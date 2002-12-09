Small Animal Theriogenology
1st Edition
Description
A title in the Practical Veterinarian series, this comprehensive, concise reference has been developed by Diplomates of the American College of Theriogenologists to help veterinary students, veterinarians, and veterinary technicians quickly find answers to common questions. Quick-reference information in an outline format presents the normal reproductive anatomy and physiology, reproductive disorders, and breeding management in dogs and cats. Tables and illustrations further clarify key concepts. This book also serves as an easy-to-understand introduction to veterinary theriogenology touching on all aspects of small animal reproduction, including physiology and pathology of the male and female reproductive systems and the clinical practice of veterinary obstetrics, gynecology, and semenology.
Key Features
- Easy-to-use, pocket sized format keeps key facts within reach in any setting.
- Outline format makes finding information quick and easy.
- The ONLY book written on small animal theriogenology for small animal veterinarians designed for quick reference.
- All content is current and the authors are Diplomates of the American College of Theriogenologists to ensure the most authoritative information, including discussions of regional or national differences in techniques and medications.
- Coverage of veterinary neonatology presents pediatric content on examining, treating, and feeding neonates that is often overlooked by other texts on the subject.
- Topics include breeding management, pregnancy diagnosis and care, pregnancy termination, artificial insemination and preparation of chilled and frozen semen, emerging technologies in veterinary reproduction, and diseases of the reproductive tract including vaginitis, prostate disease, and pyometra.
- Includes a chapter on infertility, an area of growing concern for pet owners and breeders.
Table of Contents
- Disorders of Sexual Development
2. Breeding Management in the Bitch and Queen
3. Artificial Insemination in the Dog
4. Semen Collection and Evaluation
5. Contraception and Pregnancy Termination
6. Prepuberal Gonadectomy (Early-Age Neutering) of Dogs and Cats
7. Infectious Diseases of the Reproductive Tract of the Bitch
8. Pregnancy
9. Parturition and Dystocia
10. Neonatology
11. Ovarian Disorders
12. Uterine Disorders
13. Vaginal Disorders
14. Mammary Disorders
15. Contraception in the Male
16. Testicular and Epididymal Disorders
17. Prostatic Disorders
18. Disorders of the Penis and Prepuce
19. Infertility in the Dog and Cat
20. Emerging Technologies in Small Animal Theriogenology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 9th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750674089
About the Author
Margaret Root Kustritz
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist in Small Animal Reproduction, University of Minnesota Veterinary Teaching Hospital, St. Paul, MN