developments.
Key Features
- Provides background and context for new developments in SFAP
- Covers the legal implications for small format aerial systems in different countries
- Discusses unmanned aerial systems (drones) and their applications
- Features new case studies for different applications, including vineyard monitoring and impacts of wind energy
Readership
Graduate students, researchers and professionals in the areas of natural resource management, environmental management, ecology, agricultural science, environmental science, energy, urban planning, physical geography, remote sensing, geology, geomorphology
Table of Contents
Part I. History and principles
Chapter 1: Introduction to small-format aerial photography
1-1. Overview
1-2. Brief history
1-3. Photography and imagery
1-4. Conventional aerial photography
1-5. Small-format aerial photography
1-6. Summary
Chapter 2: Basic principles of SFAP
2-1. Remote sensing
2-2. Common aspects of SFAP
2-3. Photographic storage
2-4. Summary
Chapter 3: Photogrammetry
3-1. Introduction
3-2. Geometry of single photographs
3-3. Geometry of stereophotographs
3-4. Quantitative analysis of photographs
3-5. Summary
Chapter 4: Lighting and atmospheric conditions
4-1. Introduction
4-2. Multiview-angle effects and bidirectional reflectance
4-3. Multispectral effects
4-4. Latitude and seasonal conditions
4-5. Clouds and atmospheric effects
4-6. Shadows
4-7. Summary
Chapter 5: Photographic composition
5-1. Introduction
5-2. Basic elements of photographic composition
5-3. Combining compositional elements
5-4. Photographs vs. human vision
5.5. Summary
Part II. SFAP techniques
Chapter 6: Cameras for SFAP
6-1. Introduction
6-2. Film camera basics
6-3. Digital camera basics
6-4. Camera geometry and light
6-5. Color-infrared photography
6-6. Camera capabilities for SFAP
6-7. Summary
Chapter 7: Manned and tethered platforms and mounts
7-1. Introduction
7-2. Manned aircraft
7-3. Blimp aerial photography
7-4. Kite aerial photography
7-5. Summary
Chapter 8: Unmanned aerial systems (UAS – drones)
8-1. Introduction
8-2. Fixed-wing UAS
8.3. Copter-type UAS
8-4. Powered paraglider
8-5. Pros and cons of different platforms
Chapter 9: SFAP survey planning and implementation
9-1. Introduction
9-2. Travel, logistics and site accessibility
9-3. High-altitude SFAP
9-4. Ground control and flight planning
9-5. Flight planning example
9-6. Flight planning for oblique SFAP
Chapter 10: Legal issues
10.1. Introduction
10.2. German regulations
10.3. Regulations in the U.S.
10.4. Regulations in other selected countries
10.5. Insurance
10-6. Summary
Chapter 11. Image interpretation
11-1. Introduction
11-2. Image interpretability
11-3. SFAP interpretation
11-4. Summary
Chapter 12: Image processing and analysis
12-1. Introduction
12-2. Geometric correction and georeferencing
12-3. Image enhancement
12-4. Image transformation
12-5. Image classification
12-6. Stereoviewing and classical photogrammetric analysis
12-7. Structure from motion-photogrammetry
12-8. Software for SFAP analysis
12-9. Summary
Part III. Case studies
Chapter 13: Gully erosion monitoring
13-1. Introduction
13-2. Study sites and survey
13-3. Gully mapping and change analysis
13-4. Summary
Chapter 14: Wetland environments
14-1. OVERVIEW
14-2. RAISED BOGS, ESTONIA
14-3. PRAIRIE MARSHES AND PLAYAS, KANSAS
14-4. Biocontrol of salt cedar
14-5. SUMMARY
Chapter 15: Architecture, archaeology, and cemeteries
15-1. Introduction
15-2. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri
15-3. Santa Fe Trail, Great Plains, U.S.A.
15-4. Cemeteries, various
15-5. Summary
Chapter 16: Recreational property
16.1. Overview
16.2. Golf courses, Garden City, Kansas
16.3. Management issues, Lake Kahola, Kansas
16.4. Summary
Chapter 17. Vegetation and soils
17-1. Vegetation and erosion
17-2. Influence of grazing on vegetation cover
17.3. Combating desertification and soil degradation
17-4. Soil mapping and soil erosion
17-5. Summary
Chapter 18. Wind energy
18-1. Introduction and issues
18-2. Kansas wind energy
18-3. Danish wind energy
18-4. Polish wind energy
18-5. Summary
Chapter 19. Vineyards
19-1. Introduction
19-2. Rill erosion in vineyards of the Mosel Valley, Germany
19-3. Rill erosion in vineyards of the Archaquia, Spain
19-4. Specific problems of steep-slope viticulture SFAP
19-5. Grapes, wine, and climate change; Missouri wine district
19-6. Summary
Chapter 20: Geomorphology
20-1. Introduction
20-2. Glacial landforms
20-3. River landforms; flooding
20-4. Coastal landforms
20-5. Mountain structures
20-6. Summary
Chapter 21: Emergence of SFAP
21.1. Historical perspective
21.2. Current status
21.3. Future of SFAP
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 23rd August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129425
About the Author
James Aber
Dr. Aber has a PhD in Geology from the University of Kansas. His interests and research experience are wide ranging in geology, tectonics, landscape evolution, wetland environments, remote sensing, aerial photography, and energy resources. He has conducted field investigations across the United States as well as Canada, Scandinavia, Central Europe and Japan. He is a distinguished professor at Emporia State University, Kansas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emporia State University, Kansas, USA
Irene Marzolff
Dr. Marzoff is a physical geographer and remote sensing/GIS scientist holding a Ph.D. from Freiburg University, Germany. She has been working on high-resolution remote sensing methods for monitoring land degradation and erosion since 1995. She has been involved in designing and building several unmanned platforms for small-format aerial photography and has developed remote-sensing and photogrammetry-based methods for quantifying geomorphological processes in high temporal and spatial resolution. She has collaborated in numerous research projects with colleagues from Belgium, Germany, India, Morocco, Spain and the USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Johann Wolfgang Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Johannes Ries
Dr. Ries holds a Ph.D. from Freiburg University, Germany. His research focusses on methodological questions regarding erosion, land degradation and desertification. His main expertise lies in experimental geomorphology, and small-format aerial and terrestrial photography has always been an integral part of his research concepts and projects. He has extensive international research cooperation and during recent years has conducted fieldwork mostly in semi-arid regions of Europe and Africa
Affiliations and Expertise
Trier University, Trier, Germany
Susan Aber
Dr. Susan W. Aber is the Director of the Science and Math Education Center and Peterson Planetarium at Emporia State University (ESU), Emporia, Kansas USA. She is a geologist, graduate gemologist, map librarian, and university teacher. She taught in the Earth Science Department at ESU and was Federal Depository Map Librarian. She has taught LIS courses via distance education at San José State University and North Carolina Central University. Her LIS dissertation focused on the information needs and information-seeking behaviors of geoscience educators in the academic community. Her research interests are in information use and user studies, amber fossil resin, as well as the scientific visualization of information using kite aerial photography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas, USA