Small Animal Surgical Nursing
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Operating Room
2. Preoperative Patient Considerations
3. Patient Preparation
4. Patient Monitoring
5. Asepsis
6. Operating Room Personnel
7. Surgical Assisting - Duties during Surgery
8. Surgical Procedures
9. The Postoperative Patient
10. The Technician's Role in Pain Management
11. Postoperative Cleaning
12. Client Education
Appendix A: Quick Reference for Common IV Infusions and Analgesic Protocols
Appendix B: Answers to Review Questions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323759137
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323751629
About the Author
Marianne Tear
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director Veterinary Technology Baker College of Clinton Township Clinton Township, Michigan
