Small Animal Surgical Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
With focused coverage of the veterinary technician's specific role and responsibilities in small animal surgery, Small Animal Surgical Nursing, 3rd Edition helps you gain exceptional clinical competency. Topics include protocol, sterilization, gowning, gloving, anesthesia, wound management, and care of the animals before and after surgery. This new edition will also expand on common complications that might be encountered during surgical procedures and outlines how to best avoid or prepare for this situation. Plus, with enhanced online resources including interactive exercises, you will have all the tools needed to master the full gamut of surgical nursing responsibilities involving small animals.
Key Features
- Complete coverage of small animal surgical nursing as it relates to the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary technician provides a full review of the role of the technician in the surgical setting.
- Focus on exceptional clinical skills and practice tips draws from the author’s real-world experiences of what is most commonly encountered in the clinical setting.
- Attention to detail fosters appropriate comprehension levels in required veterinary technician surgical nursing courses.
- Extensive full-color illustrations and photographs vividly guide learning in the areas of necessary equipment, instruments, sterile techniques, suturing techniques, and wound management.
- Well-written performance objectives are included at the beginning of each chapter to help readers identify what should be mastered in the upcoming chapter.
- Key points and review questions are included at the end of each chapter to focus and reinforce learning.
- Practical appendices cover dosage calculations, how to quickly set IV fluid drip rates, how to make up various solutions of medications for constant rate infusions, and more to further facilitate the reader’s ability to work quickly and efficiently.
Table of Contents
- Operating Room
2. Preoperative Patient Considerations
3. Patient Preparation
4. Patient Monitoring
5. Asepsis
6. Operating Room Personnel
7. Surgical Assisting - Duties during Surgery
8. Surgical Procedures
9. The Postoperative Patient
10. The Technician’s Role in Pain Management
11. Postoperative Cleaning
12. Client Education
Appendix A: Quick Reference for Common IV Infusions and Analgesic Protocols
Appendix B: Answers to Review Questions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 17th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323312271
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312318
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312288
About the Author
Marianne Tear
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director Veterinary Technology Baker College of Clinton Township Clinton Township, Michigan