Small Animal Toxicology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455707171, 9780323241984

Small Animal Toxicology

3rd Edition

Authors: Michael Peterson
eBook ISBN: 9780323241984
eBook ISBN: 9781455707294
Paperback ISBN: 9781455707171
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th November 2012
Page Count: 928
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Diagnose and determine treatment for toxic exposures in small animals with this quick reference! Small Animal Toxicology, 3rd Edition covers hundreds of potentially toxic substances, providing the information you need to manage emergency treatment and prevent poisonings in companion animals. To help you identify an unknown poison, this guide provides a list of potential toxins based on clinical signs or symptoms. It also includes a NEW color insert with 85 full-color photographs of toxic plants and of lesions associated with various poisonings. Written by respected veterinarian Michael E. Peterson and board-certified veterinary toxicologist Patricia A. Talcott, along with a team of expert contributors, this edition covers a wide variety of topics including toxicodynamics, toxicokinetics, effective history taking, recognizing clinical signs of toxic exposures, managing emergencies, and supportive care of the poisoned patient.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of toxins/poisons includes the full range of substances from acetaminophen to zinc, including home products, prescription medicines, recreational drugs, and more.
  • Guidelines to evaluation, diagnosis and treatment include examinations of the source, toxic dose, toxicokinetics, clinical signs, minimum database, confirming tests, treatment progress and differential diagnosis for each specific toxicant.
  • Coverage of common poisonous substances includes grapes and raisins, nicotine, mercury, mushrooms, Christmas-time plants, and snake and spider venoms.
  • Toxicological Concepts section provides information on toxicologic principles such as history taking, providing supportive care, and managing emergency treatment.
  • General Exposures section addresses nontraditional toxicology such as indoor environmental air, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and toxicities in pregnant and lactating animals.
  • Miscellaneous Toxicant Groups section covers commonly encountered specific toxicants, the proper use of diagnostic laboratories, use of human poison control centers, and antidotes for specific toxins.
  • More than 50 international contributors provide up-to-date, authoritative advice on treating poisonings and intoxications.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Toxicological Concepts

1. General Toxicological Concepts

2. Toxicokinetics and Toxicodynamics

3. Toxicologic Information Resources

4. Effective Use of Veterinary Poison Center NEW!

5. Effective Use of Human Poison Center

6. Taking a Toxicologic History

7. Approach to Diagnosis and Initial Treatment

8. Selecting a Minimum Database

9. Initial Management of the Poisoned Patient

10. Decontamination

11. General Supportive Care

12. Effective Use of the Diagnostic Lab

Section 2: General Exposures

13. Litigation and Toxicology NEW!

14. Indoor Environmental Quality and Health

15. Responding to Mass Exposures NEW!

16. Reproductive Toxicology of the Male and Female

17. Considerations in the Poisoned Pregnant and Lactating Patient

18. Considerations in the Pediatric Poisoned Patient NEW!

19. Considerations in the Geriatric Poisoned Patient NEW!

20. Poisoning in the Captive Reptile

21. Poisoning in the Small Mammal (pocket pets) NEW!

22. Poisoning in the Avian Patient NEW!

Section 3: Miscellaneous Toxicant Groups

23. Adverse Drug Reactions

24. Miscellaneous Indoor Toxicants

25. "Recreational" Drugs

26. Herbal and Natural Products (homeopathic)

27. Household and Garden Plants

28. Miscellaneous Herbicides, Fungicides, and Nematocides

29. Smoke Inhalation (house fires)

30. Acetaminophen

31. Amitraz

32. Anticoagulant Rodenticides

33. Anticonvulsants

34. Arsenic

35. Botulism

36. Bromethalin

37. Carbon Monoxide

38. Cholecalciferol

39. "Christmas time" Plants

40. Citrus Oils

41. Copper

42. Cyanide

43. Cyanobacteria

44. DEET

45. Diethylene Glycol

46. Ethanol

47. Ethylene Glycol

48. Grapes and Raisins

49. Insects – Hymenoptera

50. Ionophores

51. Iron

52. Ivermectin: Macrolide Antiparasitic Agents

53. Lead

54. Lilies

55. Poisonous Lizards

56. Macadamia Nuts

57. Mercury

58. Metaldehyde

59. Methanol

60. Methylxanthines

61. Metronidazole

62. Mushrooms

63. Mycotoxins

64. Nicotine

65. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatories

66. Organochlorine Pesticides

67. Organophosphate and Carbamate Pesticides

68. Oxalate-Containing Plants

69. Paraquat

70. Atypical Topical Spot-On Products

71. Petroleum Hydrocarbons

72. Propylene Glycol

73. Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids

74. Ricin

75. Snake Bite – North American Pit Vipers

76. Snake Bite – Coral Snakes

77. Sodium

78. Sodium Monofluoroacetate

79. Spider Envenomation – Black Widow

80. Spider Envenomation – Brown Recluse

81. Strychnine

82. Toads

83. Xylitol NEW!

84. Zinc

85. Zinc Phosphide

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323241984
eBook ISBN:
9781455707294
Paperback ISBN:
9781455707171

About the Author

Michael Peterson

Affiliations and Expertise

Reid Veterinary Hospital, Albany, OR, USA

Reviews

"In preface, the authors indicate their remit was to produce a valuable aid to the clinican in practice and also to provide a textbook for veterinary students. Thus the earlier sections are obivously directed at setting the scene and outlining the fundamentals of toxicology...For the most part, UK and European users will find the book extremely valuable...The latest edition revision will certainly be on my shelf and no doubt, end up looking as battered and loved as the earlier editions."

Veterinary Record, May 2013

"Written for students and vets in practice, this toxicology guide provides all you need to know to deal with a case of poisoning...Whether based on clinical or toxic signs, the practitioner will get the bext advice. Even if we all wish to never need such a book, no doubt it will be extremely useful one day."

Tomorrow's Vets, April 2014

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.