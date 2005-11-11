Small Animal Toxicology
2nd Edition
Description
This revised and expanded reference is a valuable aid for the practicing veterinary clinician in diagnosing and determining treatment for toxic exposures in small animals, and for veterinary students as a supplement to their classroom instruction. It contains chapters addressing nontraditional areas of toxicology not covered in conventional toxicology texts. It also covers areas of toxicology which seem basic but are rarely discussed, such as taking a toxicological history, establishing a minimum database, providing supportive care, and managing emergency treatment of the poisoned patient. The book is organized into three sections, including 20 new chapters and new topics such as grapes and raisins, lilies, "Christmas time" plants, mercury, and accidental poisoning in non-traditional pets.
Key Features
- New two-color design makes the book more esthetically pleasing and allows for quick retrieval of information
- Toxic Plant Information Summary tables make treatments for plant intoxications easy to find
- Toxic Plant Quick Reference Based on Clinical Signs tables are included, to support small-animal veterinarians in cases of potential toxic plant ingestion
- Summary charts at the beginning of each chapter in the Specific Toxicants section contain bulleted lists with clear-cut information on the specific toxicant, the clinical signs, and prognosis
- A comprehensive review of all known potentially toxic substances is provided, from A (acetaminophen) to Z (zinc), including the very latest on grape and raisin toxicity — making this the most up-to-date and thorough text in this field
- 45 different experts contribute to this book, all from the field of veterinary toxicology and medicine
Table of Contents
Section 1: Toxicologic Concepts
1. General Toxicologic Principles
2. Toxicodynamics and Toxicokinetics NEW!
3. Toxicologic Information Resources
4. Taking a Toxicologic History
5. Initial Management of the Acutely Poisoned Patient
6. Establishing a Minimum Database in Small Animal Poisonings
7. Supportive Care of the Poisoned Patient
8. Toxicologic Decontamination
9. Approach to Diagnosis and Initial Treatment of the Toxicology Case
10. Effective Use of a Diagnostic Laboratory NEW!
11. Considerations in Pediatric and Geriatric Poisoned Patients
12. Considerations in Pregnant/Lactating Poisoned Patients NEW!
Section 2: General Exposures
13. Summary of Small Animal Poison Exposures
14. Adverse Drug Reactions
15. Miscellaneous Indoor Toxicants
16. Indoor Environmental Quality and Health
17. "Recreational" Drugs
18. Hazards Associated with the Use of Herbal and Other Natural Products
19. Household and Garden Plants
20. Use of Human Poison Centers in the Veterinary Setting
21. Disaster Management NEW!
22. House/Fire By-Products NEW!
23. Antidotes for Specific Toxins
24. Reproductive Toxicology of the Female Companion Animal
25. Reproductive Toxicology of the Male Companion Animal
26. Accidental Poisoning in Non-Traditional Pets NEW!
Section 3: Specific Toxicants
27. Acetaminophen
28. Amitraz NEW!
29. Amphibian Toxins - Frogs, Salamanders, Newts
30. Anticoagulant Rodenticides
31. Anticonvulsants NEW!
32. Arsenic
33. Botulism
34. Bromethalin
35. Carbon Monoxide
36. Cholecalciferol - Vitamin D
37. "Christmas time" Plants NEW!
38. Citrus Oils
39. Copper
40. Cyanide
41. Cyanobacteria
42. DEET
43. Diethylene Glycol
44. Ethanol
45. Ethylene Glycol
46. Grapes and Raisins NEW!
47. Miscellaneous Herbicides, Fungicides, and Nematocides
48. Insects - Hymenoptera
49. Ionophores
50. Iron
51. Ivermectin - Macrolide Antiparasitic Agents
52. Lead
53. Lillies NEW!
54. Lizards
55. Macadamia nuts NEW!
56. Mercury NEW!
57. Metaldehyde
58. Methanol
59. Methylxanthines - Theobromine, Caffeine, Theophylline
60. Metronidazole NEW!
61. Mushrooms
62. Mycotoxins
63. Nicotine
64. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatories
65. Organochlorine Pesticides
66. Organophosphate and Carbamate Pesticides
67. Oxalate-containing Plants NEW!
68. Paraquat
69. Miscellaneous Parasiticides NEW!
70. Petroleum Hydrocarbons
71. Propylene Glycol
72. Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids
73. Ricin NEW!
74. Snake Bite: Pit Vipers
75. Snake Bite: Coral Snakes
76. Sodium NEW!
77. Sodium Monofluoroacetate - 1080
78. Spider - Black Widow
79. Spider - Brown Recluse
80. Strychnine
81. Toads
82. Vitamin A and other drugs affecting the skeletal system NEW!
83. Zinc Phosphide
84. Zinc
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 11th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416064879
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757169
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721606392
About the Author
Michael Peterson
Affiliations and Expertise
Reid Veterinary Hospital, Albany, OR, USA
