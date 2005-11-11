Small Animal Toxicology

Section 1: Toxicologic Concepts

1. General Toxicologic Principles

2. Toxicodynamics and Toxicokinetics NEW!

3. Toxicologic Information Resources

4. Taking a Toxicologic History

5. Initial Management of the Acutely Poisoned Patient

6. Establishing a Minimum Database in Small Animal Poisonings

7. Supportive Care of the Poisoned Patient

8. Toxicologic Decontamination

9. Approach to Diagnosis and Initial Treatment of the Toxicology Case

10. Effective Use of a Diagnostic Laboratory NEW!

11. Considerations in Pediatric and Geriatric Poisoned Patients

12. Considerations in Pregnant/Lactating Poisoned Patients NEW!



Section 2: General Exposures

13. Summary of Small Animal Poison Exposures

14. Adverse Drug Reactions

15. Miscellaneous Indoor Toxicants

16. Indoor Environmental Quality and Health

17. "Recreational" Drugs

18. Hazards Associated with the Use of Herbal and Other Natural Products

19. Household and Garden Plants

20. Use of Human Poison Centers in the Veterinary Setting

21. Disaster Management NEW!

22. House/Fire By-Products NEW!

23. Antidotes for Specific Toxins

24. Reproductive Toxicology of the Female Companion Animal

25. Reproductive Toxicology of the Male Companion Animal

26. Accidental Poisoning in Non-Traditional Pets NEW!



Section 3: Specific Toxicants

27. Acetaminophen

28. Amitraz NEW!

29. Amphibian Toxins - Frogs, Salamanders, Newts

30. Anticoagulant Rodenticides

31. Anticonvulsants NEW!

32. Arsenic

33. Botulism

34. Bromethalin

35. Carbon Monoxide

36. Cholecalciferol - Vitamin D

37. "Christmas time" Plants NEW!

38. Citrus Oils

39. Copper

40. Cyanide

41. Cyanobacteria

42. DEET

43. Diethylene Glycol

44. Ethanol

45. Ethylene Glycol

46. Grapes and Raisins NEW!

47. Miscellaneous Herbicides, Fungicides, and Nematocides

48. Insects - Hymenoptera

49. Ionophores

50. Iron

51. Ivermectin - Macrolide Antiparasitic Agents

52. Lead

53. Lillies NEW!

54. Lizards

55. Macadamia nuts NEW!

56. Mercury NEW!

57. Metaldehyde

58. Methanol

59. Methylxanthines - Theobromine, Caffeine, Theophylline

60. Metronidazole NEW!

61. Mushrooms

62. Mycotoxins

63. Nicotine

64. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatories

65. Organochlorine Pesticides

66. Organophosphate and Carbamate Pesticides

67. Oxalate-containing Plants NEW!

68. Paraquat

69. Miscellaneous Parasiticides NEW!

70. Petroleum Hydrocarbons

71. Propylene Glycol

72. Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids

73. Ricin NEW!

74. Snake Bite: Pit Vipers

75. Snake Bite: Coral Snakes

76. Sodium NEW!

77. Sodium Monofluoroacetate - 1080

78. Spider - Black Widow

79. Spider - Brown Recluse

80. Strychnine

81. Toads

82. Vitamin A and other drugs affecting the skeletal system NEW!

83. Zinc Phosphide

84. Zinc