Small Animal Therapeutics presents the principles of pharmacokinetics as it relates to small animal treatment. It discusses the parameters used to gauge the duration of action of individual drugs. It addresses the factors affecting therapeutic response. Some of the topics covered in the book are the properties of antibacterial drugs; factors which affects the selection of an antibacterial agent; treatment of specific bacterial infections; glucocorticoid secretion; complication of chronic glucocorticoids administration; animal vaccination; inactivated vaccines; and deleterious effects of vaccination. The physical basis of pain is covered. The mechanisms of analgesics are discussed. The text describes the different type of tranquillizers, sedatives, and anesthetics. A study of the effects of local and general anaesthetics is presented. A chapter is devoted to the phases of epilepsy and treatment. Another section focuses on the identification of epileptic attacks and treatment of rare internal parasitic infestations. The book can provide useful information to veterinarians, doctors, students, and researchers.
1 General Principles of Drug Distribution and Dosage
Drug Translocation
Factors Affecting Therapeutic Response
Factors Affecting Dose Frequency
Calculation of Dose
2 Antibiotics
The Properties of Antibacterial Drugs
Factors Which Influence the Selection of an Antibacterial Agent
Treatment of Some Specific Bacterial Infections
3 Glucocorticoids
Glucocorticoid Secretion
The Mineralocorticoid Actions
The Glucocorticoid Actions
The Anti-Inflammatory Actions
Synthetic Glucocorticoids
Uses of Glucocorticoids
Complications of Chronic Glucocorticoid Administration
Immunosuppressants Other than Glucocorticoids
4 Vaccination
The Immune Response
Inactivated Vaccines
Live Vaccines
Maternal Antibody
Deleterious Effects of Vaccination
The Vaccines
The Vaccination Regime
5 Analgesia
Pain Physiology
Mechanisms of Analgesics
Analgesic Agents
General Use of Analgesic Agents
Paracetamol Poisoning
6 Tranquillizers, Sedatives, and General and Local Anesthetics
Tranquillizers and Sedatives
General Anesthetics
Local Anesthetics
7 Epilepsy
Stages of Epilepsy
Classification of Epileptic Attacks
Aims of Therapy
Antiepileptic Drugs
Convulsions
8 Endoparasite Therapeutics
Therapeutic Agents
Common Endoparasite Infections
Treatment of Rare Endoparasite Infestations
9 Ectoparasite Therapeutics
Selective Toxidity
Resistance
Therapeutic Agents
Specific Conditions
10 Fluid Therapy
Substances Available for Fluid Replacement
Selection of Fluid
Estimation of Fluid Requirements
Correction of Fluid Imbalance
11 The Gastrointestinal Tract
Vomiting
Drugs Which Affect Intestinal Movements
Constipation
Antidiarrhoeal Drugs
Colitis
Hepatic/Bile Disorders
Pancreatic Insufficiency
Malabsorption Syndrome
Acute Pancreatitis
Canine Parvovirus Infection
Feline Infectious Enteritis (Panleucopenia)
Key-Gaskell Syndrome (Feline Dysautonomia)
Flatulence
12 The Cardiovascular System
Diuretics
Agents Used Primarily to Treat Congestive Heart Failure
The Treatment of Progressive Left-Sided Heart Failure
Drugs for Cardiac Arrhythmias
Cardiac Arrhythmias
13 The Respiratory Tract
Expectorants
Mucolytics
Cough Suppressants (Antitussives)
Bronchial Dilatation
Respiratory Stimulants
Some Respiratory Conditions
14 The Reproductive System
Oestrous Cycle in The Dog
Oestrous Cycle in The Cat
Therapeutic Control of the Oestrous Cycle
Misalhance
Induction of Oestrus
Infertility in the Dog
Infertility in the Bitch
Reproductive Disorders of The Female
Reproductive Disorders of The Male
15 The Urinary Tract
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Retention
Prostatitis (Bacterial)
Cystitis/Urinary Tract Infections
Canine Urolithiasis
Kidney Failure
Feline Urolithiasis Syndrome
16 The Endocrine System
The Pituitary Gland
The Thyroid Gland
The Parathyroid Gland
The Pancreas
17 The Eye
Aqueous Humour Production and Accommodation
The Actions of Some Drugs Used for Therapeutics of the Eye
Therapeutic Aspects of Some Conditions of the Eye
18 Cancer Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy is One Approach
The Cell Cycle
Combination of Agents
Chemotherapeutic Agents
Antimetabolites
Antitumour Antibiotics
Plant Alkaloids
Hormones
Some Specific Conditions
19 Vitamins and Minerals
Vitamin A
Β Vitamins
Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Vitamin D
Vitamin Ε
Vitamin Κ
Essential Fatty Adds
Zinc
Iron
20 Poisons
General Treatments
Insectiddes
Herbiddes
Rodentiddes
Mollusdddes
Miscellaneous Organic Compounds
Detergents and Disinfectants
Paraffin Oils
Bee Stings
Wasp Stings
Toad Venom
Miscellaneous Inorganic Compounds
Aspirin
Benzoic Add
Ethylene Glycol
21 The Law And Medicines
Medicines Act (1968)
Misuse of Drugs Act (1971)
Details
