Small Animal Theriogenology

A title in the Practical Veterinarian series, this comprehensive, concise reference has been developed by Diplomates of the American College of Theriogenologists to help veterinary students, veterinarians, and veterinary technicians quickly find answers to common questions. Quick-reference information in an outline format presents the normal reproductive anatomy and physiology, reproductive disorders, and breeding management in dogs and cats. Tables and illustrations further clarify key concepts. This book also serves as an easy-to-understand introduction to veterinary theriogenology touching on all aspects of small animal reproduction, including physiology and pathology of the male and female reproductive systems and the clinical practice of veterinary obstetrics, gynecology, and semenology.