Small Animal Surgical Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323759137

Small Animal Surgical Nursing

4th Edition

Author: Marianne Tear
Paperback ISBN: 9780323759137
Paperback ISBN: 9780323751629
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

1. Operating Room

2. Preoperative Patient Considerations

3. Patient Preparation

4. Patient Monitoring

5. Asepsis

6. Operating Room Personnel

7. Surgical Assisting - Duties during Surgery

8. Surgical Procedures

9. The Postoperative Patient

10. The Technician's Role in Pain Management

11. Postoperative Cleaning

12. Client Education

Appendix A: Quick Reference for Common IV Infusions and Analgesic Protocols

Appendix B: Answers to Review Questions

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2022
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323759137
Paperback ISBN:
9780323751629

About the Author

Marianne Tear

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director Veterinary Technology Baker College of Clinton Township Clinton Township, Michigan

