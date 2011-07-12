Covering the veterinary technician's role and responsibilities in small animal surgery, Small Animal Surgical Nursing: Skills and Concepts, 2nd Edition helps you gain exceptional clinical competency. Topics include asepsis, operating room protocol, instrumentation, sterile technique, suture materials, suturing techniques, wound management, surgical assistance, and pre- and postoperative care of animals. Full-color photographs show instruments and equipment, and help you develop skills in sterile technique, suturing techniques, and wound management. Written by noted educator Marianne Tear, this edition expands coverage of emerging issues and hot topics such as nutritional therapy and physical therapy.