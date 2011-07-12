Small Animal Surgical Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
Covering the veterinary technician's role and responsibilities in small animal surgery, Small Animal Surgical Nursing: Skills and Concepts, 2nd Edition helps you gain exceptional clinical competency. Topics include asepsis, operating room protocol, instrumentation, sterile technique, suture materials, suturing techniques, wound management, surgical assistance, and pre- and postoperative care of animals. Full-color photographs show instruments and equipment, and help you develop skills in sterile technique, suturing techniques, and wound management. Written by noted educator Marianne Tear, this edition expands coverage of emerging issues and hot topics such as nutritional therapy and physical therapy.
Key Features
- Complete coverage of small animal surgical nursing describes the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary technician.
- A focus on exceptional clinical skills and practice tips helps you gain clinical competency in small animal surgical technique.
- Clear, full-color photographs show instruments, equipment, sterile technique, suturing techniques, and wound management.
- Performance objectives at the beginning of each chapter and key points and review questions at the end of each chapter focus and reinforce learning.
- Practical appendices make it easy to look up dosage calculations, how to quickly set IV fluid drip rates, and how to make up various solutions of medications for constant rate infusions.
Table of Contents
1. Preoperative Room Considerations
2. Preoperative Patient Considerations
3. Operating Room Personnel
4. Asepsis
5. Patient Monitoring
6. Surgical Assisting -- Duties During Surgery
7. Surgical Procedures
8. The Postoperative Patient
9. Postoperative Surgical Room / Equipment
10. Client Education for Postoperative Care
11. Pain Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 12th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290470
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077330
About the Author
Marianne Tear
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director Veterinary Technology Baker College of Clinton Township Clinton Township, Michigan