Small Animal Therapeutics presents the principles of pharmacokinetics as it relates to small animal treatment. It discusses the parameters used to gauge the duration of action of individual drugs. It addresses the factors affecting therapeutic response. Some of the topics covered in the book are the properties of antibacterial drugs; factors which affects the selection of an antibacterial agent; treatment of specific bacterial infections; glucocorticoid secretion; complication of chronic glucocorticoids administration; animal vaccination; inactivated vaccines; and deleterious effects of vaccination. The physical basis of pain is covered. The mechanisms of analgesics are discussed. The text describes the different type of tranquillizers, sedatives, and anesthetics. A study of the effects of local and general anaesthetics is presented. A chapter is devoted to the phases of epilepsy and treatment. Another section focuses on the identification of epileptic attacks and treatment of rare internal parasitic infestations. The book can provide useful information to veterinarians, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 General Principles of Drug Distribution and Dosage

Drug Translocation

Factors Affecting Therapeutic Response

Factors Affecting Dose Frequency

Calculation of Dose

2 Antibiotics

The Properties of Antibacterial Drugs

Factors Which Influence the Selection of an Antibacterial Agent

Treatment of Some Specific Bacterial Infections

3 Glucocorticoids

Glucocorticoid Secretion

The Mineralocorticoid Actions

The Glucocorticoid Actions

The Anti-Inflammatory Actions

Synthetic Glucocorticoids

Uses of Glucocorticoids

Complications of Chronic Glucocorticoid Administration

Immunosuppressants Other than Glucocorticoids

4 Vaccination

The Immune Response

Inactivated Vaccines

Live Vaccines

Maternal Antibody

Deleterious Effects of Vaccination

The Vaccines

The Vaccination Regime

5 Analgesia

Pain Physiology

Mechanisms of Analgesics

Analgesic Agents

General Use of Analgesic Agents

Paracetamol Poisoning

6 Tranquillizers, Sedatives, and General and Local Anesthetics

Tranquillizers and Sedatives

General Anesthetics

Local Anesthetics

7 Epilepsy

Stages of Epilepsy

Classification of Epileptic Attacks

Aims of Therapy

Antiepileptic Drugs

Convulsions

8 Endoparasite Therapeutics

Therapeutic Agents

Common Endoparasite Infections

Treatment of Rare Endoparasite Infestations

9 Ectoparasite Therapeutics

Selective Toxidity

Resistance

Therapeutic Agents

Specific Conditions

10 Fluid Therapy

Substances Available for Fluid Replacement

Selection of Fluid

Estimation of Fluid Requirements

Correction of Fluid Imbalance

11 The Gastrointestinal Tract

Vomiting

Drugs Which Affect Intestinal Movements

Constipation

Antidiarrhoeal Drugs

Colitis

Hepatic/Bile Disorders

Pancreatic Insufficiency

Malabsorption Syndrome

Acute Pancreatitis

Canine Parvovirus Infection

Feline Infectious Enteritis (Panleucopenia)

Key-Gaskell Syndrome (Feline Dysautonomia)

Flatulence

12 The Cardiovascular System

Diuretics

Agents Used Primarily to Treat Congestive Heart Failure

The Treatment of Progressive Left-Sided Heart Failure

Drugs for Cardiac Arrhythmias

Cardiac Arrhythmias

13 The Respiratory Tract

Expectorants

Mucolytics

Cough Suppressants (Antitussives)

Bronchial Dilatation

Respiratory Stimulants

Some Respiratory Conditions

14 The Reproductive System

Oestrous Cycle in The Dog

Oestrous Cycle in The Cat

Therapeutic Control of the Oestrous Cycle

Misalhance

Induction of Oestrus

Infertility in the Dog

Infertility in the Bitch

Reproductive Disorders of The Female

Reproductive Disorders of The Male

15 The Urinary Tract

Urinary Incontinence

Urinary Retention

Prostatitis (Bacterial)

Cystitis/Urinary Tract Infections

Canine Urolithiasis

Kidney Failure

Feline Urolithiasis Syndrome

16 The Endocrine System

The Pituitary Gland

The Thyroid Gland

The Parathyroid Gland

The Pancreas

17 The Eye

Aqueous Humour Production and Accommodation

The Actions of Some Drugs Used for Therapeutics of the Eye

Therapeutic Aspects of Some Conditions of the Eye

18 Cancer Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is One Approach

The Cell Cycle

Combination of Agents

Chemotherapeutic Agents

Antimetabolites

Antitumour Antibiotics

Plant Alkaloids

Hormones

Some Specific Conditions

19 Vitamins and Minerals

Vitamin A

Β Vitamins

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Vitamin D

Vitamin Ε

Vitamin Κ

Essential Fatty Adds

Zinc

Iron

20 Poisons

General Treatments

Insectiddes

Herbiddes

Rodentiddes

Mollusdddes

Miscellaneous Organic Compounds

Detergents and Disinfectants

Paraffin Oils

Bee Stings

Wasp Stings

Toad Venom

Miscellaneous Inorganic Compounds

Aspirin

Benzoic Add

Ethylene Glycol

21 The Law And Medicines

Medicines Act (1968)

Misuse of Drugs Act (1971)

